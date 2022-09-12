The news of Zana Renfro's death on Tuesday was a shock to many in the community, and that's no different for McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer. Clymer told West Kentucky Star that news of her passing was unexpected, and a terrible tragedy. He reflected on her service to the community and their friendship, saying she was an outstanding person.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO