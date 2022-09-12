Read full article on original website
Picturing Evanston
“Vigil,” an installation by Evanston-artist Alice George at 1324 Ashland Avenue. It’s a response to the violence epidemic in the United States. Starting on August 15, George suspended one origami boat for each gun-related fatality in Cook County. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and...
John McClelland: A Time-Traveler’s Evanston
Editor’s Note: Evanston Essays is an ongoing series highlighting people’s thoughts, memories and opinions of Evanston. If you’d have an essay of about 500-600 words you’d like to share, please send it to susy@evanstonroundtable.com. I first saw Evanston in July 1969. We returned to stay in...
Books: Local author Elisa A. Schmitz hopes to fire up readers
As the daughter of a Puerto Rican mother and Yugoslavian immigrant father, Elisa A. Schmitz knows what it means to be an “outsider” learning to use her “differentness” to make a difference. As a child, she lived in Puerto Rico, war-torn Lebanon and Evanston. All along,...
North Shore Century Bike Ride will bring thousands to Evanston this Sunday
More than 2,000 brightly clad bicycle riders, friends and supporters are expected to descend on Evanston this Sunday, Sept. 18, when the Evanston Bicycle Club’s annual North Shore Century bicycle ride gets underway. Starting that morning in Dawes Park, 1700 Sheridan Rd., on Evanston’s lakeshore, the cycling event brings...
At This Time
It’s called Kiss ’n’ Bye, the moment parents say goodbye to their kids who are starting at Northwestern University. Here’s Josie White with dad Steven and mom Annabeth in the Deering Meadow along with 2,300 new Northwestern students who marched through the Weber Arch. The family had just dropped off Josie’s twin brother at another college. “It’s different with a girl,” said Annabeth. “I’m a little nervous.” She hopes to sneak back for one last look before the couple heads home to Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
‘Kits and Cats kick off the school year with community block party at ETHS
They were all there – all the major players – Evanston Township High School, District 65, city officials and community organizations, for the ‘Kits, Cats & Kids Block Party Thursday, Sept. 15, at ETHS’ Lazier Field. There were food trucks dishing out arepas, hot dogs and...
Week in photos: Sept. 7-14
Evanston is a busy place, and sometimes it’s hard to keep up with everything. We understand that at the RoundTable and you do, too. To help us stay in touch, send your photos to news@evanstonroundtable.com, and we’ll share them with the community. Jean Cunningham caught these fuschia Cosmos...
Federal lawsuit claims 2019 firing was discriminatory, racial and retaliatory
Kevin Brown, the city’s former community services manager whose termination on Nov. 15, 2019, sparked a community protest, filed a complaint in federal court on Sept. 13 against the City of Evanston alleging that he was terminated on the basis of race and in retaliation for having months before called out a white supervisor for racial discrimination.
COVID-19 update as of Sept. 15, Cook County stays in ‘medium’ community risk level, Evanston in the ‘low’ risk level
The total number of new cases of COVID-19 in Evanston was 53 for the week ending Sept. 14, compared to 55 for the week ending Sept. 8, a decrease of 3.6%. The seven-day average of new cases in the State decreased by 2.6%; hospitalizations decreased by 2.9%. Cook County, including...
District 65 hopefuls prioritize race, safety issues
This week during closed-session meetings, the Evanston/Skokie District 65 school board is reviewing and discussing applications for the opening on the board left by the departure of former Vice President Marquise Weatherspoon. Weatherspoon resigned on Aug. 8, effective immediately, and President Sergio Hernandez previously announced the board’s intention to appoint...
Latest news from Evanston: Your Wednesday daily digest
Above, a scene from what Northwestern University calls “Kiss ’n’ Bye”: the moment parents say farewell to their new first-year students. Here’s Josie White with dad Steven and mom Annabeth in the Deering Meadow on Tuesday morning, along with 2,300 other new Northwestern students who just marched through the Weber Arch. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
Gina Castro: Meet the RoundTable’s new reporter
Reparations, before Evanston, seemed almost impossible. But this city made it happen, and I’m thrilled to be capturing history while y’all make it. I first heard about Evanston’s promise to fund reparations when I was back in Florida researching the Medill School of Journalism. I remember hoping this racial equity progress would make its way down to the South.
Orrington Burger King to be razed ‘any day’ and coming soon … the AMC theater
The empty Burger King building at the corner of Clark Street and Orrington Avenue, which has been closed since December 2020, will be demolished “in a matter of days” according to Annie Coakley, Executive Director of Downtown Evanston. Coakley also assured residents that the reopening of the Church...
Legacy Business Program to help long-time enterprises survive and succeed
Council members, city staff and local business owners are collaborating on a program to ensure long-standing Evanston businesses and nonprofits can remain community fixtures well into the future. The new Legacy Business Program, still early in its development, will provide direct support to Evanston-based businesses and nonprofit organizations that have...
Evanston concrete company owners have cemented strong local ties
Just up the block from Soul & Smoke and not far from Suds Car Wash and the Double Clutch brewery, Paul and Kimberly Boynton run their thriving concrete business, Kelvin Co., out of the first floor of a frame two-flat on Ashland Avenue. Their backyard is full of trucks, backhoes, metal rebars and wood for concrete formwork. They rent out the second floor and live elsewhere.
Four Evanstonians share how the pandemic changed their fitness routines
As we approach the three-year anniversary of the pandemic’s start, it is almost hard to believe in a world without the constant fear of COVID-19. But despite the continuing risk from variants and reinfections, life is (sort of) getting back to normal for most people. For many, that includes a return to indoor activities and gyms. Others are content to continue exercising in the comfort of their own homes.
10 Evanston students named as National Merit semifinalists
Officials of the National Merit Scholarship Corp. today announced the names of more than 16,000 semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program, including 10 Evanston residents. These academically talented high school seniors, selected as semifinalists based on their score on the PSAT, can continue in the competition for...
Mayor: Cost of removing lead pipes will increase water rate by 70%
Evanston’s mayor said at a recent water summit that without more help from the federal government, the city will have to increase the water rate by 70% to pay for the cost of removing lead water pipes. Mayor Daniel Biss said at Thursday’s One Water Summit that the city...
Metra cancels 6 Thursday night UP-North trains ahead of impending rail strike
Metra announced Wednesday that it is canceling six Thursday night train runs on the Union Pacific North line that serves Evanston in anticipation of a potential nationwide strike by freight railroad workers. The canceled runs are inbound trains 372 and 374, which depart Waukegan at 10:05 and 11:05 p.m., and...
District 65 cuts 25 classroom teaching positions, adds 46.3 other positions in budget
At the Sept. 14 meeting of School District 65’s Finance Committee, Business Manager Kathy Zalewski presented a final budget for the year ending June 30, 2023 (FY’23). The budget shows operating revenues of $157.2 million, operating expenses of $156.7 million, and a surplus of $574,886. A number of...
