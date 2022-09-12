NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:
2 By 2
Red Balls: 19-25, White Balls: 9-17
(Red Balls: nineteen, twenty-five; White Balls: nine, seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Lucky For Life
03-05-28-33-43, Lucky Ball: 18
(three, five, twenty-eight, thirty-three, forty-three; Lucky Ball: eighteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 231,000,000
MyDaY
Month: 10, Day: 22, Year: 21
(Month: ten; Day: twenty-two; Year: twenty-one)
Pick 3
8-3-8
(eight, three, eight)
Pick 5
01-03-20-21-22
(one, three, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $60,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 193,000,000
