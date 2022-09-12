ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Revealed How Little Kody Brown Helped Her When They Lived in Lehi, Utah

By Andrea Francese
The end of Kody Brown and Christine Brown’s marriage took center stage during the season 17 premiere of Sister Wives. That wasn’t particularly unexpected. Sister Wives fans assumed the season would focus on the breakdown of the marriage. What fans of the series didn’t expect was for Christine to get so honest. During one tense moment, Christine revealed just how little Kody was willing to help with their family, even when things weren’t yet terrible.

Christine Brown revealed that Kody didn’t help with their children

Christine Brown has always prided herself on being the “homemaker” of the group. Early on, the Brown family insisted that Meri Brown, Kody, and Janelle Brown worked while Christine raised the family’s children. As it turns out, that isn’t exactly how it went.

Robyn Brown, Meri Brown, Kody Brown, Christine Brown and Janelle Brown from ‘Sister Wives’ | Ethan Miller/Getty Images

During the season 17 premiere of Sister Wives , Christine disclosed that while pregnant with her last child, she worked nights to make ends meet. The mother of six was so concerned with the parentification of her oldest child that she asked Kody Brown to come into the apartment and tuck the kids in at night. She said he refused, claiming he had to be at “other houses” on those nights. The Brown family, at the time, was living in Lehi, Utah, in a home specifically built to accommodate polygamist families. Janelle, Meri, and Christine all had apartments in the same house.

Christine said Aspyn Thompson took over childcare duties

Instead of Kody taking responsibility for the kids, or one of Christine’s sister wives stepping in to help out, the childcare largely fell to Aspyn Thompson, Christine’s eldest child. Christine revealed that Aspyn was tucking her siblings into bed when she was just 10 or 11 years old. Aspyn, now 27, is the Brown family’s second oldest child. Aspyn was born to Christine just 10 months after Janelle Brown gave birth to the family’s first child.

Sister Wives fans noticed that early seasons highlighted the parentification of Logan Brown, Janelle’s eldest child, and Aspyn. According to Christine’s recollection, the kids took on even more responsibilities than TLC cameras capture.

Christine took over most of the childrearing afterward, though

While Christine seems bitter about Kody not helping, the mother of six does pride herself on the children she has raised, even those who are not biologically hers. Even now, after opting to leave her marriage behind, Christine remains close to several of Janelle Brown’s children.

In season 16 of Sister Wives , Gabriel Brown, Janelle and Kody Brown’s youngest son, revealed that Christine was his primary caregiver . Gabriel, now 20, stated that he’d rather spend his holiday with Christine and her children than with his father if all things were equal.

Christine Brown resides in Murray, Utah, close to where three of her six children have started their own lives. Aspyn and her husband, Mitch Thompson, live in the same town. Mykelti Padron and her husband, Tony Padron, recently returned to the area, and Paedon Brown also lives in Utah. Truely Brown, Christine’s youngest child, moved with her to Utah. The Browns haven’t discussed how often Kody sees Truely. Christine discussed her plans to move forward with her life with People ahead of the season premiere.

