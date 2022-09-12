ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cole Lourd taking second-team reps for Texas football in practice

The quarterback situation for Texas football is constantly evolving this week thanks to the plethora of injuries this team suffered at the position last weekend, along with the apparent injury issues for true freshman Maalik Murphy. The injury issues for the trio of redshirt freshman Quinn Ewers, junior Hudson Card, and Murphy have placed strain on the Texas quarterback room this week.
Texas football WR commit Jonah Wilson playing like a 5-Star in 2022

Wide receiver recruiting has taken center stage of late on the trail for Texas football and new wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Brennan Marion. Texas could be one step away from rounding out the wide receiver recruiting in the 2023 class, which this staff is hoping will come from the highly touted four-star Longview wideout Jalen Hale.
3 problematic Roadrunners players for Texas football in Week 3

A challenging opponent lies ahead for head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas football this weekend in a matchup against head coach Jeff Traylor and the defending Conference-USA Champion UTSA Roadrunners. Injury upon injury at the quarterback position in the last two weeks will wind up putting Texas in a spot that Sark and his staff won’t be accustomed to this weekend, especially in the passing game.
Texas football makes a big move with 4-Star EDGE Tausili Akana

Texas football just hosted what could be the biggest visitor list of the regular season, with some top targets on the recruiting trail making the trip for the matchup in Austin against the No. 1ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. Last weekend, Texas hosted a few dozen visitors among targets of the 2023, 2024, and 2025 recruiting classes.
2 pleasant surprises for Texas football from first 2 weeks

Through two weeks of the regular season, we have some numbers and metrics now to look back on for some key Texas football players as we head into the final outing of the non-conference schedule. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian saw some players step up in two pretty impressive outings to begin the regular season since Sep. 3.
Texas programs mourn two-sport athlete, father and husband

SAN ANTONIO — Members of the Texas athletic community continue to mourn the death of Cody Fuller, a former two-sport star athlete for Texas Tech, following his battle with pancreatic cancer. Fuller played football and baseball for the Red Raiders before he was diagnosed in March of this year;...
Cha'keeta B Goes From Running Track to Running Tracks

There's an unmistakable ferocity found within Cha'keeta B's eyes, a ferocity matched only by her tenacious rap flow. Her magnetic presence transforms a simple burnt orange hair/T-shirt combo coupled with black Adidas track pants into something worthy of a drip check. By many accounts, the Eastside-raised emcee holds a place within the higher tiers of Austin hip-hop despite not releasing an official debut studio album some 10-plus years into her career. Now with hands in numerous industries, she's ready to set off a flare to remind people of her capabilities.
84 'juggings' reported in Austin so far this year

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating 84 "jugging" incidents from this year. Jugging is when a person withdraws money from a bank or ATM and is followed and then targeted by thieves at a different location. Police have made an arrest in the one of the cases. On...
Yes, Ramen Tatsu-Ya’s Opening in Far South Austin and Lakeline

Popular Japanese restaurant mini-chain Ramen Tatsu-ya is indeed opening two new locations in the Austin area this year. The first is found in Far South Austin on 8601 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200. It opened on Sunday, September 11. The second will be found in Lakeline at 14028 North-183, Building G, Suite 310 sometime in late 2022.
Design for Texas’ tallest tower unveiled by KPF

US architect Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF) has unveiled its design for what will become Texas’ tallest tower, the 1,022ft, 74-storey mixed-use Waterline in Austin. Waterline will contain luxury apartments on the top 33 storeys, 27 storeys of Class-A office space, 1 Hotel Austin will occupy the bottom 14 floors, and a 24,000 sq ft public ground-floor complete with shops and restaurant.
