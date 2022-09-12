Read full article on original website
Quite a jolt: Kentucky gains fed approval for $70 million EV charging network
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that Kentucky has received federal approval to develop a nearly $70 million electric vehicle charging network as one of 35 states whose plans have been approved by the Federal Highway Administration. He noted the state has already attracted more than...
New Lexington airline adds third Florida stopover
LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) – Avelo Airlines, which announced non-stop service in July from Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport to Orlando and Tampa, Fla., would begin this fall, has already added a third destination before the first flights to the other locations have started. Beginning Nov. 18, Avelo will feature...
Missouri woman acquitted of killing daughter to be free soon
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman who was acquitted in July of killing her teenage daughter but convicted of abandoning the girl's corpse was sentenced Thursday but will be released from prison soon. Rebecca Ruud was acquitted in the death of 16-year-old Savannah Leckie, who moved to Ruud's...
Difficult schedule awaits Payne in his first season with Cards
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- If there's any good news in the demanding schedule Kenny Payne's first Louisville basketball team will face it's that 12 of the first 19 games will be played in the KFC Yum! Center, with no true road games until meeting Florida State in Tallahassee on Dec. 10.
Beshear offers defense on issues looming in reelection bid
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear defended his record Thursday on a host of challenges — the pandemic, high consumer prices, crime and drug deaths — that are sure to surface next year when the Democrat seeks a second term. Some topics came up at...
Call fails for Montana special session on budget surplus
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — An effort by some Republicans to call a special session of the Montana Legislature to discuss returning excess tax revenue to residents failed, the Secretary of State's Office said Thursday. Fifty-three lawmakers supported the call, short of the 76 votes needed by Wednesday's deadline. Special...
KSP arrests fugitive after months on lam
LONDON, Ky. (KT) – A Rockcastle County man who police say was responsible for a violent home invasion in January has been arrested, according to Kentucky State Police. The KSP says on January 30, 45-year-old Woodrow Lamb of Mt. Vernon entered a home on Reverend Green Loop Road and shot Damien R. Madden, 66, of Mt. Vernon, before driving off. Madden was taken to the Rockcastle Regional Hospital by Rockcastle EMS, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Sandy Hook witnesses testify about Alex Jones' hoax claims
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A sister of a teacher killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre and an FBI agent who responded to the school shooting became overwhelmed with emotion Tuesday as they described what it has been like to be accused of being crisis actors by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and others.
