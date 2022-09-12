ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickleball Marathon helps raise funds for firefighters

By Araceli Crescencio
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
A Pickleball tournament in downtown Nashville helped raise money for members of the Nashville Firefighters Foundation.

During the second annual Great American 9/11 Pickleball Marathon, hundreds of people stopped by to either play or simply watch.

It's an event that organizer Billy McGehee said helps bring people together by honoring the victims lost during the deadliest attack on U.S. soil.

"I just want to make sure that Americans never forget and always remember 9/11. We lost so much and so many that day. And I think we really need to pay attention that as a nation, pickleball may be able to bring us together, so get out and play some pickleball," McGehee said.

McGehee said he expects to be back next year, and hopes the event keeps growing.

