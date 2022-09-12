ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Griz Q&A: Linebacker Tyler Flink flashing for Montana with clutch plays early in year

MISSOULA — Tyler Flink experienced a storybook moment two weeks ago in the season opener when he scored his first touchdown. The Montana linebacker recovered a blocked punt and returned it 32 yards for a score in front of the north end zone grandstand. Fellow Missoula Big Sky grad Levi Janacaro blocked that punt as the former high school teammates combined for the first special teams score of the year.
Rocky football team 'ready for the challenge' against Montana Tech

BILLINGS — After a bye week, the Rocky Mountain College football team is ready to travel to Butte to take on No. 21 Montana Tech in Frontier Conference football Saturday at 1 p.m. The Battlin’ Bears (1-1) last played on Sept. 3, when they suffered a 21-18 setback to...
Whitefish's Johnny Nix, Hellgate's Anna Stensrud win Kalispell Invite

KALISPELL — Whitefish’s Johnny Nix shot a 145 over two days to capture the boy’s individual victory and help anchor a two-stroke team win at the 2022 Kalispell Golf Invite. Missoula Hellgate’s Anna Stensrud carded a 151 and finished 11 strokes better than second-place Ashley Maki from...
Carroll College volleyball tops Rocky Mountain College in 5 sets

BILLINGS — Katherine McEuen and Elizabeth Heuiser had 13 kills apiece Thursday night as visiting Carroll College rallied to defeat Rocky Mountain College 11-25, 25-21, 25-22, 13-25, 17-15 at the Frontier Conference Preseason Tournament being played at the Fortin Center. McEuen was also credited with 32 digs for a...
Montana places 14th at fall opener in Utah

MISSOULA — The Montana women’s golf team shot a final-round 312 on Tuesday to finish 14th in the 18-team field at the Hobble Creek Fall Classic, played at the Hobble Creek Golf Course in Springville, Utah. Junior Madison Cecil, playing as an individual and not counting toward the...
Carter Kraft's big night sparks Helena High's 2nd-half rally past Missoula Hellgate

After three weeks of exciting games, Helena High seemed poised for another thriller against Missoula Hellgate Thursday night. The Bengals, who were the home team, on homecoming, trailed 15-7 at the half. Hellgate's Connor Dick threw a touchdown pass right before the first half ended and it had the feel of a down-to-the-wire affair.
Thursday night football on tap for Helena High, Missoula Hellgate

Are you ready for some football, on a Thursday night?. It's been a growing trend in Class AA football this season. There was two Thursday night games last week. This week (in Class AA) there's just one Thursday game and it's in Helena between the 2-1 Bengals and the 1-2 Missoula Hellgate Knights. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Missoula Sentinel Spartans sweep rival Missoula Hellgate Knights

MISSOULA — The Missoula Sentinel volleyball team won in straight sets at Missoula Hellgate Tuesday night, 25-15, 25-11, 25-15. Olivia Huntsinger led the Spartans in kills with eight and teammate Alayna Shepard had three aces. AJ Hanninen dished out 28 assists and Bailey Casagrande recorded nine digs. Camille Sherrill...
As a Montana Native, It’s Easy To Mix Up These Two Towns

We had the ladies who are organizing Beef, Beets and Barley on our show this week. Their event is this Saturday, starting at 5 in Worden. Not Huntley. A lot of folks, myself included, didn't know the difference between the two towns. In fact, I recalled that the first time that the Cat Country All-Stars were going to play a charity basketball game at Huntley Project, I drove all over Huntley looking for a building big enough to be a high school. I had to stop and ask for directions.
Building the East Shore Highway

As it meanders north from Polson towards Bigfork, Montana Highway 35 can resemble an asphalt roller coaster with its deep dips, twisting turns, tight trees and flirtations with the Flathead Lake shoreline. The current version of the road, with its skimpy shoulders, sparse guardrail and a 50-mph speed limit, carries...
Montana at Indiana State: Sycamores players to watch

MISSOULA — Montana will take on a second Missouri Valley Football Conference team during its three-game nonconference slate. This week, the Griz hit the road to face Indiana State at 11 a.m. MT Saturday in Terre Haute, Indiana. Montana is 2-0 and ranked No. 3 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, while Indiana State is 1-1 with a win over North Alabama and a loss to FBS Purdue.
Griz Homecoming Parade Route Revealed

As University of Montana Griz Alumni Association and fans plan for the annual Homecoming game on Saturday September 24th, a familiar tradition returns: The Griz Homecoming Parade. It's been two years since we got to see the floats, the fanfare and the fans line up in Missoula to celebrate our Zootown team. However, this year's parade will be different from years past.
