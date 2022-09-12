US Open day 14: Carlos Alcaraz reaches new heights with victory in New York

Carlos Alcaraz achieved tennis history by winning the US Open to become the youngest ever men’s world number one.

The 19-year-old Spaniard defeated Casper Ruud 6-4 2-6 7-6 (1) 6-3 at Flushing Meadows to cap a remarkable rise to the top of the game.

Britain’s wheelchair star Alfie Hewett won his sixth grand slam singles title, denying Japan’s Shingo Kunieda the calendar Grand Slam .

Women’s singles: Iga Swiatek (Poland)Men’s singles: Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)Women’s doubles: Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic)Men’s doubles: Rajeev Ram (USA) and Joe Salisbury (Great Britain)Mixed doubles: Storm Sanders and John Peers (Australia)Girls’ singles: Alexandra Eala (Philippines)Boys’ singles: Martin Landaluce (Spain)Girls’ doubles: Lucie Havlickova (Czech Republic) and Diana ShnaiderBoys’ doubles: Ozan Baris and Nishesh Basavareddy (USA)Women’s wheelchair singles: Diede De Groot (Netherlands)Men’s wheelchair singles: Alfie Hewett (Great Britain)Women’s wheelchair doubles: Diede De Groot and Aniek Van Koot (Netherlands)Men’s wheelchair doubles: Martin De La Puente (Spain) and Nicolas Peifer (France)Quad wheelchair singles: Niels Vink (Netherlands)Quad wheelchair doubles: Sam Schroder and Niels Vink (Netherlands)Girls’ wheelchair singles: Jade Moreira Lanal (Brazil)Boys’ wheelchair singles: Ben Bartram (Great Britain)Girls’ wheelchair doubles: Jade Moreira Lanal (Brazil) and Maylee Phelps (USA)Boys’ wheelchair doubles: Ben Bartram and Dahnon Ward (Great Britain)