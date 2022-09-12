Read full article on original website
purewow.com
Sweet Potato Cheese Fries
Pepitas, dried cranberries and plenty of cheese give all the fall feels. Eating cheese fries is like being swaddled in your softest, comfiest sweatshirt (yep, the one with holes in it). We wanted to up that cozy factor for fall, and that’s how our recipe for sweet potato cheese fries was born. Think: oven-roasted sweet potato wedges, plenty of sharp cheddar and textural toppings that remind you of autumn, like pepitas and dried cranberries. The results are snacky enough to satisfy a craving, but without all the deep-fried carbs…because #health.
thecountrycook.net
Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies
Soft and chewy, these Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies are easy to make and are full of peanut butter flavor!. I'm a huge peanut butter fan. I absolutely love peanut butter desserts! These Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies hit the spot. With the addition of peanut butter chips and oatmeal, it gives not only flavor but the perfect texture contrast as well. Since I started making these cookies, I always get asked for the recipe. They come together quickly and easily with simple ingredients. If you love peanut butter cookies like I do, you need to try this Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookie recipe.
Allrecipes.com
Chocolate Hamantaschen
Prepare dough: Beat butter and sugar at medium speed with a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment until combined and creamy, about 1 minute. Add eggs, 1 at a time, and beat until just combined after each addition, stopping to scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed; beat in vanilla just until combined, about 30 seconds.
Butter Mochi
This golden, sesame-crusted treat has roots in Hawai'i. As chef and writer Kiki Aranita writes: "Butter mochi is purely an invention of the islands and it is borne from the multicultural roots of Hawai'i's first potlucks and the mystical union of rice flour, butter, coconut milk and sugar." The edges of the mochi get slightly crispy and caramelized as they bake, and the resulting dessert is chewy, buttery, firm-yet-gooey, and sweet, yet perfectly balanced by the nutty toasted sesame. Make sure to coat the baking pan with cooking spray and line it with parchment paper, so you can easily lift the mochi out after they cool. Read more about why Aranita says that Butter Mochi Will Help You Win Every Potluck.
How to Make Doughnut Ice Cream Sandwiches
I scream, you scream, we all scream for…doughnut ice cream sandwiches! According to Ree Drummond, aka the Pioneer Woman, taking a scoop of ice cream and sandwiching it between a soft, pillowy yeast-raised doughnut is the way to make an ice cream sandwich. Now, none of her desserts have ever led us astray—including her famous brownies—so we decided we had to try this out.
thecountrycook.net
Air Fryer Cinnamon Rolls
These Air Fryer Cinnamon Rolls are surprisingly simple to make! It makes the perfect amount for your whole family. Tender and gooey!. No oven necessary! I know a lot of people who don't even use their oven anymore now that they have an air fryer. I've had a lot of fun creating these air fryer recipes that would traditionally be made in the oven - like these Air Fryer Cinnamon Rolls! Now don't think for a second that making these in the air fryer makes them any different. They are still as tasty and fluffy as if you'd baked them. Top them off with some glaze and you have yourself the perfect cinnamon roll! If you are looking for new ways to utilize your air fryer, you have to make this Air Fryer Cinnamon Roll recipe.
recipesgram.com
Espresso Chocolate Mousse
This easy espresso chocolate mousse is an ideal breakfast – you have 2 in 1! An espresso coffee and energetic chocolate meal! If you like espresso just like my husband does – this dessert will easily become your favorite sweet treat! Here is the recipe:. Servings 10-12 Ingredients:
How to Make a Copycat Version of The Cheesecake Factory’s Chicken Piccata
The Cheesecake Factory certainly offers a mountain of options on its menu, which spans over 20 pages and boasts over 250 items to choose from. And yet, with so many options, many tend to gravitate toward their favorites—like The Cheesecake Factory Chicken Piccata. Between the perfectly cooked thinly sliced chicken, the creamy lemon sauce and the magically swirled angel hair pasta, it’s no wonder this dish is such a popular choice.
One Green Planet
Easy Dark Chocolate Almond Freezer Fudge [Vegan]
1/4 cup vegan chocolate chips, melted (dark or semi-sweet) Pinch of flaky sea salt, for topping (optional) Shredded coconut, for topping (optional) Preheat the oven to 325°F. Line a loaf pan with parchment paper, making sure there's enough hanging on each side to pull out the fudge later. Chop...
The Pioneer Woman Pasta Dish So Easy You'll Barely Have To Move
Ree Drummond is a wife, mother, food blogger, cookbook author, lifestyle entrepreneur, and host of one of TV's favorite down-home cooking shows, "The Pioneer Woman." The former city slicker is now the most famous resident of Pawhuska, Oklahoma — so well known that Travel Oklahoma has designed a Pioneer Woman road trip for her legions of adoring fans.
princesspinkygirl.com
No Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake
This easy no bake Pumpkin Cheesecake recipe is prepared in only 15 minutes using classic cheesecake ingredients to create a light and creamy filling that sits inside a crunchy graham crust. Full of fall flavor and plenty of pumpkin spice, this delicious dessert sets in the freezer while you walk...
recipesgram.com
Choco-Buttermilk Cake with Frosting
This choco-buttermilk cake with chocolate frosting is so rich, soft, creamy and very delicious! It is so easy to make, it will take you just 15 minutes to prepare it plus 30 minutes to cook. Surprise your family or friends with this creamy cake and serve with a cup of coffee or ice tea for great enjoyment! Here is the recipe:
recipesgram.com
Vintage Grandma’s Chocolate Bundt Pound Cake
The chocolate bronze pound cake is the ultimate chocolate pound cake experience! So rich, chocolatey, and moist – what can be better! Easy and simple to make, it will take you 15 minutes to prepare it plus around 1 hour to bake. Surprise your family or friends with this flawless chocolate dessert, following you can find the recipe:
thesouthernladycooks.com
CROCK POT BACON RANCH POTATOES
This Crock Pot Bacon Ranch Potatoes is such a simple recipe and is absolutely delicious. If you love to use your crock pot definitely save this one. It’s the perfect side dish to just about any meal and it’s also perfect for any gathering. It would be a great addition to any tailgate or camping trip too.
Bon Appétit
Anytime Orange Muffins
This orange muffin recipe is inspired by the cranberry-orange version sold at Costco, which Chef Shaina Loew-Banayan of Hudson, New York’s Cafe Mutton—one of our 10 Best New Restaurants of 2022—loved throughout their childhood. “Don’t be tempted to sprinkle demerara or some other fancy sugar on top of the muffins,” they implore. “That’s not the vibe.” Regular ole’ granulated sugar gives the tops a crackly surface that makes them deeply satisfying.
10 best charcoal BBQs that make summer cook-outs a breeze
Cooking over flames isn’t an exact science and when everyone is gathered around, hungrily waiting for the first tasty morsels to come off the grill, you don’t want to disappoint.That’s why a quality charcoal barbecue is essential to help you make the most of your grill time, one that gives you the ability to control the heat easily so that your food is succulent, not singed.Charcoal is all about controlling heat and airflow, so when we were testing we were looking at how the barbecue went about doing that and how well thought out the grate area was so everything...
thesouthernladycooks.com
NO BAKE AVALANCHE TREATS
These simple no bake avalanche treats are SO addictive. Seriously, if you make these delicious cookies, be warned…they disappear quickly! My husband absolutely loves them. These treats are requested every year for his annual hunting trip. I never mind making them because they are only four simple ingredients and take about five minutes to throw together. They are perfect for the holidays and make a wonderful hostess gift.
Grist
Easy seasoned collard greens
As our climate changes, so will our diets. Fix’s Climate Future Cookbook introduces you to foods that show what sustainable, equitable, and resilient eating could look like. Do try this at home. [Jump to recipe]. January 2067. Our ancestors were brought to this land centuries ago. We grew alongside...
Bon Appétit
Congee Pot Pie
Can we agree there are few problems biscuits won’t solve? At L.A.’s Yangban Society—one of our 10 Best New Restaurants of 2022—two sources of extreme comfort, congee and biscuits, join forces to create something that’s greater than the sum of its parts. Congee, or rice porridge, is traditionally enjoyed as breakfast or a simple meal in many Asian countries, beloved for its nourishing and economical qualities alike. Chefs Katianna and John Hong’s version is enriched with chicken, its stock, and a smattering of aromatics. The biscuit topping has a couple of reference points: First, it steps in where one might usually find yauhjagwai, fried dough that frequently accompanies Cantonese congee. Secondly, it was born out of a desire to reduce food waste by using the scraps from the labor-intensive Buttermilk Biscuits With Curry Gravy also offered on the Yangban Society menu. It is a pot pie unlike any you may have had, but wholly comforting all the same.
Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared a Lemon Chicken Recipe That's Sure to Gain 'Staple' Status
The only thing better than biting into crispy chicken skin is biting into crispy chicken skin cooked in bright, tangy Almafi lemon juice. Giada De Laurentiis shared her favorite roasted chicken recipe over on her Giadzy blog, and she’s right — it’s definitely going to become a staple in everyone’s household. “Lemon? Check. Crispy skin? The delicious smell of fresh herbs as the bird roasts? Easy enough to make on a weeknight? Check, check, and check again,” reads the recipe excerpt, taken from her book Eat Better, Feel Better. “This recipe ticks all the boxes for me, and I’m sure it...
