Mayor: Cost of removing lead pipes will increase water rate by 70%
Evanston’s mayor said at a recent water summit that without more help from the federal government, the city will have to increase the water rate by 70% to pay for the cost of removing lead water pipes. Mayor Daniel Biss said at Thursday’s One Water Summit that the city...
Evanston concrete company owners have cemented strong local ties
Just up the block from Soul & Smoke and not far from Suds Car Wash and the Double Clutch brewery, Paul and Kimberly Boynton run their thriving concrete business, Kelvin Co., out of the first floor of a frame two-flat on Ashland Avenue. Their backyard is full of trucks, backhoes, metal rebars and wood for concrete formwork. They rent out the second floor and live elsewhere.
John McClelland: A Time-Traveler’s Evanston
Editor’s Note: Evanston Essays is an ongoing series highlighting people’s thoughts, memories and opinions of Evanston. If you’d have an essay of about 500-600 words you’d like to share, please send it to susy@evanstonroundtable.com. I first saw Evanston in July 1969. We returned to stay in...
Legacy Business Program to help long-time enterprises survive and succeed
Council members, city staff and local business owners are collaborating on a program to ensure long-standing Evanston businesses and nonprofits can remain community fixtures well into the future. The new Legacy Business Program, still early in its development, will provide direct support to Evanston-based businesses and nonprofit organizations that have...
Evanston’s federal COVID-19 recovery funds now down to $10 million
Evanston’s bundle of federal COVID-19 recovery funds is running down, with roughly $10 million left from the original total of approximately $43.1 million. City officials provided an update on the funds at the Monday, Sept. 12, City Council meeting, where Council members approved two more American Recovery Plan Act supported allocations:
District 65 cuts 25 classroom teaching positions, adds 46.3 other positions in budget
At the Sept. 14 meeting of School District 65’s Finance Committee, Business Manager Kathy Zalewski presented a final budget for the year ending June 30, 2023 (FY’23). The budget shows operating revenues of $157.2 million, operating expenses of $156.7 million, and a surplus of $574,886. A number of...
Orrington Burger King to be razed ‘any day’ and coming soon … the AMC theater
The empty Burger King building at the corner of Clark Street and Orrington Avenue, which has been closed since December 2020, will be demolished “in a matter of days” according to Annie Coakley, Executive Director of Downtown Evanston. Coakley also assured residents that the reopening of the Church...
North Shore Century Bike Ride will bring thousands to Evanston this Sunday
More than 2,000 brightly clad bicycle riders, friends and supporters are expected to descend on Evanston this Sunday, Sept. 18, when the Evanston Bicycle Club’s annual North Shore Century bicycle ride gets underway. Starting that morning in Dawes Park, 1700 Sheridan Rd., on Evanston’s lakeshore, the cycling event brings...
Picturing Evanston
“Vigil,” an installation by Evanston-artist Alice George at 1324 Ashland Avenue. It’s a response to the violence epidemic in the United States. Starting on August 15, George suspended one origami boat for each gun-related fatality in Cook County. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and...
Latest news from Evanston: Your Wednesday daily digest
Above, a scene from what Northwestern University calls “Kiss ’n’ Bye”: the moment parents say farewell to their new first-year students. Here’s Josie White with dad Steven and mom Annabeth in the Deering Meadow on Tuesday morning, along with 2,300 other new Northwestern students who just marched through the Weber Arch. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
COVID-19 update as of Sept. 15, Cook County stays in ‘medium’ community risk level, Evanston in the ‘low’ risk level
The total number of new cases of COVID-19 in Evanston was 53 for the week ending Sept. 14, compared to 55 for the week ending Sept. 8, a decrease of 3.6%. The seven-day average of new cases in the State decreased by 2.6%; hospitalizations decreased by 2.9%. Cook County, including...
District 65 hopefuls prioritize race, safety issues
This week during closed-session meetings, the Evanston/Skokie District 65 school board is reviewing and discussing applications for the opening on the board left by the departure of former Vice President Marquise Weatherspoon. Weatherspoon resigned on Aug. 8, effective immediately, and President Sergio Hernandez previously announced the board’s intention to appoint...
Federal lawsuit claims 2019 firing was discriminatory, racial and retaliatory
Kevin Brown, the city’s former community services manager whose termination on Nov. 15, 2019, sparked a community protest, filed a complaint in federal court on Sept. 13 against the City of Evanston alleging that he was terminated on the basis of race and in retaliation for having months before called out a white supervisor for racial discrimination.
District 65 rolls out new security initiatives
After announcing plans to hire new safety and security staff members and to use new security software programs over the summer, Evanston/Skokie District 65 gave an update on those efforts to the Personnel, Buildings & Grounds and Finance Committee during its latest afternoon meeting Wednesday, Sept. 14. The additional safety...
City to pay $508,000 for cleaning, maintenance to business areas
Evanston City Council members approved Sept. 12 an allocation of $508,000 in federal COVID recovery funds to a Brooklyn-based company to provide elevated cleaning and maintenance to the city’s downtown and other business areas. The board balked, however, at a move by several council members to add a social...
Books: Local author Elisa A. Schmitz hopes to fire up readers
As the daughter of a Puerto Rican mother and Yugoslavian immigrant father, Elisa A. Schmitz knows what it means to be an “outsider” learning to use her “differentness” to make a difference. As a child, she lived in Puerto Rico, war-torn Lebanon and Evanston. All along,...
$125,000 settlement approved in Snapchat lawsuit
City Council approved a $125,000 payment Monday night to settle a federal lawsuit against the city and former Police Chief Demitrous Cook, stemming from Snapchat posts Cook made in February 2020. The payment resolves all claims and covers the plaintiff’s attorney’s fees in the lawsuit, which was first filed on...
‘Kits and Cats kick off the school year with community block party at ETHS
They were all there – all the major players – Evanston Township High School, District 65, city officials and community organizations, for the ‘Kits, Cats & Kids Block Party Thursday, Sept. 15, at ETHS’ Lazier Field. There were food trucks dishing out arepas, hot dogs and...
Metra cancels 6 Thursday night UP-North trains ahead of impending rail strike
Metra announced Wednesday that it is canceling six Thursday night train runs on the Union Pacific North line that serves Evanston in anticipation of a potential nationwide strike by freight railroad workers. The canceled runs are inbound trains 372 and 374, which depart Waukegan at 10:05 and 11:05 p.m., and...
Gina Castro: Meet the RoundTable’s new reporter
Reparations, before Evanston, seemed almost impossible. But this city made it happen, and I’m thrilled to be capturing history while y’all make it. I first heard about Evanston’s promise to fund reparations when I was back in Florida researching the Medill School of Journalism. I remember hoping this racial equity progress would make its way down to the South.
