The Independent

Queen queue - live: Coffin line reopens as King Charles greets mourners on Wales visit

King Charles has greeted mourners in Wales during his first visit as monarch, accompanied by Queen Consort Camilla. After arriving by helicopter, King Charles attended a memorial service at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff for the late Queen Elizabeth II. The new monarch then greeted wellwishers lining the streets after the service. He will face a protest during his visit, however, with anti-monarchists holding a silent demonstration outside Cardiff Castle from 1pm. In London, the queue to see the Queen’s coffin has reached capacity but plans to try and stop people joining the line have failed. The Deparment for Culture,...
The Independent

Voices: What would a radically slimmed-down monarchy actually look like?

For car spotters (I’m not going to bother trying to make it sound respectable for an old bloke to be indulging in such a hobby), it was a special moment when, soon after his accession, King Charles III rode out in a Rolls-Royce Phantom IV limousine made for his mother, who was then Princess Elizabeth, in 1950. Only 18 were produced between 1950 and 1956, of which 16 survive. Among other things, this graceful, imposing, and very long vehicle had the distinction of only being available to heads of state and royalty, which played a small role in re-establishing...
The Independent

Public queue to attend Queen’s lying in state resumes after 40-minute pause

The public queue to attend the Queen’s lying in state has started moving again after a 40-minute pause when it reached full capacity.However, mourners have been urged not to join the line until at least 4pm on Friday by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).Officials stopped people joining the queue entirely at around 11.35am at the entrance to Southwark Park in south-east London due to overwhelming demand.Helena Larsen, 76, only just missed out on instant entry, but said she was prepared to wait despite being in recovery from a back injury.Ms Larsen, from Chertsey, Surrey, told the PA...
