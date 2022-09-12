ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
evanstonroundtable.com

Mayor: Cost of removing lead pipes will increase water rate by 70%

Evanston’s mayor said at a recent water summit that without more help from the federal government, the city will have to increase the water rate by 70% to pay for the cost of removing lead water pipes. Mayor Daniel Biss said at Thursday’s One Water Summit that the city...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Evanston concrete company owners have cemented strong local ties

Just up the block from Soul & Smoke and not far from Suds Car Wash and the Double Clutch brewery, Paul and Kimberly Boynton run their thriving concrete business, Kelvin Co., out of the first floor of a frame two-flat on Ashland Avenue. Their backyard is full of trucks, backhoes, metal rebars and wood for concrete formwork. They rent out the second floor and live elsewhere.
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

John McClelland: A Time-Traveler’s Evanston

Editor’s Note: Evanston Essays is an ongoing series highlighting people’s thoughts, memories and opinions of Evanston. If you’d have an essay of about 500-600 words you’d like to share, please send it to susy@evanstonroundtable.com. I first saw Evanston in July 1969. We returned to stay in...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Legacy Business Program to help long-time enterprises survive and succeed

Council members, city staff and local business owners are collaborating on a program to ensure long-standing Evanston businesses and nonprofits can remain community fixtures well into the future. The new Legacy Business Program, still early in its development, will provide direct support to Evanston-based businesses and nonprofit organizations that have...
EVANSTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evanston, IL
Business
Evanston, IL
Industry
Evanston, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Evanston, IL
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
evanstonroundtable.com

Evanston’s federal COVID-19 recovery funds now down to $10 million

Evanston’s bundle of federal COVID-19 recovery funds is running down, with roughly $10 million left from the original total of approximately $43.1 million. City officials provided an update on the funds at the Monday, Sept. 12, City Council meeting, where Council members approved two more American Recovery Plan Act supported allocations:
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

North Shore Century Bike Ride will bring thousands to Evanston this Sunday

More than 2,000 brightly clad bicycle riders, friends and supporters are expected to descend on Evanston this Sunday, Sept. 18, when the Evanston Bicycle Club’s annual North Shore Century bicycle ride gets underway. Starting that morning in Dawes Park, 1700 Sheridan Rd., on Evanston’s lakeshore, the cycling event brings...
EVANSTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Panel#Solar Farm#Sustainable Energy#Jobs Act#Business Industry#Linus Business#Evanstonians#Citizens Utilities Board
evanstonroundtable.com

Picturing Evanston

“Vigil,” an installation by Evanston-artist Alice George at 1324 Ashland Avenue. It’s a response to the violence epidemic in the United States. Starting on August 15, George suspended one origami boat for each gun-related fatality in Cook County. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Latest news from Evanston: Your Wednesday daily digest

Above, a scene from what Northwestern University calls “Kiss ’n’ Bye”: the moment parents say farewell to their new first-year students. Here’s Josie White with dad Steven and mom Annabeth in the Deering Meadow on Tuesday morning, along with 2,300 other new Northwestern students who just marched through the Weber Arch. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

District 65 hopefuls prioritize race, safety issues

This week during closed-session meetings, the Evanston/Skokie District 65 school board is reviewing and discussing applications for the opening on the board left by the departure of former Vice President Marquise Weatherspoon. Weatherspoon resigned on Aug. 8, effective immediately, and President Sergio Hernandez previously announced the board’s intention to appoint...
EVANSTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
evanstonroundtable.com

Federal lawsuit claims 2019 firing was discriminatory, racial and retaliatory

Kevin Brown, the city’s former community services manager whose termination on Nov. 15, 2019, sparked a community protest, filed a complaint in federal court on Sept. 13 against the City of Evanston alleging that he was terminated on the basis of race and in retaliation for having months before called out a white supervisor for racial discrimination.
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

District 65 rolls out new security initiatives

After announcing plans to hire new safety and security staff members and to use new security software programs over the summer, Evanston/Skokie District 65 gave an update on those efforts to the Personnel, Buildings & Grounds and Finance Committee during its latest afternoon meeting Wednesday, Sept. 14. The additional safety...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

City to pay $508,000 for cleaning, maintenance to business areas

Evanston City Council members approved Sept. 12 an allocation of $508,000 in federal COVID recovery funds to a Brooklyn-based company to provide elevated cleaning and maintenance to the city’s downtown and other business areas. The board balked, however, at a move by several council members to add a social...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Books: Local author Elisa A. Schmitz hopes to fire up readers

As the daughter of a Puerto Rican mother and Yugoslavian immigrant father, Elisa A. Schmitz knows what it means to be an “outsider” learning to use her “differentness” to make a difference. As a child, she lived in Puerto Rico, war-torn Lebanon and Evanston. All along,...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

$125,000 settlement approved in Snapchat lawsuit

City Council approved a $125,000 payment Monday night to settle a federal lawsuit against the city and former Police Chief Demitrous Cook, stemming from Snapchat posts Cook made in February 2020. The payment resolves all claims and covers the plaintiff’s attorney’s fees in the lawsuit, which was first filed on...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Metra cancels 6 Thursday night UP-North trains ahead of impending rail strike

Metra announced Wednesday that it is canceling six Thursday night train runs on the Union Pacific North line that serves Evanston in anticipation of a potential nationwide strike by freight railroad workers. The canceled runs are inbound trains 372 and 374, which depart Waukegan at 10:05 and 11:05 p.m., and...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Gina Castro: Meet the RoundTable’s new reporter

Reparations, before Evanston, seemed almost impossible. But this city made it happen, and I’m thrilled to be capturing history while y’all make it. I first heard about Evanston’s promise to fund reparations when I was back in Florida researching the Medill School of Journalism. I remember hoping this racial equity progress would make its way down to the South.
EVANSTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy