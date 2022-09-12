Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pilots and Lady Pilot Take Labor Day Weekend Trip To GeorgiaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
2022 Football Season Ready To Roll with Local JamboreesUnder The Radar NWLABossier City, LA
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
KTBS
Friday is Hunger Action Day
SHREVEPORT, La. - Hunger Action Month continues throughout September, but Friday the 16th is an extra special day. It's Hunger Action Day, a day of giving set aside for fighting hunger in America. It's a great opportunity to stand against hunger. Sharing, volunteering, pledging, fundraising, and donating are just a few ways you can do your part.
KTBS
National Night Out Parade brings out citizens for a good cause
SHREVEPORT,La.--There was a going away party held for crime on Thursday as part as the National Night Out Parade. The Parade moved through downtown Shreveport welcoming out and encouraging people to sign up for National Night Out which will be held on October 4th. The goal is to register 300...
KTBS
Bossier City mayor seeks removal of police chief
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- The Bossier City police chief's days may be numbered. The Bossier City Fire & Police Civil Service Board has called a special meeting for 3:30 p.m. Friday to consider a request from Mayor Tommy Chandler to remove Chief Chris Estess as police chief. Chandler named Estess...
KTBS
Dream Hunt Foundation takes sick children on fishing trip
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Dream Hunt Foundation is all about making memories and making dreams come true for children and teens who face challenges. This week they did just that. The Dream Hunt Foundation teamed up with Shriners in Shreveport to take ten patients fishing. The patients and their families...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTBS
Bossier Parish couple arrested for desecrating graves
BOSSIER, LA. - Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested two people for desecrating graves and stealing property at a local cemetery. David Taylor, 38, and Kimberly Percival, 33, were arrested Wednesday, September 14th, after a month-long investigation of the theft of vases at the Hill Crest Cemetery in Haughton. Using...
KTBS
Grand prize winner tours KTBS 3 St Jude Dream Home
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Roy Cochran and his wife, just bought a new home in Bossier City, two months ago. Now, they could be packing up and moving again. Cochran won the 2022 KTBS 3 St Jude Dream Home on Wednesday. It was the grand prize in the annual fundraiser that brought in more than $1.5 million to support ArkLaTex children undergoing treatment at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis.
KTBS
Wrong mail-in ballots sent to Shreveport voters; some sent back in
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Problems with mail-in ballots in the upcoming city elections are being corrected. That's after some voters received wrong ballots following redistricting, according to a spokesman for the Louisiana Secretary of State. John Tobler says they've identified about 300 voters on the edges of seven precincts who requested...
KTBS
2022 KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home winner has been named, but the real winners are the kids of St. Jude
BOSSIER CITY, La. - On Wednesday, the 32nd KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home was awarded to a generous donor. Roy Cochran of Bossier City, La. is the lucky winner. But the real winners each year are the kids at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis. Thanks to your generosity, $1,552,375 was raised this year for St. Jude. In the past 32 years, $39,590,590 has been raised.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTBS
Medical virtual reality company recruited to Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Next, a division of BRF, announced the recruitment of California-based BioflightVR to Shreveport. BioflightVR is a virtual reality (VR) medical training company that offers VR training for a variety of medical procedures. Its programs are used by hospitals, universities and medical device companies. With a team...
KTBS
Sanctuary Glass Studio in Shreveport serves over 20 non-profits
SHREVEPORT, La. - Sanctuary Arts School & Glass Studio is a non-profit organization with a mission of utilizing glass arts as a way to heal and bring joy to the underserved and at risk communities. It does so by providing free art classes, workshops, lectures to the children at Shriners...
KTBS
Radiance Technologies plans expansion into Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Radiance Technologies, a national leader in defense technologies and solutions, commits to expanding the economic development of the Shreveport-Bossier City region. Radiance recently partnered with BRF, a North Louisiana economic development organization, to expand its office in Shreveport. “We welcome Radiance’s expansion in Shreveport at BRF’s InterTech...
KTBS
Shreveport woman wants mildew issues resolved
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shakira Reliford has been calling Cooper Road Plaza Apartments home for eight years, but she says due to an ongoing issue involving mildew lately she hasn't been staying in her apartment unit. The leasing office manager acknowledged they are aware of her complaint, but they say she's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTBS
2022 KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home to be given away Wednesday, Sept. 14
BOSSIER CITY, La. - It's the day we've all been awaiting for -- the day the 2022 KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home will be awarded to one lucky person who purchased a $100 ticket. More importantly, it's the day the children at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis really see the giving spirit of the people of the ArkLaTex.
KTBS
Alligator season in Northwest Louisiana sees some giant gators
TAYLOR, La. -- It’s alligator season in Louisiana. Most of us don't think of gators when we think about northwest Louisiana, but they are out there. Last week, Wild Thang Custom Meats in Bienville Parish received a 12-foot, 606-pound gator that was killed in south Bossier Parish just off Sligo Road. Since then, they’ve taken in dozens of gators for processing.
KTBS
Shreveport police report officer involved shooting in Twelve Oaks subdivision
SHREVEPORT, La. - State police will investigate an officer involved shooting in Shreveport Wednesday afternoon. Shreveport police responded to a prowler call on Rochel Drive in the Twelve Oaks subdivision. Neighbors reported hearing shots and seeing a person on the ground near the clubhouse on Ashley River Road. KTBS was...
KTBS
Tasty Tuesday: The Reserved Table
VIVIAN, La. - If you like good food and good artwork, The Reserved Table in Vivian is the place for you. It's a home grown farm to table restaurant with an art gallery on the side. KTBS 3's Rick Rowe checked it out for this week's Tasty Tuesday. The Reserved...
KTBS
Coroner identifies victim of two-vehicle early morning crash
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man killed in an early morning two-vehicle crash in southwest Shreveport. Bennie Webster Jr., 36, was one of two drivers in the head-on collision that happened just after 7 a.m. on Flournoy-Lucas Road. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he died at 7:45 a.m.
KTBS
Tuesday's Almanac from the Shreveport National Weather Service
SHREVEPORT, La. - The ArkLaTex had a cool morning with lows in the 50s! Average this time of year is near 70 degrees! Here are some of the morning temperatures from the National Weather Service and the KTBS 3 Weather Watchers.
KTBS
Shreveport man convicted in couple's 2018 death
SHREVEPORT, La. -- It took a Caddo Parish jury less than two hours Wednesday to find a Shreveport man guilty in the shooting and burning deaths of a couple who only tried to do a kind act. The jury found Dewayne Watkins, 37, guilty of two counts of first-degree murder...
KTBS
Marion County district judge arrested on DWI charge
GILMER, Texas - A district judge who serves in both Upshur and Marion counties was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge after a wreck Friday night east of Gilmer. Jerald Dean Fowler II, 60, was booked into Upshur County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated, according to a statement released Saturday by Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb. His bond was set at $1,500.
Comments / 0