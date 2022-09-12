Read full article on original website
Electric cart causes fire at Iowa golf course
Officials with the Breda Fire Department said that they were paged to an explosion at the town's golf course.
Lutheran Homes’ Tonya Swank to be feted for winning award
Tonya Swank, guest experience director and assisted living coordinator at the Perry Lutheran Homes, has received the 2022 Excellence in Leadership Award From LeadingAge Iowa, a statewide organization of nonprofit providers of aging services and supports. “Tonya is a 23-year employee for Perry Lutheran Homes,” said the Perry Lutheran Homes...
PHS Homecoming Parade follows day of student volunteerism
The annual Perry High School Homecoming Parade was a rousing success Wednesday night, and it followed the yearly PHS Volunteer Day, with students providing a variety of free services across the community, such as mowing lawns and painting downtown windows. The new parade route was lined with enthusiastic Bluejay supporters,...
Crack sealing to start Monday on Perry streets
Perry’s city streets will be improved beginning Monday, Sept. 19, when Carlisle-based Parking Lot Specialties conducts a crack-sealing project, the Perry City Hall announced Thursday. The bulk of the crack sealing will occur on Eighth Street, 10th Street and Iowa Street. See the map above to see where the...
Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, some of which resulted in shutdowns. In Davenport, an inspector found restaurant workers snaking out a clogged drain and splattering nearby food with sewage and dirty wastewater. At a Des Moines restaurant, where the staff […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Waukee homeowners concerned over mysterious dog death
WAUKEE, Iowa — Andrew Dewein, of Waukee, said the things people throw over his fence are getting out of hand. He lives along the Heart of the Warrior Trail with his family and two dogs. And after hearing one of his neighbors' dogs died from eating something that was thrown over their fence, he just wants it to stop.
Jefferson Police Report September 9-14, 2022
3:03am: An officer located an Open Door at 123 North Chestnut Street. The building was secured after searching the inside. 3:44am: Jennifer Sproston reported hearing a cat fight and a cat being thrown against a vehicle at 704 North Wilson Ave. The officer did not locate anything in the area.
Arts & Crafts Show at Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines
Make plans now to attend the Annual Fall Arts & Crafts Show on September 23-25 in the. Varied Industries Building at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa. This is Iowa’s largest show, with over 250 talented exhibitors from 8 states presenting. and selling the Midwest’s finest handcrafts...
Fire Chief: Golf cart battery charger may have caused explosion at club
BREDA, Iowa (KTIV) — Multiple crews responded to a reported explosion at a northwest Iowa golf course, KTIV reports. A shed at the Breda Golf Course was deemed a total loss from the smoke and fire damage, according to the golf course's Facebook page. No one was injured. Some...
Beating the Odds: Thriving Iowa Mall to Welcome 8 New Stores
It's a rough time for malls all over the nation with many struggling to attract customers and stores that will pull them in. Many have already shuttered their doors or are on that path. One mall in Iowa is bucking the trends. Jordan Creek Town Center in West Des Moines...
UPDATE: Lennox man killed Monday in 150th Street rollover
A Lennox man died Monday night when his pickup truck overturned on a gravel road east of Lake Robbins Ballroom and south of Woodward. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Jason Lee Johnson, 39, of Lennox, Iowa, was traveling eastbound on 150th Street east of S Avenue when his 2006 Toyota Tacoma left the granular-surface roadway “for an unknown reason,” struck a “field drive” and overturned.
'Shock and fear': Parent says sixth-grader was threatened while in school
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Allegations of threats against students of color and those that identify as LGBTQ+ have some parents in the Johnston Community School District outraged. Now, those parents are calling for changes to be made. Temeshia Bomato is one of those parents. She has multiple children in the...
Middle school Jayette harriers run Monday
HUXLEY, IA — Seven young ladies represented Perry Monday in the two-mile girls middle school race at the Ballard cross country invitational. Perry finished 10th in the team standings, with Lily Myers the first of the squad to finish by clocking in 11th overall in 13 minutes, 45.1 seconds.
‘Reapers’ land at Iowa Air Guard base for first time
DES MOINES, Iowa – For more than eight decades, the Iowa Air National Guard base in Des Moines has assisted in war efforts. While the aircraft they fly has changed over the years, their mission has not. For the first time, members of the 132d Wing got a chance to see in person the remotely piloted aircraft they’re […]
Extra Money a Source Of Shame, Not Pride for Small Iowa Town
Imagine not having to pay property taxes for the year, but for a very embarrassing reason. The town of Zearing, Iowa, in Story County, is in that predicament after its officials failed to submit a budget for the fiscal year 2022-23. Well, they didn't exactly fail to do it, they were just late. Budget submission is due to the state by March 31 and according to Iowa Starting Line, officials in the town of 528 didn't file until July 5.
Jefferson Police Chief Has Concerns if ATVs are Allowed Within City Limits
Following a new state ordinance, the City of Jefferson may consider amending its ordinance to fit more in line. The new state law allows for all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and off-road or utility vehicles (UTVs) to be on city and county roads. There are requirements in order to be in compliance with the new law, including the vehicle must be registered and displayed on the vehicle, the operator must be at least 18 years old, have proof of insurance, speed must not exceed 35 miles per hour and have two working headlights and brakelights.
Fifteen Animals Removed From Trash-Filled Des Moines Mobile Home
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is caring for 15-animals, taken from a small mobile home in southwest Des Moines. The A-R-L says eight cats, six rabbits, and a dog were in a trailer, filled with trash, feces, and the strong odor of urine. The ARL says the trailer had been soaked with urine for so long that the flooring had started to warp.
The Most Dangerous Intersection in All of Iowa
Don't let the rolling fields of corn and hog lots fool you; The state of Iowa has more than its fair share of dangerous roads and intersections. And while most are in the state's urban areas, some of the most hazardous can be found on rural roads. According to Bad...
De Soto woman allegedly assaults Cambridge man in Adel
A De Soto woman allegedly assaulted a Cambridge man in an Adel apartment Wednesday night in the course of a domestic squabble. Rebekkahlee Renee Brown, 25, of 613 Polk St., De Soto, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday...
Nine Walgreens pharmacies in Iowa hit with fines, licensing sanctions
State licensing officials have sanctioned pharmacies in nine of Iowa’s Walgreens stores for a variety of alleged violations, including missing narcotics, a lack of qualified personnel and issues that caused some Iowans to lose access to their medications. Two of the nine stores were sanctioned earlier this year for their hiring practices. The store hit […] The post Nine Walgreens pharmacies in Iowa hit with fines, licensing sanctions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
