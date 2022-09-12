ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bucs punter kicks on 3 snaps in row, 1st hitting video board

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DAuuQ_0hrU1rRC00

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers punter Jake Camarda kicked a ball into the video board hanging high above the field in the Dallas Cowboys’ home stadium Sunday night, then got run into when he kicked again.

That strange sequence in the third quarter led to Camarda punting on three consecutive snaps. The last one, a booming 63-yarder into the end zone for a touchback, was the only one that counted.

His initial punt hit the 60-yard long video board and was treated as an inadvertent whistle, basically a non-play.

On the re-kick, the Cowboys were penalized for running into the punter, a 5-yarder that wasn’t enough for a first down. But the Buccaneers opted to take the penalty and kick yet again.

It was the first Tampa Bay punt of the game, with the Bucs leading 12-3 after attempting five field goals in the first half. Camarda was the holder on those kicks.

There have been a few instances of kicks hitting the board at AT&T Stadium, which is now in its 14th season. Cowboys punter Bryan Anger had a high kick that hit the bottom of the massive screen in the NFC wild-card game against San Francisco last January.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did Russell Wilson almost accidentally end his postgame interview with 'Go Hawks'?

It’s the thing Russell Wilson said at the end of every single interview with reporters over his 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks: “Go Hawks.”. So maybe it’s going to take a little time — especially with him IN Seattle for his first game against his old franchise, which he and the Denver Broncos lost — before he gets used to “Go Broncos, let’s ride.”
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A mic'd-up Patrick Mahomes was completely stunned by Chiefs safety Justin Reid's booming kickoff

Sunday’s Week 1 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals was an eventful afternoon for safety Justin Reid, and it had little to do with anything in the defensive backfield. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker rolled his left ankle during the kickoff following Kansas City’s first touchdown, and he was initially unable to continue. That left the Chiefs looking towards their emergency kicker … none other than Justin Reid.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Arlington, TX
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Tampa, FL
State
Texas State
Tampa, FL
Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
The Spun

2 Key Buccaneers Players Aren't Practicing Today

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be shorthanded on offense for their Week 2 clash with the New Orleans Saints. Moments ago, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times provided an update on Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin and left tackle Donovan Smith. Both players missed practice on Wednesday. Godwin returned...
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Can Tom Brady and the Buccaneers finally beat the Saints?

The New Orleans Saints have long been a thorn in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' side. The AFC South rivals will square off in New Orleans on Sunday (FOX) in what has been a one-sided rivalry of late. New Orleans has won 17 of the last 21 regular-season matchups, though Tampa Bay beat them in the 2020 NFC Divisional Round.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Punter#Cowboys#Bucs#American Football#At T Stadium#Nfc
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alvin Kamara, Mike Evans downgraded on Week 2 injury report vs. Buccaneers

That isn’t what you want to see. The New Orleans Saints downgraded star running back Alvin Kamara (ribs) on Thursday’s Week 2 injury report, making him and Paulson Adebo (ankle) their only two non-participants at Thursday’s practice session. Safety Marcus Maye (ankle) and guard Calvin Throckmorton (illness) were upgraded to full participation, while everyone else saw their statuses remain the same.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Bucs Injuries Are Worrisome Heading Into Saints Game

It was a bloodbath in Tampa Bay the last time the Bucs played the Saints. Not only did New Orleans steal a win at Raymond James Stadium by the unbelievable score of 9-0 last December, the Saints added injury to insult by knocking out several Bucs weapons on offense. Now...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Saints QB Winston gets another shot at Brady's Bucs

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston patiently entertained a series of questions about the last time he faced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Superdome. As he did, it was apparent Winston wasn't too interested in dwelling on the moment his 2021 season ended with...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (hamstring) limited again on Thursday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 2's game against the New Orleans Saints. Fournette logged a second consecutive limited practice on Thursday after picking up a hamstring injury during the fourth quarter of Week 1's win over the Dallas Cowboys. Fournette's continued practice participation appears to indicate that he will be available on Sunday. Friday's practice report and game status will provide additional information. If Fournette is ruled out, rookie Rachaad White could be in for a busy day for a potentially short-handed Tampa Bay offense.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Giants CB Aaron Robinson has appendix removed, out Sunday

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Giants starting cornerback Aaron Robinson had his appendix removed on Wednesday and he will miss New York's home opener this weekend against the Carolina Panthers. Giants coach Brian Daboll informed reporters of the surgery before practice. He would not say who will start for...
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 2: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Vikings, Eagles, Bucs

This season, I’m thankful for the opportunity to share weekly content with you right here at FOX Sports. I’ll share weekly recaps of what went right and wrong for teams, coaches and individual players. And I’ll share game previews, blending mismatches, edges, expectations and predictions. Yes, some of it will be very nerdy and data-intensive, but I’ll always back up and give you a straightforward takeaway.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Kamara leads CF Montreal against the New England Revolution

CF Montreal (17-9-5, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. New England Revolution (9-11-11, ninth in the Eastern Conference) Foxborough, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England +125, Montreal +204, Draw +245; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Kei Kamara leads CF Montreal into a matchup with the...
NHL
The Associated Press

Brenner leads Cincinnati against Real Salt Lake

FC Cincinnati (10-8-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (11-9-10, seventh in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Real Salt Lake -109, FC Cincinnati +259, Draw +277; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Brenner leads Cincinnati into a matchup with Real Salt Lake after scoring three goals...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Ferreira leads Dallas against the San Jose Earthquakes

FC Dallas (13-8-10, third in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (7-13-9, 14th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Dallas +152, San Jose +160, Draw +253; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Jesus Ferreira leads Dallas into a matchup with the San Jose Earthquakes after scoring two...
SAN JOSE, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
521K+
Post
524M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy