Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KBTX.com
Chief Mandla Mandela talks about new exhibit at Bush Library dedicated to grandfather, Nelson Mandela
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Nelson Mandela’s grandson is in Bryan College Station this week. Chief Mandla Mandela is here for a special reception in honor of an exhibit at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum. Mandela: The Official Exhibition gives a closer look at the life of...
KBTX.com
OPAS announces annual gala theme, celebrating 50 years
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On a 50th birthday, it is important to celebrate big, and that’s exactly what OPAS will be doing this year. OPAS is celebrating its 50th anniversary season with big shows and a big event. Their annual gala will be held on January 2023. Thursday night they held an event to thank their sponsors, while also unveiling the gala’s theme.
KBTX.com
Fictional family drama comes to life in new book
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Author Peter Scamardo joined The Three to discuss his novel, “Boys at the Brazos River Bottom,” a story about an Italian American farming family growing up in the 1960s in Mumford, Texas. The story is based off of stories from his own family, the...
KBTX.com
Baylor Scott & White hosts cancer education classes
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Baylor Scott & White-College Station is now hosting a new series of cancer education classes. Cancer affects many areas of a patient and their families lives. Whether that means physically, emotionally, or spiritually. Baylor Scott & White told KBTX they wanted to create a safe space to help navigate their cancer journey.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
Bryan Police Preparing for National Night Out
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - National Night Out is an initiative to encourage neighborhoods to get out and meet each other, and form a bond with law enforcement and first responders. Sergeant Chad Hanks with the Bryan Police Department joined News 3 at Noon on Thursday, September 15 to discuss this year’s event.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: K9 Mays makes new friends
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University Police Department K9 Mays got to meet some new friends at the Charlotte Sharp Children’s Center. He was able to meet some of the kids at the center Wednesday. K9 Mays was named in honor of Lowry Mays, namesake of Mays Business...
KBTX.com
The Local fall market is back at Lake Walk
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Local is back at the Lake Walk at Traditions, kicking off a 12-week-long fall market. This will have local vendors with trinkets, food, plants and more. The Local will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday through November. Residents were excited the check...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Bryan High senior named Semifinalist in 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan ISD student received some exciting news. The principal of Bryan High School, Lane Buban, announced Wednesday, September 14 that Gabriel Gomez has been named a Semifinalist in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. He is one of over 16,000 Semifinalists in the program. Gabriel,...
RELATED PEOPLE
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD staff member the first client of high school cosmetology student
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A Bryan ISD staff member stepped up to be one cosmetology student’s first client to show faith, trust, and inspire them to achieve success. Bryan ISD Career and Technical Education Program Specialist Parker Knutson was Bryan High junior Danna Martinez’s first client. Martinez gave Knutson...
KBTX.com
HEB Cooking Connection shares quick, delicious recipes ahead of gameday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s a big weekend in Aggieland as the football team prepares to take on the University of Miami. This means many are preparing for at-home watch parties and tailgates. Lisa Fritz with the HEB Cooking Connection joined BVTM Tuesday to share some quick and...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension to host Virtual Nature Club
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you have an interest in insects, horticulture or wildlife, Texas A&M’s AgriLife Extension is hosting a Virtual Nature Club. “Our Virtual Nature Club is going to be held via zoom,” Molly Keck, a board-certified entomologist, said. “It’s a series of about eight or nine Mondays in the afternoon at 4 o’clock where kids can log in. They’re going to be mailed a box, a kit with curriculum, materials, activities, even some things for experiments so they can do.”
KBTX.com
The Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention is helping veterans in our community
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month—a time to raise awareness of a stigmatized, and often taboo, topic. The goal is to use this month to shift public perception, spread hope and share vital information with people affected by suicide. One group whose work does this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBTX.com
Marriott acquiring LaSalle Hotel as tribute property
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A historic Downtown Bryan hotel will be getting a facelift along with a new owner. The LaSalle Hotel is being acquired by Marriott as a Tribute Portfolio hotel. This is a line of hotels that are independent, boutique-style hotels that connect visitors to its history. Once the purchase is complete, Marriott will be contributing $6 million for renovations, while the City of Bryan has agreed to contribute $1 million for the project.
KBTX.com
Brazos County hotel industry rebounding
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Things are looking up for Bryan-College Station hotels according to an economic indicators report created by the Texas A&M Private Enterprise Research Center (PERC). The September 2022 edition from PERC showed the impacts COVID-19 caused on the hotel business. For example, the revenues for the last...
KBTX.com
Aggieland Humane in desperate need for dog fosters and adopters
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland Humane is putting a call out for dog fosters and adopters, saying the shelter is taking in more dogs than are being adopted out. On Tuesday, the shelter said a Brazos County Animal Control Officer brought in 13 dogs and puppies. The shelter said this summer has been a challenge and having to use temporary kennels to house the dogs has become a common occurrence.
KBTX.com
In lawsuit, UT-Austin professor accuses Texas A&M faculty program of discriminating against white and Asian men
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A University of Texas at Austin professor has sued Texas A&M University claiming a new faculty fellowship program designed to increase diversity at the flagship university in College Station discriminates against white and Asian male candidates.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBTX.com
Making mouth-watering dessert with Epicures
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Epicures Chef Danny Morrison joined The Three to create the most delicious bananas foster dessert for that special occasion or just for a fun night in with friends and family. In this segment, Chef Morrison shares his recipe and the easy, minutes-long process of creating this...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Well-known lawyer trolls Jimbo Fisher, offers help getting out from under his big contract
Alexander Shunnarah, a well-known lawyer with offices across the Southeast, has stepped into the problems Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M are facing following a 1-1 start and loss to Appalachian State. “Need help with future contract negotiations? CALL ME, TEXAS A&M!,” Shunnarah wrote on social media. If you or a...
KBTX.com
Magnolia West denies Rudder 30th win on the volleyball court
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Lady Ranger volleyball team dropped a four set decision to Magnolia West Tuesday night at The Armory 19-25, 14-24, 9-25, 15-25. The loss dropped Rudder’s overall record to 29-7 and district mark to 1-1. Neeley Rutledge had 8 kills and 15 digs. Londyn Singleton contributed 7 kills and 11 digs . Reagan Aponte led the way with 23 assists and had 20 digs. Gabby Baker added 18 digs and Addison Benavidez had 14 digs.
Comments / 1