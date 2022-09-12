Read full article on original website
Commission gets latest look at Paducah's downtown hotel project
At this week’s Paducah city commission meeting, an architect showed the latest concept images and provided an updated timeline for the downtown City Block project. The images portray the five-story, 81-room boutique hotel to be constructed along Jefferson Street that includes two restaurants, a rooftop bar, and retail space.
"School of Rock" musical this weekend at Market House Theatre
Market House Theatre in downtown Paducah presents "School of Rock" for its final weekend, Thursday through Sunday. The musical is based on the hit movie where a wannabe rock star poses as a substitute teacher at an exclusive prep school and teaches them the ways of being in a rock band.
Gravel truck crash in Lyon County injures driver
A gravel truck crash in Lyon County injured the driver and sent him to an Indiana hospital. The Wednesday morning crash occurred on US 641 between Fredonia and Eddyville, near New Bethel Church Road. Kentucky State Police said the driver, 43-year-old Corey Bridges of Newburgh, Indiana, apparently dropped a wheel or wheels off the shoulder of the road and overcorrected.
Suspect in Livingston utility trailer theft arrested in Marshall County
An investigation into the theft of a utility trailer has led to a Benton man's arrest. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office had asked for the public's help with identifying the owner of a white Ford van on September 7 that was believed to have been involved in the theft of a loaded utility trailer.
Graves VFW post honors sheriff's deputies for tornado heroism
A pair of Graves County Sheriff's deputies were honored by the VFW for their actions on the night of December 10th. The Veterans of Foreign Wars awarded certificates of appreciation to Sargeant Richard Edwards and Deputy Chandler Sirls at an event in Fancy Farm on Thursday night. The deputies were...
Vienna school bus in incident with pedestrian near SIU
A Vienna school bus was involved in an incident with a pedestrian during a trip to Carbondale on Wednesday. Vienna School District Superintendent Joshua Stafford said a group of students were traveling to Southern Illinois University for its annual SIU Day. While en route, he said a pedestrian walked out...
Paducah Police looking for stolen motorcycle
Paducah Police are looking for a stolen Harley Davidson motorcycle that had a handgun in the saddle bag. Police were called to the 200 block of Clark Street when a man headed to lunch walked outside to find his motorcycle gone. The motorcycle is described as a black 2009 Harley...
Several Paducah basketball courts to close for resurfacing
Several basketball courts in Paducah will temporarily close for a resurfacing project. Paducah Parks & Recreation has launched a project to resurface basketball courts at Robert Coleman Park, Voor Park, and Bob Noble Park. Each court will be closed for between three to four days while crews remove the existing...
Kuttawa man pinned by vehicle flown to hospital
A Kuttawa man was flown to an out-of-state hospital last week after becoming pinned by a vehicle he was repairing. Authorities said the victim was doing repair work on the vehicle at his Magnolia Street home, when it rolled backwards off two small ramps, causing the man to become pinned.
Caldwell County truck crash sends one to hospital
A box truck crash on Monday morning in Caldwell County sent an Elkton man to the hospital. The crash occurred on Marion Road north of Princeton. Caldwell County Sheriff's deputies determined that the truck driven by 37-year-old David McClure dropped off the shoulder of the road, overturned, and came to rest against a large tree.
Volunteers sought for Kentucky Lake cleanup project
Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful is searching for volunteers to help with four cleanup projects taking place in October, including one in Benton. Volunteers will be taken out on five 30-foot john boats to clean shorelines with large deposits of litter in areas impacted by flooding or tornadoes. The month...
Traffic stop in Lyon County nets two Washington men and a pound of cocaine
A vehicle stopped after speeding through Livingston and Lyon Counties ends in the arrest of two Washington men and the confiscation of a pound of cocaine. Kentucky State Police stopped the vehicle along I-24 for a speeding violation. During the stop, troopers asked for and were granted permission to search the car.
Troopers remember Cameron Ponder in roadside ceremony
Kentucky State Police officers lined the shoulder of Interstate 24 in Lyon County on Tuesday morning to remember Kentucky State Trooper Cameron Ponder, who was killed in the line of duty 7 years ago. WKDZ reported that during the brief ceremony a wreath was laid in front of Trooper Ponder’s...
Former city, county commissioner Zana Renfro dead at 61
Former Paducah city commissioner and McCracken County commissioner Zana Renfro passed away over the weekend. Sixty-one-year-old Renfro was well-known for her 21 years in local government, working in both city and county leadership. She served as a city commissioner from 1993 until 1998, and as a county commissioner from 1999 until 2014.
Marion council discusses long-term water situation
The Marion city council discussed some long-term prospects for improving the city's water situation at a special meeting this week. City administrator Adam Ledford discussed the future of Lake George, where the levee was breached in April and the city's main water source was drained. He said discussions with the...
Marion father, son face charges after Lyon County disturbance
A Marion, Kentucky father and son will face charges in Lyon County after reports of a disturbance. Deputies were called to a home in the 3000 block of KY 295 North. The property owner told authorities 35-year-old Mitchell Peek had been at the property, but fled before law enforcement arrived. Mitchell has a domestic violence order prohibiting him from being on the property.
Sheriff's Office looking for wanted McCracken man
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted on a bench warrant for failure to appear. The Sheriff's Office said 19-year-old Kobe Farmer has a Circuit Court Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear for sentencing on possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Anyone with information can contact...
Clymer reflects on impact Zana Renfro had on community
The news of Zana Renfro's death on Tuesday was a shock to many in the community, and that's no different for McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer. Clymer told West Kentucky Star that news of her passing was unexpected, and a terrible tragedy. He reflected on her service to the community and their friendship, saying she was an outstanding person.
State, federal money allocated for projects in McCracken County
State and federal money for projects in McCracken County was announced at a gathering Wednesday at the courthouse. Local and state officials, including Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman and State Senator Danny Carroll, came together for the announcement of as much as $500,000 in allocations. A portion of the money is...
Beshear makes swing through western Kentucky
Governor Andy Beshear made stops in western Kentucky on Tuesday, speaking to the Kentucky Labor Management Conference and presenting funds to officials in Murray and Calloway County. Beshear spoke to members of organized labor in stump-style remarks ahead of his appearance at the conference. Just outside the lodge at Kentucky...
