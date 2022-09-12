Read full article on original website
iheart.com
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Massachusetts
A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Massachusetts. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Union Oyster House as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Located on the Freedom Trail, near Faneuil Hall, Boston’s Union Oyster House...
iheart.com
This Is Where The “Big One” Will Strike In California, New Study Reveals
Researchers say the Rodgers Creek Fault in Northern California, which runs from the San Pablo Bay north through central Sonoma County, could well become the source of the state’s next major earthquake. The San Francisco Chronicle says the fault is a main strand along the boundary between the North...
iheart.com
Lukas Liquors Owner Joe Brunner on Upcoming Alcohol CO Ballot Measures
Joe Brunner is the owner of Lukas Liquors in Lone Tree and he's my go-to expert when I need advice on all things ethanol. He taught me the right way to drink bourbon...and yes, it really made a difference. We're going to discuss three upcoming Colorado ballot measures relating to alcohol sales. I suspect he'll be against them but maybe I'll be surprised. I also suspect that my opinion will differ from his...which is why I want to get his perspective.
iheart.com
100 MPH Nebraska Driving Continues To Be Problematic
When Covid-19 hit, Nebraska State Troopers noticed a jump in the number of vehicles being pulled over for going 100 Miles Per Hour or more, with a statewide average of 90 per month in 2020. And the trend continues;. "2021 was still high, and 2022 is still high," State Patrol...
iheart.com
How Low Can You Go? Mass. RMV Draws Winners For Low License Plate Lottery
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — It was a game of chance out of thousands to win a low-digit Massachusetts license plate number, with the drawings happening over a livestream Tuesday morning. The highly sought-after numbers were given to multiple winners, randomly handpicked out of 20,000 entrants. State officials say that...
iheart.com
South Florida’s Booming Rate of Inflation – Top 3 Takeaways
But wait, there’s more inflation. Yeah, Tuesday’s inflation report really stunk. Yeah, the already 40-year high rate of inflation actually increased from July as the cost of food hit fresh 43-year high inflation rates. Yeah, Joe Biden aviators and all, celebrated it. Yikes. None of that’s pretty. But that was what happened nationally. Here at home, the inflation story has been even more dramatic – though thankfully free of Joe Biden’s parties. Inflation typically runs hotter in South Florida than the country overall. It’s not complicated, a lot of people want to be here. A lot of people think we’re lucky to already be here. Far more people would prefer to be here than just about anywhere, USA. It’s what’s commonly referred to as the price of paradise. But it wasn’t just that the price of paradise continued to pace above the national average last month. It’s that we hit a fresh 41-year high inflation rate in the process – surging past June’s previous high in this cycle. Rather than having us wait to see what happened here at home, the Bureau of Labor Statistics dropped the goods on a smattering of metros across the country including South Florida. The cost of living in South Florida, the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metro, rose by 10.7% - higher than the previous high of 10.6% in June. Like what happened nationally – food inflation was a huge factor, however the prominent reason for our fresh 41-year high inflation rate is housing. The average cost of buying a home has risen by about 13% over the past year, the average cost of rent has paced about a 15% increase. And that leads me to the next related point. When it has come to housing in South Florida guessing has been losing. As part of my weekly stock market update, I make a point of mentioning that over 90% of the time investors try to time the market/investments they end up worse off than if they’d stayed the course with their original plan. That number is likely much worse for those attempting to time a decline in home prices. Last year as prices surged across South Florida, with mortgage rates that were half of what they are today, many opted to rent while hoping for a decline in prices. Instead...
iheart.com
Woman Arrested After NSP Troopers Find 10 Pounds of Meth, Gun
(York, NE) -- An Illinois woman is behind bars in Nebraska after meth is found in the vehicle she was driving. The Nebraska State Patrol says around 11:30 Wednesday morning, a trooper made contact with the driver of a Hyundai Accent at the eastbound Interstate 80 rest area near York. The NSP says during the encounter, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana.
iheart.com
Drunk Florida man tased after tackling female deputy to the ground
Fort Myers, FL - A drunk Florida man has been arrested after he tackled a female deputy and caused another deputy to use a taser to subdue him. The Lee County Sheriff's Office received a call regarding an intoxicated person trespassing at Rusty's Bar and Grille on Saturday. Police say...
iheart.com
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Announces $40 Million for Nonprofits
(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds announces 24 nonprofit projects are receiving $40 million in grant funding. The funds are part of the Nonprofit Innovation Fund, which was announced as a $20 million project in May, meaning the state of Iowa is doubling the investment into nonprofits. "We received...
iheart.com
The Peace Center of CT: Peace Hero Awards
The 5th Annual Peace Heroes Awards celebrates those among us who ensure Peace Lives by their selfless acts of service. September 28, 2022. Renee interview Iran Nazario, President & CEO of The Peace Center about the Peace Hero Awards and about the amazing work of the Peace Center of Connecticut.
iheart.com
Prelim Set for Next Week in 1975 Cold Case
(Lancaster, PA) -- The next phase in Lancaster County's oldest cold case is set to begin a week from today. David V. Sinopoli of East Hempfield was arrested in July for the 1975 killing of Lindy Sue Biechler who was 19 when she was stabbed multiple times in her home. Sinopoli's preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 22nd, almost two months after the original July 25th date, which had been pushed back. Investigators say they zeroed in on Sinopoli after 46 years because of advances in DNA technology.
iheart.com
Wolf Continues To Push Plan To Give $2K To Pennsylvanians
>Wolf Continues To Push Plan To Give $2K To Pennsylvanians. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Tom Wolf says with the state House in session this week, it's time to get back to his agenda. Today, Governor Wolf said the House should pass his plan to send two-thousand-dollar checks to Pennsylvanians in need. Wolf says the money will be life-changing for families across the state.
iheart.com
Man charged after hurt, malnourished teen arrives at hospital
GAINES TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - A man is now facing a pair of first-degree child abuse charges after a severely-malnourished and injured 13-year-old girl arrived a local hospital in August. William Williams is being held on $100,000 bond. Kent County Sheriff's detectives and investigators with Child Protective Services say the girl...
