Tennessee Tribune

Mayor Cooper Names LaTanya Channel as Director of Economic Growth and Small Business Development

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Mayor John Cooper named LaTanya Channel as his Director of Economic Growth and Small Business Development, effective October 3rd. Channel brings nearly 30 years of federal and state public service to her new role, and will implement the mayor’s vision for Nashville and Davidson County’s future economic development.
Tennessee Tribune

MTSU Students Discover FBI Career Opportunities at Campus Event

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — More than 60 Middle Tennessee State University. students and student veterans learned about job and career opportunities and inner. workings of the FBI recently during a meet-and-greet session on campus with agent. and recruiter Trisha Brotan. Brotan, who is with the FBI’s Memphis, Tennessee, Field Office...
Tennessee Tribune

Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce Announces Board Leadership for 2022-2023

NASHVILLE, TN — The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors has elected Bob Higgins, president and CEO of Barge Design Solutions, as Chamber board chair, along with new board officers and seven new board members. Higgins succeeds immediate past chair Wanda Lyle, retired managing director and general manager of UBS Business Solutions Nashville.
Tennessee Tribune

Williamson County Democratic Party Nominates Deborah Campbell Sparks for Vacant District 7 Seat on the Williamson County Commission

Franklin, Tenn. − The Williamson County Democratic Party (WCDP) has nominated Deborah Campbell Sparks to be the Democratic candidate on the ballot for the special election to fill the vacant District 7 seat on the Williamson County Commission. The special election will be held on November 8th to fill the seat formerly held by Bert Chalfant, who passed away in August.
Tennessee Tribune

TSU Says Southern Heritage Classic More Than Just a Football Game

NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — Linda Parrish has been coming to the Southern Heritage Classic since it started 33 years ago. Each year she looks forward to the second weekend in September for the replay of tradition, camaraderie, homecoming, and most of all, the rivalry on the football field.
Tennessee Tribune

Tennessee State University Ponders its Athletic Future

NASHVILLE, TN — Tennessee State University football begins its second year under the leadership of head coach Eddie George with high expectations and some intriguing possibilities to consider. As they faced Jackson State last Saturday night in their final Southern Heritage Classic showdown (Jackson State will no longer participate in the event after this season), there are interesting questions the Tigers must answer in the years ahead.
Tennessee Tribune

TSU Not Able to Follow Through on Good Intentions

MEMPHIS, TN — The Tennessee State University Tigers came out to the bright lights and energetic fans at the Liberty Bowl for the Southern Heritage Classic on Sept. 3 with the intent of taking down one of the top teams in FCS football _ Jackson State University Tigers. And although TSU was right there with Jackson State for majority of the game, Jackson State would salt the game away in the end after a Shadeur Sanders touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter put Jackson State up 16-3, the final score.
