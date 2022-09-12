Read full article on original website
OBITUARY: Johnny Lee Lisk Sr.
HAMLET — Johnny Lee Lisk Sr., 72, of Hamlet, passed away Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 surrounded by his loving family at Richmond Co. Hospice Haven. Johnny was born Oct. 6, 1949 to the late Jesse Lee and Nellie Lisk. Johnny graduated from Hamlet High School and served in the...
OBITUARY: Danny Lee Clifton
ROCKINGHAM — Danny Lee Clifton, 71, of Rockingham, went to sleep on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his family. Born in Lumberton Feb. 12, 1951, he was the son of the late Daphine Grant Clifton Spruytte and Donald Ray Ellis. Danny served for eight years...
OBITUARY: Betty Jean Harding Nicholson
ROCKINGHAM — Betty Jean Harding Nicholson, 62, of Rockingham, passed away Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at Richmond County Hospice Haven. She was born Aug. 31, 1960 in Richmond County, daughter of the late Norman Leslie Harding and Aimee Clarissa Tabor Harding. Betty worked in daycare, with Little Kingdom, for...
Rockingham Police charge man with trying to kill brother
ROCKINGHAM — A man is being held in the Richmond County Jail, accused of trying to kill his own brother. According to a press release issued Tuesday by the Rockingham Police Department, officers responded to FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond around 7:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 in reference to a gunshot victim.
