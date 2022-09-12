Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Woodland's Erin Carreira among female kickers making impact in high school football
Erin Carreira has made all 14 of her extra-point attempts. MK Smoak kicked off and made a tackle in last week's game. And Mya Gonzalez hasn't missed an extra point, either. Female placekickers, not as rare among high school football teams as they used to be, are having an impact in the Lowcountry this season.
The Post and Courier
Hanahan's Steve Blanchard named interim football coach in place of Art Craig
Hanahan High School football coach Art Craig will apparently not coach the Hawks when they play his former school, Timberland, on Sept. 16. The Berkeley County School District released a statement on Sept. 14 saying that Steve Blanchard now is serving as the Hawks' interim coach. The school district did...
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022
GENEST, Gail Lyn, 69, of North Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of Charleston. McMILLAN, Sheila Eileen, 79, of North Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of Charleston. SALVO, Patricia, 75, of Mount Pleasant died Wednesday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's James Island Chapel. WISE, Judy Kay, 64,...
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022
BARNES, A Prentice, 82, of Seabrook Island died Tuesday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of Charleston. FRAZIER, Richard, 84, of Mount Pleasant died Wednesday. Arrangements by Johnson-Halls Funeral Home. KELLEY, Marilyn, 69, of North Charleston died Sept. 5. Arrangements by Stuhr's Northwoods Chapel. LEUCK, John Frederick, 67, of Charleston died...
The Post and Courier
Obituary September14, 2022
William Watson "Bill" McCullough, 74, died Monday, August 15, 2022, in his beloved town of Uzes in southern France after an illness. Graveside services will be 3 PM, Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 3905 Big Woods Road, Kingstree, SC. Bill's family will receive friends at 4 PM following the service at 624 Cedar Swamp Road, Kingstree, SC.
The Post and Courier
‘Boozy’ brunches and upscale vibes: Brides-to-be flock to Charleston for bachelorette fun
Andria Crupi has bounced around the country in the past decade for her friends’ bachelorette parties. The New Jersey resident recalls trips to Las Vegas, Miami and Scottsdale, Ariz. But when it became her turn, the 32-year-old bride-to-be warned her friends, her ideal weekend did not include a “Vegas pool party.”
The Post and Courier
Dorchester County obituaries for Aug. 30 - Sept. 5
BALDWIN, Glenn E. II, 37, of Summerville died Aug. 28 Arrangements by Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel. BANKS, Geraldine, 68, of Summerville died Aug. 30. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary. BEAUFORT, Oree, 71, of Summerville died Aug. 27. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. BROOM, Murylen Harris Wallace, 87, of Summerville...
The Post and Courier
The Citadel investigating Clay Travis allegation
The Citadel is investigating an allegation that someone in its athletics ticket office called conservative writer and radio show host Clay Travis a racist in a direct message on social media. Travis, founder of the Outkick.com website, posted on his Twitter account on Sept. 15 that someone in the military...
The Post and Courier
Proposed Charleston development includes hotel brand new to SC and 3 apartment buildings
A new 150-room hotel proposed for the third phase of a still-developing marshfront property on the Charleston peninsula will be the first of its brand in South Carolina. The next stage of development also includes three new apartment buildings, with two of them up to 12 stories tall. The city's...
The Post and Courier
CCSD trustees changing how they run their meetings. Here’s how that looks in other cities.
Charleston County School District trustees want to change the way they run their meetings, but the process has created some confusion and concern in the community. CCSD school board meetings typically cover everything from academic performance to safety recommendations to student transfer requests. Now, board members want to make academic...
The Post and Courier
Education Notes
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two Southern New Hampshire University students from Georgetown County have been named to the SNHU President's List. Ashley Anderson of Andrews and Brooke Belcher of Murrells Inlet were named to the Summer 2022 President's List, according to a news release from the university. The summer terms...
The Post and Courier
MOVING SALE Summerville, Sawmill Tra
MOVING SALE Summerville, Sawmill Trace , 110 Jigsaw Rd , 09/17/22 - 9am - 2pm , Garage & Outdoor items- Weber grill, power tools, skill saws, Ego Lawnmower/blower Hedge cutters, sm fridge, outdoor tables/chairs/storage units, tools, power washer, MUCH more! No early birds!
The Post and Courier
August 2022 Town of Kingstree Yard of the Month announced
The Kingstree Beautification Commission selected Ms. Luester McCullough’s property at 730 Wilcox Street as the August 2022 ‘Yard of the Month’. Ms. McCullough has resided at this location for 44 years. She has always thought of her yard as her farm. She must work it every day.
The Post and Courier
Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office Incident Reports through July 30
• Burglar Alarm – Audible, S. Main St. (Tigermart), Hemingway. • Phone Call for Information, Battery Park Rd., Nesmith. • Animal Complaint/Barking Dog(s), Fernbrooke Dr., Cades. • Traffic Stop, Boat Landing. • Overdose, Davis Rd., Hemingway. • Escort, Nelson Blvd., Kingstree. • Civil Welfare Check, Oakridge Rd., Andrews. •...
The Post and Courier
Berkeley Chamber hosts Active Shooter Seminar
In the interest of helping local businesses prepare for the possibility of an active shooter walking into their shops, the Berkeley County Chamber of Commerce is welcoming those same merchants and/or business owners to its Active Shooter Seminar on Friday, September 23, at SCRA - Applied Technologies Center in Summerville.
The Post and Courier
Driver dislodged nearly 30 feet following high-speed pursuit
A South Carolina Highway Patrol incident report indicates that a motorist of a stolen vehicle who tried eluding Berkeley County police on the afternoon of Sept. 12 was catapulted about 28 feet after losing control and hitting a tree on Copper Store Road in Moncks Corner. The driver— who didn't...
The Post and Courier
St. Stephen area receives revitalization funds
Hopes for a large-scale revitalization in the St. Stephen/Russellville area were emboldened at the Sept. 12 Berkeley County Council meeting, as the local governing body approved a $500,000 EPA Brownfields grant. The federal monies will go toward "greatly" improving quality of life opportunities in the county enclave, according to the...
The Post and Courier
Man sentenced to 14 years in prison for fatal DUI crash that killed 1, injured others
A North Charleston man was sentenced to 14 years in state prison for a 2019 drunken driving wreck that killed one person and seriously injured two others in a busy downtown Charleston intersection. Thomas Cade Garris, 34, pleaded guilty Sept. 6 to one count of driving under the influence resulting...
The Post and Courier
Sweet Tea Festival returns to Summerville on Sept. 17
SUMMERVILLE — The annual Sweet Tea Festival will return to downtown Sept. 17. Every fall, Hutchinson Square and nearby corners of downtown Summerville transform into a food, arts and crafts vendor market that has attracted thousands of attendees in years past. The festival, which kept going on a smaller...
The Post and Courier
Charleston School District admits breaking open records law after SC Attorney General letter
The Charleston County School District has admitted violating the state’s open records law during a July meeting, and the board of trustees voted to correct their mistake Sept. 12. After receiving several complaints from parents, Attorney General Alan Wilson sent a letter to CCSD’s board of trustees last month...
