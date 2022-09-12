Read full article on original website
Related
A Timeline of Meghan Markle’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family
It’s been a rocky road for Meghan Markle and the British royal family since she fell in love with Prince Harry. The Suits alum started dating the prince during the summer of 2016. While she gushed about Harry to Vanity Fair during her September 2017 cover story, the couple spoke about their relationship — and […]
Queen queue - live: Coffin line reopens as King Charles greets mourners on Wales visit
King Charles has greeted mourners in Wales during his first visit as monarch, accompanied by Queen Consort Camilla. After arriving by helicopter, King Charles attended a memorial service at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff for the late Queen Elizabeth II. The new monarch then greeted wellwishers lining the streets after the service. He will face a protest during his visit, however, with anti-monarchists holding a silent demonstration outside Cardiff Castle from 1pm. In London, the queue to see the Queen’s coffin has reached capacity but plans to try and stop people joining the line have failed. The Deparment for Culture,...
The threat to lay off King Charles’s staff while the nation mourns is despicable | Mark Serwotka
My union has demanded the notification be immediately withdrawn, says Mark Serwotka, general secretary of the Public and Commercial Services Union
Queue to see Queen Elizabeth's coffin at capacity as people urged not to join
LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The British government on Friday urged people not to join the miles-long queue to see Queen Elizabeth lying in state in London after warning of waiting times of at least 14 hours.
RELATED PEOPLE
Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne at a time of deep religious divisions and worked to bring tolerance
Thousands of Christian cathedrals and churches rang their bells for an hour at noon the day after Queen Elizabeth II died in honor of the 96-year-old monarch and her 70 years of service as queen of the United Kingdom. The ringing of church bells across the country on the death...
Voices: What would a radically slimmed-down monarchy actually look like?
For car spotters (I’m not going to bother trying to make it sound respectable for an old bloke to be indulging in such a hobby), it was a special moment when, soon after his accession, King Charles III rode out in a Rolls-Royce Phantom IV limousine made for his mother, who was then Princess Elizabeth, in 1950. Only 18 were produced between 1950 and 1956, of which 16 survive. Among other things, this graceful, imposing, and very long vehicle had the distinction of only being available to heads of state and royalty, which played a small role in re-establishing...
Public queue to attend Queen’s lying in state resumes after 40-minute pause
The public queue to attend the Queen’s lying in state has started moving again after a 40-minute pause when it reached full capacity.However, mourners have been urged not to join the line until at least 4pm on Friday by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).Officials stopped people joining the queue entirely at around 11.35am at the entrance to Southwark Park in south-east London due to overwhelming demand.Helena Larsen, 76, only just missed out on instant entry, but said she was prepared to wait despite being in recovery from a back injury.Ms Larsen, from Chertsey, Surrey, told the PA...
Comments / 0