The Handmaid's Tale - Season 5 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale has started airing on Hulu. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions...
New Amsterdam - Episode 5.02 - Hook, Line, And Sinker - Press Release

09/27/2022 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Max tests a bold new cost-saving program that could help both New Amsterdam and its neediest patients. Wilder struggles with a patient’s decision to refuse life-saving surgery. Reynolds comes to an important realization about his father’s behaviors. Iggy takes the leap into online dating.
The Conners - Episode 5.02 - Scenes From Two Marriages: The Parrot Doth Protest Too Much - Press Release

“Scenes From Two Marriages: The Parrot Doth Protest Too Much” – Jackie moves in with Neville and discovers that being newlyweds produces new problems when Neville shows up to their home with an excess of animals from his vet office. Meanwhile, Darlene and Ben have an argument as Ben points out Darlene is turning into her father on “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 28 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Recently Added Episode Titles - Various Shows - 14th September 2022

Here are various new Episode Titles that have been recently added to our Episode and Ratings Database. Some may or may not be new to you. American Horror Story - Episode 11.5 - Bad Fortune. American Horror Story - Episode 11.6 - Fire Island. Archer - Episode 13.8 - Dough,...
Ghosts - Episode 2.02 - A...

Am decides to host a podcast exploring the mystery surrounding Alberta’s death. Also, Hetty develops an unusual relationship with a broken washing machine.
The Driver - Amanda Brugel Joins Cast

Amanda Brugel (The Handmaid’s Tale) is set for a key recurring role opposite Giancarlo Esposito and Skeet Ulrich in The Driver, AMC’s remake of the British drama series that is set to launch next year on AMC and AMC+. Brugel will recur as Sister Anne. Unlike any nun...
Atlanta - Episode 4.05 - Work Ethic! - Press Release

One time I was gonna be an extra on this TV show but then they started asking me about Social Security numbers and taxes and being up there at 5am. I know y'all ain't doing that with Taraji. Written by Janine Nabers and directed by Donald Glover.
Top 200 Cable Sports: Week Ending 11th September 2022

We're now going to be posting the Top 200 Cable Sportss here at SpoilerTV. We'll be taking over from Ryan from http://www.ratingsryan.com/ who is no longer able to post these numbers. These will be posted on a weekly basis.
Reacher - Season 2 - Shaun Sipos To Star

Coming off a main role in Outer Range, Shaun Sipos has joined another Prime Video series. He has been tapped as a major lead opposite Alan Ritchson in the upcoming second season of Reacher. In a one-year deal, Sipos will play David O’Donnell. He served with Reacher (Ritchson) in 110th,...
Chesapeake Shores - L-O-V-E - Review

This episode centers mostly around the Seaside Festival, Abby finds out through Kevin that Sarah is pregnant, but isn’t supposed to know anything yet. Caitlyn is at the festival with a friend who tells Bree she is the cool aunt and Jess the wacky aunt. We finally get to see Meghan at work in LA and so much more, let’s dive in!
Halo - Season 2 - Production Begins + Joseph Morgan and Cristina Rodlo Join Cast as Series Regulars

Sept. 14, 2022 – Paramount+ today announced that the highly anticipated second season of the hit original series HALO has begun production in Iceland, with additional filming to take place in Budapest, Hungary, later this year. Additionally, it was announced that Joseph Morgan (“Vampire Diaries,” “The Originals”) and Cristina Rodlo (“No One Gets Out of Here Alive,” “The Homeless World Cup”) will join as new series regulars, while cast members Fiona O’Shaughnessy (Laera) and Tylan Bailey (Kessler) return as series regulars for season two.
Deadline

Amy Forsyth & Susanne Wuest Starrer ‘Inedia’ Begins Production In Canada

EXCLUSIVE: Toronto-based production company Good Question Media and Experimental Forest Films today announced the start of production on the upcoming drama Inedia. Directed by Liz Cairns in her feature film debut, the film stars Amy Forsyth (CODA, The Gilded Age), Susanne Wuest (Goodnight Mommy), and newcomer Nova Brown. Production is underway on the flick, which is shooting on Salt Spring Island in British Columbia, Canada. The film follows a young woman who, after a series of mysterious and debilitating allergic reactions to food, joins a radical community of people who claim to be nourished by light. The film explores an ancient belief...
1923 - Brandon Sklenar Joins Yellowstone Prequel

Brandon Sklenar (The Offer, Westworld) has joined the cast of the Paramount+ series 1923, the Yellowstone prequel spinoff from Taylor Sheridan. He will portray Spencer Dutton, Jacob Dutton’s (Harrison Ford) nephew, and John Dutton Sr.’s (James Badge Dale) brother, who has witnessed the horrors of World War I.
Call Me Kat - Episode 3.01 - Call Me Ken Jennings - Press Release

After taking some time to travel and decompress, KAT (Mayim Bialik) is on her way back to Louisville when she is upgraded to first class and seated next to “Jeopardy!’s” winningest contestant, Ken Jennings, on her flight home. Upon arrival, she discovers some significant changes have been made to the cafe by RANDI (Kyla Pratt) and PHIL (Leslie Jordan) and Randi’s passion for her job is now straining her relationship with CARTER (Julian Gant). MAX (Cheyenne Jackson) has returned home from his time in Nashville pursuing his music career, with cowboy boots and a big ego to go along with them in the all-new “Call Me Ken Jennings” season premiere episode of CALL ME KAT airing Thursday, Sept 29 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (KAT-301) (TV-14 D,L,V)
House of the Dragon - King of the Narrow Sea - Review: A Political Arrangement or a Death Sentence

"For men, marriage might be a political arrangement. For women, it is like to be a death sentence." Four episodes in, and one thing is clear: Rhaenyra needs to marry. The writers have made that clear every episode since the pilot, and a part of me is a little frustrated with how slow this plot is moving. Don't get me wrong, I want to cherish every single moment we have left with Milly Alcock's Rhaenyra because she was been absolutely exceptional in the role. However, the show's fascination with one storyline, which has had little to no development over the past four episodes, is frankly disappointing.
