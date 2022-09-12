Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Take a Step Back in Time Aboard this Unforgettable Train Experience in New YorkTravel MavenArcade, NY
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna DinkinsNew York City, NY
NYC Couple Quit their Jobs to Make $128K a Month Baking Mini Croissants at their French BakeryZack LoveNew York City, NY
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wants To Put Thousands of Migrants To Work In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Morristown’s Annual Festival on the Green, Northern NJ’s Premier Fall Event October 2Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
fox5ny.com
Paralyzed cop still serves NYC in uniform
In 2007, Detective Scot Abrams was in an on-duty accident that paralyzed the left side of his body. After a dozen surgeries and a lot of hard work, Abrams is able to walk using a leg brace and a cane. He will be participating in this year's Tunnel to Towers 5K. His wife and son will help Abrams get him to the finish line in his wheelchair.
Anthony Varvaro funeral: Law enforcement from 2 states, FDNY, mourners fill Staten Island streets in final goodbye
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— As the soft roar of police motorcycles and thumping of ceremonial drums broke what felt like an eternity of intense silence Thursday morning in Tompkinsville, the funeral procession of Port Authority Police Officer Anthony Varvaro rolled slowly past hundreds of stone faced officers standing firmly at attention.
Mother charged with deaths of 3 children drowned in Coney Island
The NYPD has arrested the mother of the three children found dead in Coney Island, and charged her with three counts of murder.
Queens boy, 12, disappears with backpack
FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — Luis Osorio is just 12 years old, and the boy was last seen Wednesday afternoon outside his Far Rockaway home on Beach 29th Street wearing a black Adidas jumpsuit and carrying a navy Nike backpack, police said Thursday. His age, slim build, and small stature (5’4″) have police in the […]
fox5ny.com
Woman accused of strangling mother to death in Staten Island home
NEW YORK - A Staten Island woman faces murder and strangulation charges in the brutal death of her 74-year-old mother. The NYPD has arrested Mauri Belarmino, 40, for the murder of Sherylyn Bailey. They lived together in a Ramapo Ave. home in the Woodrow section of the borough. Get breaking...
Off-duty FDNY EMT critically injured by hit-and-run driver on Staten Island
The suspect jumped out of the car and ran away, leaving her vehicle and a passenger behind.
Spotted lanternflies exploding across New York, New Jersey
NEW YORK - By now, you've probably seen spotted lanternflies. They're native to China and Southeast Asia, but have made their way across our area, and lately they've become a nuisance in New York City. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to experts about what's being done to slow the spread. "They're a menace," said Staten Island resident Ryan MacGarrigle. McGarrigle is talking about the spotted lanternflies, which he's no stranger to on Staten Island. "They're everywhere. They're all over the trees. It's the worst," he said. When squashing isn't enough: What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternfliesOn Manhattan's West Side, they've become the...
Manhattan DA: Fishkill corrections officer sold cocaine out of his NYC apartment
The Manhattan district attorney announced Thursday that 47-year-old Alex Toro has been selling cocaine out of his East Harlem apartment.
Bronx family says loved one is stuck in coma in the Dominican Republic
A Bronx family’s concerns are growing as they say their loved one is stranded in the Dominican Republic in a coma.
NBC New York
CURLFEST Roller Set Returns to NYC After 2-Year Pandemic Hiatus
Grab your roller skates and get ready to skate in Prospect Park!. CURLFEST Roller Set is back in-person in New York City this year after the pandemic forced the event to shift into a virtual space. This year’s CURLFEST Roller Set event will kick off on Sept. 17 from 12...
Police: Suspects break into Bronx apartment, steal $25,000
Two suspects are wanted for breaking into a Bronx home and stealing thousands of dollars, police say.
Quick-thinking officers save woman in distress in Spring Valley
The woman had considered suicide last month - and that's when four Spring Valley police officers sprang into action to help.
untappedcities.com
10 Remaining Wooden Houses in Manhattan
In a city built of glass, brick, and stone, wooden houses are hard to spot in Manhattan. That said, some wooden houses have survived since their creation in the 18th and 19th centuries — when the city was mainly farmland. After the city became industrialized, these wooden houses were deemed hazardous, and new wooden-based construction was outlawed in Manhattan with the “fire limit” law of 1866. Thus, the few wooden structures that remain in New York City are extremely rare. Here are the 10 remaining wooden buildings that you can still spot in Manhattan:
Little Amal comes to NYC after walking through 12 other countries
JAMAICA, Queens — She’s been adored by communities in 12 different countries, across which she’s walked some 8,000 miles. Little Amal is a 12-foot-tall puppet depicting a Syrian refugee girl who’s walked with more than a million people from the Syria-Turkey border to the United Kingdom to raise awareness of the plight of child refugees. […]
To confront rising sea levels, an NYC artist invites you to stand in the East River for 12 hours
Performance artist Sarah Cameron Sunde (wearing red) and residents and supporters stand in the East River at Hallet’s Cove in Astoria. On Wednesday, Sunde completed a performance piece for which she stands in a body of water for a full tidal cycle, allowing the water to cover her completely. The performance is both a reaction to Hurricane Sandy’s devastation, and a surrender to the human vulnerability to rising oceans in decades to come. Artist Sarah Cameron Sunde concludes her nine-year project to stand in water on six continents and allow the high tides to slowly engulf her. [ more › ]
Police: 19-year-old fatally shot outside McDonald's was former Hempstead H.S. student
The shooting happened in the parking lot of the restaurant on Peninsula Boulevard at 3:48 p.m. Officials say the shooting was a targeted incident.
Coney Island mom faced eviction and financial strife before drowning of kids; deaths ruled homicides
The troubled Brooklyn mom suspected of drowning her three small children in the ocean off Coney Island remained inside a psychiatric facility Tuesday, as the city Medical Examiner’s office ruled the deaths homicides. Authorities were investigating whether the deaths could be tied to possible postpartum depression, a police source told the Daily News. Likely criminal charges remained pending ...
pix11.com
Clearing it up: Tips for downsizing and decluttering
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Do you find yourself in a funk because you’re surrounded by all that junk?. Sometimes, it’s hard to let go of things, especially those that have sentimental value. But, all that clutter could really add up. Matt Paxton, a downsizing and cleaning expert...
Dozens of shelter dogs arrive in NJ for treatment, new homes
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Dozens of adorable at-risk shelter dogs arrived in New Jersey Tuesday looking for new homes on the East Coast. Fifty pups with heartworm disease were airlifted from New Orleans and Alabama to Morristown, N.J. so they could be treated before being put up for adoption, according to a spokeswoman for Greater Good […]
Toms River man faces charges related to Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol
A Toms River man is facing felony and misdemeanor charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the United States Capitol.
