Tennis

US Open day 14: Carlos Alcaraz reaches new heights with victory in New York

By Eleanor Crooks
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Carlos Alcaraz achieved tennis history by winning the US Open to become the youngest ever men’s world number one.

The 19-year-old Spaniard defeated Casper Ruud 6-4 2-6 7-6 (1) 6-3 at Flushing Meadows to cap a remarkable rise to the top of the game.

Britain’s wheelchair star Alfie Hewett won his sixth grand slam singles title, denying Japan’s Shingo Kunieda the calendar Grand Slam .

Roll of honour

Women’s singles: Iga Swiatek (Poland)Men’s singles: Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)Women’s doubles: Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic)Men’s doubles: Rajeev Ram (USA) and Joe Salisbury (Great Britain)Mixed doubles: Storm Sanders and John Peers (Australia)Girls’ singles: Alexandra Eala (Philippines)Boys’ singles: Martin Landaluce (Spain)Girls’ doubles: Lucie Havlickova (Czech Republic) and Diana ShnaiderBoys’ doubles: Ozan Baris and Nishesh Basavareddy (USA)Women’s wheelchair singles: Diede De Groot (Netherlands)Men’s wheelchair singles: Alfie Hewett (Great Britain)Women’s wheelchair doubles: Diede De Groot and Aniek Van Koot (Netherlands)Men’s wheelchair doubles: Martin De La Puente (Spain) and Nicolas Peifer (France)Quad wheelchair singles: Niels Vink (Netherlands)Quad wheelchair doubles: Sam Schroder and Niels Vink (Netherlands)Girls’ wheelchair singles: Jade Moreira Lanal (Brazil)Boys’ wheelchair singles: Ben Bartram (Great Britain)Girls’ wheelchair doubles: Jade Moreira Lanal (Brazil) and Maylee Phelps (USA)Boys’ wheelchair doubles: Ben Bartram and Dahnon Ward (Great Britain)

