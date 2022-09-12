ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

KTBS

Friday is Hunger Action Day

SHREVEPORT, La. - Hunger Action Month continues throughout September, but Friday the 16th is an extra special day. It's Hunger Action Day, a day of giving set aside for fighting hunger in America. It's a great opportunity to stand against hunger. Sharing, volunteering, pledging, fundraising, and donating are just a few ways you can do your part.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

National Night Out Parade brings out citizens for a good cause

SHREVEPORT,La.--There was a going away party held for crime on Thursday as part as the National Night Out Parade. The Parade moved through downtown Shreveport welcoming out and encouraging people to sign up for National Night Out which will be held on October 4th. The goal is to register 300...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Bossier City mayor seeks removal of police chief

BOSSIER CITY, La. -- The Bossier City police chief's days may be numbered. The Bossier City Fire & Police Civil Service Board has called a special meeting for 3:30 p.m. Friday to consider a request from Mayor Tommy Chandler to remove Chief Chris Estess as police chief. Chandler named Estess...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Dream Hunt Foundation takes sick children on fishing trip

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Dream Hunt Foundation is all about making memories and making dreams come true for children and teens who face challenges. This week they did just that. The Dream Hunt Foundation teamed up with Shriners in Shreveport to take ten patients fishing. The patients and their families...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Bossier Parish couple arrested for desecrating graves

BOSSIER, LA. - Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested two people for desecrating graves and stealing property at a local cemetery. David Taylor, 38, and Kimberly Percival, 33, were arrested Wednesday, September 14th, after a month-long investigation of the theft of vases at the Hill Crest Cemetery in Haughton. Using...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTBS

Grand prize winner tours KTBS 3 St Jude Dream Home

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Roy Cochran and his wife, just bought a new home in Bossier City, two months ago. Now, they could be packing up and moving again. Cochran won the 2022 KTBS 3 St Jude Dream Home on Wednesday. It was the grand prize in the annual fundraiser that brought in more than $1.5 million to support ArkLaTex children undergoing treatment at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Wrong mail-in ballots sent to Shreveport voters; some sent back in

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Problems with mail-in ballots in the upcoming city elections are being corrected. That's after some voters received wrong ballots following redistricting, according to a spokesman for the Louisiana Secretary of State. John Tobler says they've identified about 300 voters on the edges of seven precincts who requested...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

2022 KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home winner has been named, but the real winners are the kids of St. Jude

BOSSIER CITY, La. - On Wednesday, the 32nd KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home was awarded to a generous donor. Roy Cochran of Bossier City, La. is the lucky winner. But the real winners each year are the kids at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis. Thanks to your generosity, $1,552,375 was raised this year for St. Jude. In the past 32 years, $39,590,590 has been raised.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Medical virtual reality company recruited to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Next, a division of BRF, announced the recruitment of California-based BioflightVR to Shreveport. BioflightVR is a virtual reality (VR) medical training company that offers VR training for a variety of medical procedures. Its programs are used by hospitals, universities and medical device companies. With a team...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Sanctuary Glass Studio in Shreveport serves over 20 non-profits

SHREVEPORT, La. - Sanctuary Arts School & Glass Studio is a non-profit organization with a mission of utilizing glass arts as a way to heal and bring joy to the underserved and at risk communities. It does so by providing free art classes, workshops, lectures to the children at Shriners...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Radiance Technologies plans expansion into Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Radiance Technologies, a national leader in defense technologies and solutions, commits to expanding the economic development of the Shreveport-Bossier City region. Radiance recently partnered with BRF, a North Louisiana economic development organization, to expand its office in Shreveport. “We welcome Radiance’s expansion in Shreveport at BRF’s InterTech...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport woman wants mildew issues resolved

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shakira Reliford has been calling Cooper Road Plaza Apartments home for eight years, but she says due to an ongoing issue involving mildew lately she hasn't been staying in her apartment unit. The leasing office manager acknowledged they are aware of her complaint, but they say she's...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

2022 KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home to be given away Wednesday, Sept. 14

BOSSIER CITY, La. - It's the day we've all been awaiting for -- the day the 2022 KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home will be awarded to one lucky person who purchased a $100 ticket. More importantly, it's the day the children at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis really see the giving spirit of the people of the ArkLaTex.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Alligator season in Northwest Louisiana sees some giant gators

TAYLOR, La. -- It’s alligator season in Louisiana. Most of us don't think of gators when we think about northwest Louisiana, but they are out there. Last week, Wild Thang Custom Meats in Bienville Parish received a 12-foot, 606-pound gator that was killed in south Bossier Parish just off Sligo Road. Since then, they’ve taken in dozens of gators for processing.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
KTBS

Tasty Tuesday: The Reserved Table

VIVIAN, La. - If you like good food and good artwork, The Reserved Table in Vivian is the place for you. It's a home grown farm to table restaurant with an art gallery on the side. KTBS 3's Rick Rowe checked it out for this week's Tasty Tuesday. The Reserved...
VIVIAN, LA
KTBS

Coroner identifies victim of two-vehicle early morning crash

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man killed in an early morning two-vehicle crash in southwest Shreveport. Bennie Webster Jr., 36, was one of two drivers in the head-on collision that happened just after 7 a.m. on Flournoy-Lucas Road. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he died at 7:45 a.m.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport man convicted in couple's 2018 death

SHREVEPORT, La. -- It took a Caddo Parish jury less than two hours Wednesday to find a Shreveport man guilty in the shooting and burning deaths of a couple who only tried to do a kind act. The jury found Dewayne Watkins, 37, guilty of two counts of first-degree murder...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Marion County district judge arrested on DWI charge

GILMER, Texas - A district judge who serves in both Upshur and Marion counties was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge after a wreck Friday night east of Gilmer. Jerald Dean Fowler II, 60, was booked into Upshur County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated, according to a statement released Saturday by Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb. His bond was set at $1,500.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX

