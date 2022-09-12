ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

The Post and Courier

Hanahan's Steve Blanchard named interim football coach in place of Art Craig

Hanahan High School football coach Art Craig will apparently not coach the Hawks when they play his former school, Timberland, on Sept. 16. The Berkeley County School District released a statement on Sept. 14 saying that Steve Blanchard now is serving as the Hawks' interim coach. The school district did...
HANAHAN, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022

GENEST, Gail Lyn, 69, of North Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of Charleston. McMILLAN, Sheila Eileen, 79, of North Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of Charleston. SALVO, Patricia, 75, of Mount Pleasant died Wednesday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's James Island Chapel. WISE, Judy Kay, 64,...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022

BARNES, A Prentice, 82, of Seabrook Island died Tuesday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of Charleston. FRAZIER, Richard, 84, of Mount Pleasant died Wednesday. Arrangements by Johnson-Halls Funeral Home. KELLEY, Marilyn, 69, of North Charleston died Sept. 5. Arrangements by Stuhr's Northwoods Chapel. LEUCK, John Frederick, 67, of Charleston died...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Obituary September14, 2022

William Watson "Bill" McCullough, 74, died Monday, August 15, 2022, in his beloved town of Uzes in southern France after an illness. Graveside services will be 3 PM, Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 3905 Big Woods Road, Kingstree, SC. Bill's family will receive friends at 4 PM following the service at 624 Cedar Swamp Road, Kingstree, SC.
KINGSTREE, SC
The Post and Courier

Dorchester County obituaries for Aug. 30 - Sept. 5

BALDWIN, Glenn E. II, 37, of Summerville died Aug. 28 Arrangements by Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel. BANKS, Geraldine, 68, of Summerville died Aug. 30. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary. BEAUFORT, Oree, 71, of Summerville died Aug. 27. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. BROOM, Murylen Harris Wallace, 87, of Summerville...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

The Citadel investigating Clay Travis allegation

The Citadel is investigating an allegation that someone in its athletics ticket office called conservative writer and radio show host Clay Travis a racist in a direct message on social media. Travis, founder of the Outkick.com website, posted on his Twitter account on Sept. 15 that someone in the military...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Education Notes

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two Southern New Hampshire University students from Georgetown County have been named to the SNHU President's List. Ashley Anderson of Andrews and Brooke Belcher of Murrells Inlet were named to the Summer 2022 President's List, according to a news release from the university. The summer terms...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

MOVING SALE Summerville, Sawmill Tra

MOVING SALE Summerville, Sawmill Trace , 110 Jigsaw Rd , 09/17/22 - 9am - 2pm , Garage & Outdoor items- Weber grill, power tools, skill saws, Ego Lawnmower/blower Hedge cutters, sm fridge, outdoor tables/chairs/storage units, tools, power washer, MUCH more! No early birds!
SUMMERVILLE, SC
NewsBreak
Sports
The Post and Courier

August 2022 Town of Kingstree Yard of the Month announced

The Kingstree Beautification Commission selected Ms. Luester McCullough’s property at 730 Wilcox Street as the August 2022 ‘Yard of the Month’. Ms. McCullough has resided at this location for 44 years. She has always thought of her yard as her farm. She must work it every day.
KINGSTREE, SC
The Post and Courier

Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office Incident Reports through July 30

• Burglar Alarm – Audible, S. Main St. (Tigermart), Hemingway. • Phone Call for Information, Battery Park Rd., Nesmith. • Animal Complaint/Barking Dog(s), Fernbrooke Dr., Cades. • Traffic Stop, Boat Landing. • Overdose, Davis Rd., Hemingway. • Escort, Nelson Blvd., Kingstree. • Civil Welfare Check, Oakridge Rd., Andrews. •...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Berkeley Chamber hosts Active Shooter Seminar

In the interest of helping local businesses prepare for the possibility of an active shooter walking into their shops, the Berkeley County Chamber of Commerce is welcoming those same merchants and/or business owners to its Active Shooter Seminar on Friday, September 23, at SCRA - Applied Technologies Center in Summerville.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Driver dislodged nearly 30 feet following high-speed pursuit

A South Carolina Highway Patrol incident report indicates that a motorist of a stolen vehicle who tried eluding Berkeley County police on the afternoon of Sept. 12 was catapulted about 28 feet after losing control and hitting a tree on Copper Store Road in Moncks Corner. The driver— who didn't...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

St. Stephen area receives revitalization funds

Hopes for a large-scale revitalization in the St. Stephen/Russellville area were emboldened at the Sept. 12 Berkeley County Council meeting, as the local governing body approved a $500,000 EPA Brownfields grant. The federal monies will go toward "greatly" improving quality of life opportunities in the county enclave, according to the...
SAINT STEPHEN, SC
The Post and Courier

Sweet Tea Festival returns to Summerville on Sept. 17

SUMMERVILLE — The annual Sweet Tea Festival will return to downtown Sept. 17. Every fall, Hutchinson Square and nearby corners of downtown Summerville transform into a food, arts and crafts vendor market that has attracted thousands of attendees in years past. The festival, which kept going on a smaller...
SUMMERVILLE, SC

