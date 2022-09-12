Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
Jerry Jones cuts Jimmy Garoppolo-Cowboys trade links with Dak Prescott update
Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys won’t be trading for Jimmy Garoppolo or look for a long-term replacement for Dak Prescott after his concerning hand injury in Week 1. They don’t need to anyway. When Prescott sustained the hand injury that was later revealed would require surgery and...
Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers
Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
Cowboys Reportedly Make Decision On Possible Quarterback Trade
While the timetable is now in question, the Dallas Cowboys will spend some time without Dak Prescott. The star quarterback fractured his right throwing thumb during Week 1's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although Prescott was initially expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, Jerry Jones that they won't place him on the injured reserve.
Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022
It sounds crazy now, but the then 34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Wilson benching on final Broncos play draws stunned reaction from Pete Carroll
The Denver Broncos’ decision to go for a 64-yard field goal attempt to save their life in Week 1 on the road against the Seattle Seahawks has left NFL fans scratching their heads. Even Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was confused over the fact that Nathaniel Hackett chose to put the team’s fate in the hands (or feet) of kicker Brandon McManus instead of going for it on fourth-and-5 with Russell Wilson on the field.
Cowboys Hall of Famer reveals 2 quarterbacks Jerry Jones should call after Dak Prescott injury
The Dallas Cowboys not only lost their season opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but quarterback Dak Prescott also suffered a brutal thumb injury. While he might only be out for 4-6 weeks best-case scenario, they still need someone to fill the void. Cowboys Hall of Fame wide receiver Drew Pearson believes Jerry Jones should be picking up the phone and calling Colin Kaepernick or Cam Newton.
A mic'd-up Patrick Mahomes was completely stunned by Chiefs safety Justin Reid's booming kickoff
Sunday’s Week 1 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals was an eventful afternoon for safety Justin Reid, and it had little to do with anything in the defensive backfield. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker rolled his left ankle during the kickoff following Kansas City’s first touchdown, and he was initially unable to continue. That left the Chiefs looking towards their emergency kicker … none other than Justin Reid.
Yardbarker
Mitch Trubisky – Steelers Quarterback Status
The Pittsburgh Steelers won their week one matchup against the Bengals 23-20 in an overtime thriller. It was also our first taste of Mitch Trubisky running the offense. It was a lackluster performance but let’s dig into it a little bit. Is Mitch Trubisky the answer?. I will get...
The worst NFL coaching decisions of Week 1, highlighted of course by Nathaniel Hackett's Broncos malpractice
I did not plan to write my fireable coach rankings after only one week of the season. I wanted to take a month’s worth of evidence, sort through the stupid and powerful decisions each team leader made through four games, and draw conclusions after that. But I make plans...
If Ravens don’t pay up for Lamar Jackson, could a surprise backup plan be in store?
Negotiation tactic or not, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has begun considering a move to a different NFL team — including the one in his hometown. The Miami Dolphins are heading up to Baltimore to face the Baltimore Ravens this week as each AFC team looks to build off 1-0 starts to the season.
Twitter loves KC Chiefs retro field, logo at Arrowhead Stadium
Everyone is loving the incredible job by the Kansas City Chiefs ground crew to remake the 1972 end zones and midfield logo for Thursday Night Football. One of the cooler storylines of this week when it comes to the much-anticipated Thursday Night Football showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and visiting Los Angeles Chargers had nothing to do with players or coaches involved. Instead, it was the actual field of play that’s been turning heads all week long as the Chiefs broadcast their plans and process to turn back the clock 50 years for the event.
Aaron Rodgers says his appearance at 2022 NFL Honors sparked his decision to finally get a haircut
On Tuesday, during his first appearance of the 2022 NFL season on "The Pat McAfee Show," Aaron Rodgers revealed why he decided to get a haircut.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Saints latest signing could signal bad news with Alvin Kamara
The New Orleans Saints are reportedly signing a veteran running back to their practice squad, which could mean bad news with Alvin Kamara. The New Orleans Saints are reportedly signing veteran running back Latavius Murray to their practice squad, shortly after Alvin Kamara exited the season opener with a rib injury.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady opens up about 'emotions' in what could be last NFL season
Tom Brady has defied Father Time for years, but even he knows the end is near. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback briefly retired in February before deciding to return for a 23rd NFL season in mid-March. On Monday -- the day after becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to start (and win) a game at age 45 -- Brady admitted that this year has a different feel than others.
Darius Slay is going full Gotham with analysis of his teammates
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay compared his teammates to a prevalent DC Comics superhero. The Philadelphia Eagles made multiple newsworthy moves this offseason to build off of their 2021 season that ended with them making it to the playoffs. The most notable of those transactions was, without a doubt, the team acquiring wide receiver AJ Brown in a trade with the Tennessee Titans. That drastically improved their wide receiver room and gave further help for quarterback Jalen Hurts.
LeBron James, Kevin Durant are fanboying all over Mike Williams
NBA stars LeBron James and Kevin Durant were in awe of Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams’ performance against the Kansas City Chiefs. The first Thursday Night Football game of the 2022 season featured an AFC West matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. The last time these teams met, they went into overtime and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had a lengthy catch-and-run walk-off touchdown. There is always going to be a player who stands out in what are usually exciting games between the Chiefs and Chargers.
Tyreek Hill had a perfect reaction on Twitter to insane Patrick Mahomes TD throw
Tyreek Hill might not be in Kansas City anymore, but he’s still geeking out watching Patrick Mahomes throw touchdown passes for the Chiefs. It goes without saying — or at least it should — but Patrick Mahomes is ridiculously good at football. It feels at this point...
Derwin James body slams Travis Kelce with crazy tackle
Chargers safety Derwin James decided to add some pro wrestling moves to his repertoire this offseason and he showed them as he tackled Travis Kelce. If you saw it during the live broadcast, you were likely left with one of those, “Is that allowed?” At least that’s what I found myself screaming at the television along with, “No way you can do that.” Well apparently you can, because there wasn’t a single flag in sight when Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James decided to literally pick up and body slam Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
Chiefs vs. Chargers: Vital lessons learned from Week 2
Let’s look at what we learned about the Kansas City Chiefs in their first home game of the 2022 season—in Week 2 against the L.A. Chargers. The AFC West race is officially on. The Los Angeles Chargers came into Arrowhead Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday...
NFL Twitter roasts Jeff Bezos’ awkward sideline photo
Twitter users had questions about a sideline photo of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos posing with fans at Arrowhead Stadium. The very first Thursday Night Football game of the 2022 season has arrived, as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers. This is also the first Thursday Night Football game that will be broadcasted exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, as the company and NFL made an streaming agreement. No more broadcast television for Thursday Night Football. Only on Amazon.
