Read full article on original website
Related
Tennessee Tribune
Davidson County Judge Jones Elected to District 7 Governors Board of American Judges Association
NASHVILLE, TN — The Metropolitan Nashville-Davidson County General Sessions Court Judge Lynda Jones has been elected District 7 Board of Governors of the American Judges Association (AJA) for 2022 – 2024. District 7 is comprised of Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Tennessee. The American Judges...
Tennessee Tribune
Kinnard & Associates Celebrates its 25-Year Anniversary for Excellence in Business
NASHVILLE, TN — Kinnard & Associates announced today its milestone celebration of twenty-five years. For two and a half decades, Kinnard & Associates, a marketing communications agency has worked with an array of companies across the country to help them become more inclusive. The vision to help promote a...
Tennessee Tribune
Mayor Cooper Names LaTanya Channel as Director of Economic Growth and Small Business Development
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Mayor John Cooper named LaTanya Channel as his Director of Economic Growth and Small Business Development, effective October 3rd. Channel brings nearly 30 years of federal and state public service to her new role, and will implement the mayor’s vision for Nashville and Davidson County’s future economic development.
Tennessee Tribune
MTSU Students Discover FBI Career Opportunities at Campus Event
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — More than 60 Middle Tennessee State University. students and student veterans learned about job and career opportunities and inner. workings of the FBI recently during a meet-and-greet session on campus with agent. and recruiter Trisha Brotan. Brotan, who is with the FBI’s Memphis, Tennessee, Field Office...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tennessee Tribune
Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce Announces Board Leadership for 2022-2023
NASHVILLE, TN — The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors has elected Bob Higgins, president and CEO of Barge Design Solutions, as Chamber board chair, along with new board officers and seven new board members. Higgins succeeds immediate past chair Wanda Lyle, retired managing director and general manager of UBS Business Solutions Nashville.
Tennessee Tribune
Williamson County Democratic Party Nominates Deborah Campbell Sparks for Vacant District 7 Seat on the Williamson County Commission
Franklin, Tenn. − The Williamson County Democratic Party (WCDP) has nominated Deborah Campbell Sparks to be the Democratic candidate on the ballot for the special election to fill the vacant District 7 seat on the Williamson County Commission. The special election will be held on November 8th to fill the seat formerly held by Bert Chalfant, who passed away in August.
Tennessee Tribune
Knoxville Museum of Art Presents Cocktails & Conversation with Radcliffe Bailey Sept. 22
Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–On Sept. 22, an the Knoxville Museum of Art will host an evening with the artist Radcliffe Bailey. It will include a bourbon-inspired cocktail accompanied by a thought-provoking discussion of heritage, culture, and identity through the art of Radcliffe Bailey. Born in New Jersey (1968) and...
Tennessee Tribune
TSU Says Southern Heritage Classic More Than Just a Football Game
NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — Linda Parrish has been coming to the Southern Heritage Classic since it started 33 years ago. Each year she looks forward to the second weekend in September for the replay of tradition, camaraderie, homecoming, and most of all, the rivalry on the football field.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tennessee Tribune
Tennessee State University Ponders its Athletic Future
NASHVILLE, TN — Tennessee State University football begins its second year under the leadership of head coach Eddie George with high expectations and some intriguing possibilities to consider. As they faced Jackson State last Saturday night in their final Southern Heritage Classic showdown (Jackson State will no longer participate in the event after this season), there are interesting questions the Tigers must answer in the years ahead.
Tennessee Tribune
TSU Not Able to Follow Through on Good Intentions
MEMPHIS, TN — The Tennessee State University Tigers came out to the bright lights and energetic fans at the Liberty Bowl for the Southern Heritage Classic on Sept. 3 with the intent of taking down one of the top teams in FCS football _ Jackson State University Tigers. And although TSU was right there with Jackson State for majority of the game, Jackson State would salt the game away in the end after a Shadeur Sanders touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter put Jackson State up 16-3, the final score.
Comments / 0