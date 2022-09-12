Read full article on original website
Upstate New York Festival Honors A Food You May Have Never Heard Of
In the Upstate New York village of Naples, there is a festival you may have never heard of. Naples New York is known by many as the ‘Grape Pie Capital of the World’ and home to the annual Historic Naples Grape Festival. Have you ever heard of Grape Pie before today?
Bad News For The Fall Colors In The Binghamton, New York Area
Now that it's the end of summer and fall is just days away, thoughts turn to the fall foliage season. Those of us who live in the Northeastern part of the country are fortunate that our area is one of the best in the country to marvel at the colors of leaves all around us.
NewsChannel 36
Annual Strong Kids Safe Kids Returns on September 24th
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - The annual Strong Kids Safe Kids returns September 24th at the Steuben County Fairgrounds. The event returns after a two year absence due to the pandemic. The festival will bring back popular carnival games, inflatable bouncers, and art activities for children. There will also be information on health and safety issues from several family related agencies.
NewsChannel 36
Man with Gun Arrested in Hospital Waiting Room After Disturbance
ITHACA, NY (WENY) -- Authorities in Tompkins County arrest a man who allegedly caused a scene with a loaded gun in a hospital emergency room. Sheriff's deputies were called to Cayuga Medical Center on Harris B. Dates drive around 7:30PM on Tuesday, September 13th, for a report of a man with a gun in the emergency department waiting room. Deputies were already at the hospital for an unrelated matter, and rushed to the waiting room. When they arrived, they found 40-year-old Java Abdur-Razzaaq with a gun, and a crowd of people moving away from him.
Murder at the Howard Johnson’s at Cider Mill
A local theater company is inviting the community to sit back, relax and have a BLAST.
NewsChannel 36
Ithaca Man Arrested for Allegedly Causing Scene with Loaded Handgun
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Authorities in Tompkins County arrested a man who allegedly caused a scene with a loaded gun at a hospital emergency room. Sheriff's deputies were called to Cayuga Medical Center in Ithaca for a report of a man with a gun in the ER waiting room Tuesday night around 7:30 PM. Deputies were already at the hospital for an unrelated matter.
EPD offers up to $20,000 for lateral transfers
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Police Department is looking for lateral transfer officers, and is offering a total of up to $20,000 in bonuses for qualified candidates. EPD said that the effort is an attempt to mitigate historically high staffing shortages. Police Officers who are offered employment will receive $10,000 at the time of […]
ithaca.com
Ithaca Man Arrested On Weapons Charges At CMC Emergency Room
On Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 7:34 p.m., Tompkins County Sheriff's Deputies responded to Cayuga Medical Center, located at 101 Harris B. Dates Drive, for a report of a male with a gun in the Emergency Department waiting room. Deputies were already inside of the Emergency Department for an unrelated matter and rushed into the waiting room.
ithaca.com
Flying Circles Around Cayuga
Cayuga Lake is a birding mecca for those in the know. Visitors with an interest in all things avian may make the Cornell Lab of Ornithology (159 Sapsucker Woods Road, https://www.birds.cornell.edu/home) their first stop—with good reason since it is a world-renowned facility and a great day trip on its own—but local birders know there are a dozen other incredible sites circling Cayuga that offer opportunities to see a large variety of migratory, breeding, and nesting birds, every season. Here are the twelve must-go spots, for birding around Cayuga Lake this fall. We’ll start in Ithaca and make our way up the east side of the lake and then down the west side. One quick note before we start off: many of these sites have information kiosks where you can obtain more birding information than we’re able to provide here.
Theft of cash reported at Tioga County home
Wellsboro, Pa. — State police at Mansfield say an unknown suspect broke into a Tioga County home and stole $822 cash. The theft occurred between Aug. 4 and Aug. 8 at a residence on Nessmuk Lane in Delmar Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
WETM
Big Flats Community Days kicks off
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — Big Flats Community Days 2022 kicks off Thursday night. The three-day event features rides, pageants, fireworks, and more. All events occur at the Big Flats Community Park at 100 Main Street, Big Flats, NY. Thursday, September 15th – 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Structure fire at Ernie Davis Academy
Update: The Elmira City School District announced that Ernie Davis Academy will be closed on September 13th, and will reopen on Wednesday, September 14th. Late last night, at Ernie Davis Academy, a fire broke out on the roof above the boiler room. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and we will know […]
tompkinsweekly.com
Silver Queen Farm: A passion project decades in the making
Gordie Gallup, owner of Silver Queen Farm in Trumansburg, has decades’ worth of experience in farming, which has been poured into the business that he’s been growing in the community for over 10 years. As he explained, farming is a longtime passion for him, and he’s glad so many community members welcome that passion and come back to Silver Queen year after year.
Former Delaware County Tenant Arrested for Trespass
A Delaware County man is accused of overstaying his welcome at a property where he used to live. A former tenant of a Delaware County property is accused of breaking into the property following his eviction. Sheriff’s officials say they were at a property at State Highway 206 the Town...
NewsChannel 36
Part-Time Multimedia Journalist
Here is your opportunity to join a terrific news organization!. WENY-TV, the ABC, CW & CBS affiliate in Horseheads/Elmira, New York seeks a part-time multimedia journalist/reporter. Responsibilities include shooting, editing and reporting local news and providing content for WENY News and our digital platforms including WENY.com. We will work with...
Binghamton woman sentenced for arson
Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton woman was sentenced to 3½ years in state prison after she pled guilty to felony Attempted Arson.
Williams Toyota Cuts the Ribbon at Court Street
A local car dealership has officially cut the ribbon at its newest storefront.
Man crossing I-86 causes multiple crashes, threatens police with knife
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been arrested after a police response to an assault in Big Flats led to a man running across I-86, threatening law enforcement with a knife, and causing several vehicles to crash, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Petix, 47, was arrested on September 14, 2022, […]
Hollerhorn Distilling buys historical building in Naples
In May, Hollerhorn's main building in Naples was mostly destroyed by a fire. Not long after, rebuilding and restoration efforts were underway.
wxhc.com
Peeling License Plate? Good Chance You’ll Get Pulled Over
Is the license plate on your car or truck peeking? The State of New York is reminding you to get them replaced or face the risk of getting pulled over by local law enforcement due to the plate becoming unreadable. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Department has provided information on how...
