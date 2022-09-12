ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NewsChannel 36

Annual Strong Kids Safe Kids Returns on September 24th

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - The annual Strong Kids Safe Kids returns September 24th at the Steuben County Fairgrounds. The event returns after a two year absence due to the pandemic. The festival will bring back popular carnival games, inflatable bouncers, and art activities for children. There will also be information on health and safety issues from several family related agencies.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Man with Gun Arrested in Hospital Waiting Room After Disturbance

ITHACA, NY (WENY) -- Authorities in Tompkins County arrest a man who allegedly caused a scene with a loaded gun in a hospital emergency room. Sheriff's deputies were called to Cayuga Medical Center on Harris B. Dates drive around 7:30PM on Tuesday, September 13th, for a report of a man with a gun in the emergency department waiting room. Deputies were already at the hospital for an unrelated matter, and rushed to the waiting room. When they arrived, they found 40-year-old Java Abdur-Razzaaq with a gun, and a crowd of people moving away from him.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Ithaca Man Arrested for Allegedly Causing Scene with Loaded Handgun

ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

EPD offers up to $20,000 for lateral transfers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Police Department is looking for lateral transfer officers, and is offering a total of up to $20,000 in bonuses for qualified candidates. EPD said that the effort is an attempt to mitigate historically high staffing shortages. Police Officers who are offered employment will receive $10,000 at the time of […]
ELMIRA, NY
ithaca.com

Ithaca Man Arrested On Weapons Charges At CMC Emergency Room

On Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 7:34 p.m., Tompkins County Sheriff's Deputies responded to Cayuga Medical Center, located at 101 Harris B. Dates Drive, for a report of a male with a gun in the Emergency Department waiting room. Deputies were already inside of the Emergency Department for an unrelated matter and rushed into the waiting room.
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

Flying Circles Around Cayuga

Cayuga Lake is a birding mecca for those in the know. Visitors with an interest in all things avian may make the Cornell Lab of Ornithology (159 Sapsucker Woods Road, https://www.birds.cornell.edu/home) their first stop—with good reason since it is a world-renowned facility and a great day trip on its own—but local birders know there are a dozen other incredible sites circling Cayuga that offer opportunities to see a large variety of migratory, breeding, and nesting birds, every season. Here are the twelve must-go spots, for birding around Cayuga Lake this fall. We’ll start in Ithaca and make our way up the east side of the lake and then down the west side. One quick note before we start off: many of these sites have information kiosks where you can obtain more birding information than we’re able to provide here.
ITHACA, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Theft of cash reported at Tioga County home

Wellsboro, Pa. — State police at Mansfield say an unknown suspect broke into a Tioga County home and stole $822 cash. The theft occurred between Aug. 4 and Aug. 8 at a residence on Nessmuk Lane in Delmar Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
WETM

Big Flats Community Days kicks off

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — Big Flats Community Days 2022 kicks off Thursday night. The three-day event features rides, pageants, fireworks, and more. All events occur at the Big Flats Community Park at 100 Main Street, Big Flats, NY. Thursday, September 15th – 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
BIG FLATS, NY
WETM 18 News

Structure fire at Ernie Davis Academy

Update: The Elmira City School District announced that Ernie Davis Academy will be closed on September 13th, and will reopen on Wednesday, September 14th. Late last night, at Ernie Davis Academy, a fire broke out on the roof above the boiler room. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and we will know […]
ELMIRA, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Silver Queen Farm: A passion project decades in the making

Gordie Gallup, owner of Silver Queen Farm in Trumansburg, has decades’ worth of experience in farming, which has been poured into the business that he’s been growing in the community for over 10 years. As he explained, farming is a longtime passion for him, and he’s glad so many community members welcome that passion and come back to Silver Queen year after year.
TRUMANSBURG, NY
NewsChannel 36

Part-Time Multimedia Journalist

Here is your opportunity to join a terrific news organization!. WENY-TV, the ABC, CW & CBS affiliate in Horseheads/Elmira, New York seeks a part-time multimedia journalist/reporter. Responsibilities include shooting, editing and reporting local news and providing content for WENY News and our digital platforms including WENY.com. We will work with...
HORSEHEADS, NY
wxhc.com

Peeling License Plate? Good Chance You’ll Get Pulled Over

Is the license plate on your car or truck peeking? The State of New York is reminding you to get them replaced or face the risk of getting pulled over by local law enforcement due to the plate becoming unreadable. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Department has provided information on how...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY

