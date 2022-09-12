ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlos Alcaraz tops Casper Ruud in 4-set US Open men's final

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A LOOK BACK AT SUNDAY

Carlos Alcaraz beat Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 on Sunday in the U.S. Open final to collect his first Grand Slam title at age 19 and become the youngest man to lead the ATP rankings. A pivotal moment came when Alcaraz faced two set points while serving down 6-5 in the third. But Alcaraz erased each of those point-from-the-set opportunities for Ruud with the sort of quick-reflex, soft-hand volleys he repeatedly displayed. Alcaraz then was much better in the tiebreaker and got the one break he needed in the fourth set.

SUNDAY’S WEATHER

Rain. High of 79 degrees Fahrenheit (26 degrees Celsius). The roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium was closed.

SUNDAY’S RESULTS

Men’s Singles Final: No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain beat No. 5 seed Casper Ruud of Norway 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3.

Women’s Doubles Final: No. 3 seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova beat Caty McNally and Taylor Townsend 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.

STAT OF THE DAY

19 years, 4 months — Carlos Alcaraz’s age, making him the youngest player to reach No. 1 in the ATP computerized rankings since they were introduced in 1973. He is also the youngest men’s champion at the U.S. Open since Pete Sampras was 19 in 1990.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I’m hungry for more.” — Alcaraz.

More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

McIlroy, Europeans address Ryder Cup status for LIV players

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — For Rory McIlroy, it’s a flat-out “no.” U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick is open to having LIV Golf players on Europe’s team at next year’s Ryder Cup, because, as he said, “I just want to make sure that we win.” Europe captain Luke Donald, meanwhile, is toeing the official tour line when he says he’s in “limbo” waiting for the conflict to be decided in the courts. As several of Europe’s top players prepare to play this week’s Italian Open on the Marco Simone course outside Rome that will host next year’s Ryder Cup, the pre-tournament discussion has been about who should and who should not be included on the 2023 team.
GOLF
