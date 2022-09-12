LASD Searching For Missing West Covina Man, 73

Photo: Getty Images

WEST COVINA (CNS) - Sheriff's detectives asked for the public's help Sunday to find a 73-year-old man who went missing from West Covina.

Ruben David Moncayo was last seen in the 2000 block of East Rockway Drive on Thursday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Veronica Rodriguez.

Moncayo is Hispanic. He stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. Moncayo has gray hair, brown eyes, a mustache and "SUR" tattoo on his chest and an anchor tattoo on his left arm, Rodriguez said. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, blue jeans and blue NIKE shoes.

He is known to drive a 2016 white Chevrolet Malibu, California license plate HRT05678, Rodriguez said.

Moncayo may be headed to the 5900 block of East Seventh Street in Long Beach.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call the LASD's missing persons unit at 323-890-5500 or 911. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

A photo of the missing man is available here .