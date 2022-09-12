ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Idaho Lottery’s “Pick 4 Night” game were:

1-7-6-9

(one, seven, six, nine)

