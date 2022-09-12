ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

What Elliott, Busch, Hamlin, Larson and the rest must do to advance at Bristol

Two races into the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, only one driver knows that he will race in the second round. NASCAR will cut its championship-eligible field from 16 to 12 following the first-round finale Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway. The four winless drivers with the fewest points in the three-race round will be eliminated from championship contention.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy