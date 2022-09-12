Effective: 2022-09-20 15:10:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-21 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Pima FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following county, Pima. * WHEN...Until 1230 AM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 918 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms east of Indian Route 15 in central Pima county. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Santa Rosa, Anegam, Palo Verde Stand, Ak Chin, Cababi, Sil Nakya and Rincon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PIMA COUNTY, AZ ・ 7 HOURS AGO