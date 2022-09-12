Read full article on original website
Griz Q&A: Linebacker Tyler Flink flashing for Montana with clutch plays early in year
MISSOULA — Tyler Flink experienced a storybook moment two weeks ago in the season opener when he scored his first touchdown. The Montana linebacker recovered a blocked punt and returned it 32 yards for a score in front of the north end zone grandstand. Fellow Missoula Big Sky grad Levi Janacaro blocked that punt as the former high school teammates combined for the first special teams score of the year.
Rocky football team 'ready for the challenge' against Montana Tech
BILLINGS — After a bye week, the Rocky Mountain College football team is ready to travel to Butte to take on No. 21 Montana Tech in Frontier Conference football Saturday at 1 p.m. The Battlin’ Bears (1-1) last played on Sept. 3, when they suffered a 21-18 setback to...
Whitefish's Johnny Nix, Hellgate's Anna Stensrud win Kalispell Invite
KALISPELL — Whitefish’s Johnny Nix shot a 145 over two days to capture the boy’s individual victory and help anchor a two-stroke team win at the 2022 Kalispell Golf Invite. Missoula Hellgate’s Anna Stensrud carded a 151 and finished 11 strokes better than second-place Ashley Maki from...
Missoula Hellgate girls win battle of Western AA powers at Missoula Big Sky
MISSOULA — In a clash of the top two teams in the Western AA girls soccer standings, unbeaten Missoula Hellgate dominated Missoula Big Sky Thursday night on the Eagles' pitch. Elly Reed had a hat trick in the Knights' 6-1 victory. They improved to 7-0 and Big Sky fell...
Carroll College volleyball tops Rocky Mountain College in 5 sets
BILLINGS — Katherine McEuen and Elizabeth Heuiser had 13 kills apiece Thursday night as visiting Carroll College rallied to defeat Rocky Mountain College 11-25, 25-21, 25-22, 13-25, 17-15 at the Frontier Conference Preseason Tournament being played at the Fortin Center. McEuen was also credited with 32 digs for a...
Billings Mustangs edge Missoula Paddleheads in 10 innings, extend playoff series
MISSOULA — Needing a win to extend their season, the Billings Mustangs delivered late Wednesday night on the road against the defending Pioneer League champion Missoula PaddleHeads. Down to their last strike in the top of the ninth inning, Abraham Mow came through with a game-tying RBI single for...
Montana places 14th at fall opener in Utah
MISSOULA — The Montana women’s golf team shot a final-round 312 on Tuesday to finish 14th in the 18-team field at the Hobble Creek Fall Classic, played at the Hobble Creek Golf Course in Springville, Utah. Junior Madison Cecil, playing as an individual and not counting toward the...
Montana Grizzlies still looking for running backs to hit their stride
MISSOULA — Xavier Harris earned the first snap in Montana’s season opener because he had the best fall camp of the running backs. Nick Ostmo got the starting nod in the Grizzlies’ second game after he had the best statistical outing in the season opener. Whoever starts...
Carter Kraft's big night sparks Helena High's 2nd-half rally past Missoula Hellgate
After three weeks of exciting games, Helena High seemed poised for another thriller against Missoula Hellgate Thursday night. The Bengals, who were the home team, on homecoming, trailed 15-7 at the half. Hellgate's Connor Dick threw a touchdown pass right before the first half ended and it had the feel of a down-to-the-wire affair.
Ryan Hanley extends scoring streak in Montana State Billings soccer win over South Dakota Mines
BILLINGS — Ryan Hanley kept his goal-scoring streak intact, and Jeremie Briquet had a goal and two assists as the Montana State Billings men’s soccer team defeated South Dakota Mines 4-1 Wednesday at Yellowjacket Soccer Field. Hanley scored into the low-right corner of the goal on a pass...
Thursday night football on tap for Helena High, Missoula Hellgate
Are you ready for some football, on a Thursday night?. It's been a growing trend in Class AA football this season. There was two Thursday night games last week. This week (in Class AA) there's just one Thursday game and it's in Helena between the 2-1 Bengals and the 1-2 Missoula Hellgate Knights. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Missoula Sentinel Spartans sweep rival Missoula Hellgate Knights
MISSOULA — The Missoula Sentinel volleyball team won in straight sets at Missoula Hellgate Tuesday night, 25-15, 25-11, 25-15. Olivia Huntsinger led the Spartans in kills with eight and teammate Alayna Shepard had three aces. AJ Hanninen dished out 28 assists and Bailey Casagrande recorded nine digs. Camille Sherrill...
Butte Central volleyball bounces back from early deficits to sweep Corvallis
BUTTE - On the eve of their homecoming football game, the Butte Central Maroons volleyball team hosted the Corvallis Blue Devils Thursday night at the Maroon Athletic Center. Central trailed early in each game and used big rallies in the middle of each set to earn the Maroons a sweep over Corvallis.
This Popular Country Star Loves To Do This While Here In Montana.
Montana is certainly a hunter's paradise, and one that draws folks from all over the country. People come here to take their shot, so to speak, at landing something that will not only fill their freezer, but make for a great story they can tell for generations to come. Among...
As a Montana Native, It’s Easy To Mix Up These Two Towns
We had the ladies who are organizing Beef, Beets and Barley on our show this week. Their event is this Saturday, starting at 5 in Worden. Not Huntley. A lot of folks, myself included, didn't know the difference between the two towns. In fact, I recalled that the first time that the Cat Country All-Stars were going to play a charity basketball game at Huntley Project, I drove all over Huntley looking for a building big enough to be a high school. I had to stop and ask for directions.
Building the East Shore Highway
As it meanders north from Polson towards Bigfork, Montana Highway 35 can resemble an asphalt roller coaster with its deep dips, twisting turns, tight trees and flirtations with the Flathead Lake shoreline. The current version of the road, with its skimpy shoulders, sparse guardrail and a 50-mph speed limit, carries...
Montana at Indiana State: Sycamores players to watch
MISSOULA — Montana will take on a second Missouri Valley Football Conference team during its three-game nonconference slate. This week, the Griz hit the road to face Indiana State at 11 a.m. MT Saturday in Terre Haute, Indiana. Montana is 2-0 and ranked No. 3 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, while Indiana State is 1-1 with a win over North Alabama and a loss to FBS Purdue.
Buchanan touts Independent candidacy in Billings with Racicot
Buchanan says some of the issues he would focus on would national security, access to clean water and public lands, and doing something about inflation.
Scoreboard: High school soccer box scores
LAUREL: Goals – Cooper Davis 2. Assists – Max Caswell 2. Saves – Landen Johannsen 9. LONE PEAK: No stats reported. LAUREL: No stats reported.
Griz Homecoming Parade Route Revealed
As University of Montana Griz Alumni Association and fans plan for the annual Homecoming game on Saturday September 24th, a familiar tradition returns: The Griz Homecoming Parade. It's been two years since we got to see the floats, the fanfare and the fans line up in Missoula to celebrate our Zootown team. However, this year's parade will be different from years past.
