NASCAR’s two new Cup venues for 2023 will be intriguing to say the least. The first will be North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway on May 21, as the NASCAR All-Star Race moves there for the track’s first Cup event since 1996. Six weeks later, NASCAR will race on the streets of Chicago in its first attempt at a street course for its biggest stars.

NORTH WILKESBORO, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO