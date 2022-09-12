Read full article on original website
Hypothetical Trade Packages for Dolphins' Mike Gesicki After Week 1
Mike Gesicki's one-catch, one-yard performance in Week 1 raised concerns about how he will be used in the Miami Dolphins offense. Gesicki came back to the Dolphins under the franchise tag in the offseason. His $10.9 million salary for the 2022 season does not match the early wave of production from the tight end slot.
Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett Regrets Late-FG Try vs. Seahawks: 'Should've Gone for It'
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is having regrets. "Looking back at it, we definitely should've gone for it," he told reporters when discussing the decision to kick a 64-yard field goal instead of going for 4th-and-5 near the end of Monday's 17-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Denver was...
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Deemed Lucky by Twitter to Escape with Win vs. Chargers
Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a critical 27-24 victory over the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers in Thursday's divisional showdown and didn't turn it over once. On paper, that is an excellent day, especially since he threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns. Yet sometimes the...
NFC GM: 2023 NFL QB Class Featuring Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud Best Group 'Maybe Ever'
While the 2022 NFL draft saw only one quarterback taken in the first round, next year is shaping up to be a bonanza. Matt Miller of ESPN reported there are as many as five quarterbacks receiving first-round attention, and the league is buzzing about the deep crop of signal-callers. "This...
Chiefs 1st-Round Pick Trent McDuffie Placed on IR with Hamstring Injury; Out 4 Games
The Kansas City Chiefs have placed rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, it announced Tuesday. McDuffie, who suffered the injury in Sunday's season opener against the Arizona Cardinals, will be sidelined for at least the next four games. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters...
Concussions Dropped More Than 50 Percent for Players Who Wore Guardian Caps, NFL Says
The NFL has revealed that concussions dropped significantly among players who wore the league-mandated Guardian Caps during training camp this summer compared to the previous three years. Citing data provided by the NFL, ESPN's Kevin Seifert noted concussions decreased by more than 50 percent among the four position groups—offensive line,...
Bleacher Report's Expert Week 2 NFL Picks
In Week 1 of the NFL season, you should expect to see a few surprises. This year, two teams expected to struggle, the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks, not only covered spreads but won outright against the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos, correspondingly. NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brent...
NFL Free-Agent Signings That Should Happen After Week 1 Injuries
Week 1 was a good reminder that many NFL teams are one injury away from looking totally different. Injuries are one of the most important and unfortunate realities of football. Players get hurt all the time, highlighting how depth is a crucial part of roster building. Multiple players went down...
Steelers' T.J. Watt Placed on IR After Suffering Pec Injury, Likely Out 6 Weeks
The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed T.J. Watt on injured reserve because of a torn pectoral muscle and signed edge-rusher David Anenih, the team announced Thursday. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Tuesday that Watt won't require surgery and could return after six weeks rather than miss the rest of the season.
Fantasy Football Week 2: Updated Trade Value for Top 100 Players
With the NFL season resuming, it's time to reboot the weekly trade value chart, for all of your potential trade needs. While it may be early to be wheeling and dealing, great value deals can appear at any moment, and you want to be ready to pounce. That's where we come in.
Seahawks' Jamal Adams Reportedly to Have Season-Ending Surgery on Quad Injury
Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams is reportedly expected to miss the remainder of the 2022 season with a quad injury. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Adams will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn quad tendon. Adams suffered the injury during Seattle's 17-16 season-opening win over the Denver...
Fantasy Football Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Identifying Sleepers for Deep Leagues
Week 1 of the NFL season was...well, exactly that: one week. Overreacting to single-game outcomes can crush a fantasy football manager. This is not the time to dramatically rework your rankings and rethink your strategy. However, this could be time for some minor reshuffling, either to plug some holes or...
Jamal Adams' 'Serious' Knee Injury Will Require Surgery, Seahawks' Pete Carroll Says
The Seattle Seahawks will be without one of their key defensive players for the foreseeable future. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday that Adams will need surgery after suffering a significant knee injury in Monday night's season opener against the Denver Broncos. "Yeah, he's hurt," Carroll told Seattle Sports...
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Reportedly 'Living Separately' amid 'Marital Issues'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, fashion model Gisele Bündchen, are reportedly going through a "difficult period." Sources told CNN's Chloe Melas on Thursday the couple is "living separately" while dealing with "marital issues." They were married in February 2009. Brady skipped 11 days of Bucs...
NFL Twitter Recalls Blown Super Bowl Lead After Matt Ryan HOF Ball Was Numbered '283'
Even when Matt Ryan is being recognized by the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he is still the butt of the joke. The Indianapolis Colts quarterback topped 60,000 career passing yards on Sunday, making the game-used ball a piece of memorabilia as the eighth player to reach the milestone. The...
Kayvon Thibodeaux 'Really Confident' He'll Return from Injury for Giants Debut Week 2
New York Giants rookie defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux was forced to sit out the 2022 season opener against the Tennessee Titans because of a sprained MCL suffered in the second preseason game, but it sounds like he's nearly ready to return to the field. Thibodeaux told reporters Thursday he believes...
Report: J.C. Jackson to Return from Ankle Injury, Make Chargers Debut vs. Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson will make his season debut on Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, per NFL Network's James Palmer. Jackson missed the team's Week 1 win over the Las Vegas Raiders while nursing an ankle injury. Jackson, who underwent an ankle procedure last month, was...
Dolphins' Mike McDaniel Says He Could Go 4 Days Without Showering as Assistant Coach
With bigger responsibilities comes better hygiene, at least for Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. McDaniel explained the change in his weekly schedule compared to last year:. The 39-year-old spent last season as offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers after serving as the run game coordinator for the previous...
Saquon Barkley, Ja'Marr Chase Headline Madden 23 Week 2 Player Ratings Update
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley returned to form in the 2022 season opener this past Sunday, and he was rewarded with a bump in his Madden rating. The famed video franchise announced its first ratings update of the year ahead of Week 2, and Barkley earned a one-point increase to move up to 87:
Chargers' Justin Herbert Undergoes X-Rays After Suffering Rib Injury vs. Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert underwent X-rays after suffering an injury to his ribs in Thursday night's 27-24 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chargers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chargers</a> QB Justin Herbert is getting X-rays on his ribs, per <a href="https://twitter.com/CharissaT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CharissaT</a> on the postgame show. <a href="https://t.co/DYazMbMlOs">pic.twitter.com/DYazMbMlOs</a>. Herbert appeared to suffer the...
