fox5ny.com

Paralyzed cop still serves NYC in uniform

In 2007, Detective Scot Abrams was in an on-duty accident that paralyzed the left side of his body. After a dozen surgeries and a lot of hard work, Abrams is able to walk using a leg brace and a cane. He will be participating in this year's Tunnel to Towers 5K. His wife and son will help Abrams get him to the finish line in his wheelchair.
The Staten Island Advance

Anthony Varvaro funeral: Law enforcement from 2 states, FDNY, mourners fill Staten Island streets in final goodbye

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— As the soft roar of police motorcycles and thumping of ceremonial drums broke what felt like an eternity of intense silence Thursday morning in Tompkinsville, the funeral procession of Port Authority Police Officer Anthony Varvaro rolled slowly past hundreds of stone faced officers standing firmly at attention.
PIX11

Queens boy, 12, disappears with backpack

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — Luis Osorio is just 12 years old, and the boy was last seen Wednesday afternoon outside his Far Rockaway home on Beach 29th Street wearing a black Adidas jumpsuit and carrying a navy Nike backpack, police said Thursday. His age, slim build, and small stature (5’4″) have police in the […]
CBS New York

Spotted lanternflies exploding across New York, New Jersey

NEW YORK - By now, you've probably seen spotted lanternflies. They're native to China and Southeast Asia, but have made their way across our area, and lately they've become a nuisance in New York City. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to experts about what's being done to slow the spread. "They're a menace," said Staten Island resident Ryan MacGarrigle. McGarrigle is talking about the spotted lanternflies, which he's no stranger to on Staten Island. "They're everywhere. They're all over the trees. It's the worst," he said. When squashing isn't enough: What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternfliesOn Manhattan's West Side, they've become the...
untappedcities.com

10 Remaining Wooden Houses in Manhattan

In a city built of glass, brick, and stone, wooden houses are hard to spot in Manhattan. That said, some wooden houses have survived since their creation in the 18th and 19th centuries — when the city was mainly farmland. After the city became industrialized, these wooden houses were deemed hazardous, and new wooden-based construction was outlawed in Manhattan with the “fire limit” law of 1866. Thus, the few wooden structures that remain in New York City are extremely rare. Here are the 10 remaining wooden buildings that you can still spot in Manhattan:
PIX11

Little Amal comes to NYC after walking through 12 other countries

JAMAICA, Queens — She’s been adored by communities in 12 different countries, across which she’s walked some 8,000 miles. Little Amal is a 12-foot-tall puppet depicting a Syrian refugee girl who’s walked with more than a million people from the Syria-Turkey border to the United Kingdom to raise awareness of the plight of child refugees. […]
Gothamist

To confront rising sea levels, an NYC artist invites you to stand in the East River for 12 hours

Performance artist Sarah Cameron Sunde (wearing red) and residents and supporters stand in the East River at Hallet’s Cove in Astoria. On Wednesday, Sunde completed a performance piece for which she stands in a body of water for a full tidal cycle, allowing the water to cover her completely. The performance is both a reaction to Hurricane Sandy’s devastation, and a surrender to the human vulnerability to rising oceans in decades to come. Artist Sarah Cameron Sunde concludes her nine-year project to stand in water on six continents and allow the high tides to slowly engulf her. [ more › ]
Daily News

Coney Island mom faced eviction and financial strife before drowning of kids; deaths ruled homicides

The troubled Brooklyn mom suspected of drowning her three small children in the ocean off Coney Island remained inside a psychiatric facility Tuesday, as the city Medical Examiner’s office ruled the deaths homicides. Authorities were investigating whether the deaths could be tied to possible postpartum depression, a police source told the Daily News. Likely criminal charges remained pending ...
pix11.com

Clearing it up: Tips for downsizing and decluttering

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Do you find yourself in a funk because you’re surrounded by all that junk?. Sometimes, it’s hard to let go of things, especially those that have sentimental value. But, all that clutter could really add up. Matt Paxton, a downsizing and cleaning expert...
PIX11

Dozens of shelter dogs arrive in NJ for treatment, new homes

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Dozens of adorable at-risk shelter dogs arrived in New Jersey Tuesday looking for new homes on the East Coast. Fifty pups with heartworm disease were airlifted from New Orleans and Alabama to Morristown, N.J. so they could be treated before being put up for adoption, according to a spokeswoman for Greater Good […]
