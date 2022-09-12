ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

Hypothetical Trade Packages for Dolphins' Mike Gesicki After Week 1

Mike Gesicki's one-catch, one-yard performance in Week 1 raised concerns about how he will be used in the Miami Dolphins offense. Gesicki came back to the Dolphins under the franchise tag in the offseason. His $10.9 million salary for the 2022 season does not match the early wave of production from the tight end slot.
Bleacher Report

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Reportedly 'Living Separately' amid 'Marital Issues'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, fashion model Gisele Bündchen, are reportedly going through a "difficult period." Sources told CNN's Chloe Melas on Thursday the couple is "living separately" while dealing with "marital issues." They were married in February 2009. Brady skipped 11 days of Bucs...
Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report's Expert Week 2 NFL Picks

​​In Week 1 of the NFL season, you should expect to see a few surprises. This year, two teams expected to struggle, the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks, not only covered spreads but won outright against the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos, correspondingly. NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brent...
Bleacher Report

The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 2

The first week of the 2022 fantasy football season is complete, and that leaves fantasy managers at polar opposites of the spectrum. At one end, you have undefeated teams who are riding high. They reaped the rewards of Josh Allen's big game in the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. Did a happy dance watching Justin Jefferson torch the Green Bay Packers. Rejoiced while Travis Kelce exploded against the Arizona Cardinals.
Bleacher Report

NFL Free-Agent Signings That Should Happen After Week 1 Injuries

Week 1 was a good reminder that many NFL teams are one injury away from looking totally different. Injuries are one of the most important and unfortunate realities of football. Players get hurt all the time, highlighting how depth is a crucial part of roster building. Multiple players went down...
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 2: Updated Trade Value for Top 100 Players

With the NFL season resuming, it's time to reboot the weekly trade value chart, for all of your potential trade needs. While it may be early to be wheeling and dealing, great value deals can appear at any moment, and you want to be ready to pounce. That's where we come in.
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Identifying Sleepers for Deep Leagues

Week 1 of the NFL season was...well, exactly that: one week. Overreacting to single-game outcomes can crush a fantasy football manager. This is not the time to dramatically rework your rankings and rethink your strategy. However, this could be time for some minor reshuffling, either to plug some holes or...
Bleacher Report

Seahawks' Jamal Adams Reportedly to Have Season-Ending Surgery on Quad Injury

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams is reportedly expected to miss the remainder of the 2022 season with a quad injury. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Adams will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn quad tendon. Adams suffered the injury during Seattle's 17-16 season-opening win over the Denver...
Saquon Barkley, Ja'Marr Chase Headline Madden 23 Week 2 Player Ratings Update

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley returned to form in the 2022 season opener this past Sunday, and he was rewarded with a bump in his Madden rating. The famed video franchise announced its first ratings update of the year ahead of Week 2, and Barkley earned a one-point increase to move up to 87:
