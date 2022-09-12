Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was left to walk gingerly into the trainer’s room inside Arrowhead Stadium, his left arm held tightly to his battered ribs, after Los Angeles blew a 10-point halftime lead and lost 27-24 to the AFC West-rival Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night. Herbert was expected to get X-rays after getting crushed by Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna midway through the fourth quarter, but Chargers coach Brandon Staley was quick to say he thought his Pro Bowl quarterback would be OK. Herbert only missed on play after the hit before gamely trying to rally his team to victory. “It was just a tough NFL game and he took some big hits. None of those big hits had any impact on him bringing his team back the way he always does,” Staley said. “I think that we’re going to learn a lot more tomorrow, but I think in that area of losing his wind and (an injury) in that area of his body.”

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO