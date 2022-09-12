LONDON, Ky. (KT) – A Rockcastle County man who police say was responsible for a violent home invasion in January has been arrested, according to Kentucky State Police. The KSP says on January 30, 45-year-old Woodrow Lamb of Mt. Vernon entered a home on Reverend Green Loop Road and shot Damien R. Madden, 66, of Mt. Vernon, before driving off. Madden was taken to the Rockcastle Regional Hospital by Rockcastle EMS, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO