Tampa, FL

Bleacher Report

Hypothetical Trade Packages for Dolphins' Mike Gesicki After Week 1

Mike Gesicki's one-catch, one-yard performance in Week 1 raised concerns about how he will be used in the Miami Dolphins offense. Gesicki came back to the Dolphins under the franchise tag in the offseason. His $10.9 million salary for the 2022 season does not match the early wave of production from the tight end slot.
Bleacher Report

Concussions Dropped More Than 50 Percent for Players Who Wore Guardian Caps, NFL Says

The NFL has revealed that concussions dropped significantly among players who wore the league-mandated Guardian Caps during training camp this summer compared to the previous three years. Citing data provided by the NFL, ESPN's Kevin Seifert noted concussions decreased by more than 50 percent among the four position groups—offensive line,...
Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report's Expert Week 2 NFL Picks

​​In Week 1 of the NFL season, you should expect to see a few surprises. This year, two teams expected to struggle, the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks, not only covered spreads but won outright against the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos, correspondingly. NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brent...
Bleacher Report

NFL Free-Agent Signings That Should Happen After Week 1 Injuries

Week 1 was a good reminder that many NFL teams are one injury away from looking totally different. Injuries are one of the most important and unfortunate realities of football. Players get hurt all the time, highlighting how depth is a crucial part of roster building. Multiple players went down...
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 2: Updated Trade Value for Top 100 Players

With the NFL season resuming, it's time to reboot the weekly trade value chart, for all of your potential trade needs. While it may be early to be wheeling and dealing, great value deals can appear at any moment, and you want to be ready to pounce. That's where we come in.
Bleacher Report

Seahawks' Jamal Adams Reportedly to Have Season-Ending Surgery on Quad Injury

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams is reportedly expected to miss the remainder of the 2022 season with a quad injury. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Adams will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn quad tendon. Adams suffered the injury during Seattle's 17-16 season-opening win over the Denver...
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Identifying Sleepers for Deep Leagues

Week 1 of the NFL season was...well, exactly that: one week. Overreacting to single-game outcomes can crush a fantasy football manager. This is not the time to dramatically rework your rankings and rethink your strategy. However, this could be time for some minor reshuffling, either to plug some holes or...
Bleacher Report

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Reportedly 'Living Separately' amid 'Marital Issues'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, fashion model Gisele Bündchen, are reportedly going through a "difficult period." Sources told CNN's Chloe Melas on Thursday the couple is "living separately" while dealing with "marital issues." They were married in February 2009. Brady skipped 11 days of Bucs...
Bleacher Report

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel Says He Could Go 4 Days Without Showering as Assistant Coach

With bigger responsibilities comes better hygiene, at least for Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. McDaniel explained the change in his weekly schedule compared to last year:. The 39-year-old spent last season as offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers after serving as the run game coordinator for the previous...
MIAMI, FL
Bleacher Report

Saquon Barkley, Ja'Marr Chase Headline Madden 23 Week 2 Player Ratings Update

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley returned to form in the 2022 season opener this past Sunday, and he was rewarded with a bump in his Madden rating. The famed video franchise announced its first ratings update of the year ahead of Week 2, and Barkley earned a one-point increase to move up to 87:
NFL
Bleacher Report

Chargers' Justin Herbert Undergoes X-Rays After Suffering Rib Injury vs. Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert underwent X-rays after suffering an injury to his ribs in Thursday night's 27-24 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chargers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chargers</a> QB Justin Herbert is getting X-rays on his ribs, per <a href="https://twitter.com/CharissaT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CharissaT</a> on the postgame show. <a href="https://t.co/DYazMbMlOs">pic.twitter.com/DYazMbMlOs</a>. Herbert appeared to suffer the...
KANSAS CITY, MO

