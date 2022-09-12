Read full article on original website
Greg McElroy hints at UTSA possibly upsetting Texas football
We are now roughly 48 hours away from the kickoff of the third game of the season for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program. Texas will take on head coach Jeff Traylor and the defending Conference-USA Champion UTSA Roadrunners at home on Sep. 17. The goal this...
Cole Lourd taking second-team reps for Texas football in practice
The quarterback situation for Texas football is constantly evolving this week thanks to the plethora of injuries this team suffered at the position last weekend, along with the apparent injury issues for true freshman Maalik Murphy. The injury issues for the trio of redshirt freshman Quinn Ewers, junior Hudson Card, and Murphy have placed strain on the Texas quarterback room this week.
Texas football WR commit Jonah Wilson playing like a 5-Star in 2022
Wide receiver recruiting has taken center stage of late on the trail for Texas football and new wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Brennan Marion. Texas could be one step away from rounding out the wide receiver recruiting in the 2023 class, which this staff is hoping will come from the highly touted four-star Longview wideout Jalen Hale.
3 problematic Roadrunners players for Texas football in Week 3
A challenging opponent lies ahead for head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas football this weekend in a matchup against head coach Jeff Traylor and the defending Conference-USA Champion UTSA Roadrunners. Injury upon injury at the quarterback position in the last two weeks will wind up putting Texas in a spot that Sark and his staff won’t be accustomed to this weekend, especially in the passing game.
Texas football makes a big move with 4-Star EDGE Tausili Akana
Texas football just hosted what could be the biggest visitor list of the regular season, with some top targets on the recruiting trail making the trip for the matchup in Austin against the No. 1ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. Last weekend, Texas hosted a few dozen visitors among targets of the 2023, 2024, and 2025 recruiting classes.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban remarks 4-word phrase should be Alabama's motto after close win over Texas
Nick Saban took great offense to some of his players doing a “horns down” hand sign after Alabama defeated Texas, 20-19, last Saturday. The Crimson Tide coach yelled at the offending players and shouted an expletive. On his radio show Thursday, Saban suggested that the four-word phrase might...
2 pleasant surprises for Texas football from first 2 weeks
Through two weeks of the regular season, we have some numbers and metrics now to look back on for some key Texas football players as we head into the final outing of the non-conference schedule. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian saw some players step up in two pretty impressive outings to begin the regular season since Sep. 3.
KENS 5
Texas programs mourn two-sport athlete, father and husband
SAN ANTONIO — Members of the Texas athletic community continue to mourn the death of Cody Fuller, a former two-sport star athlete for Texas Tech, following his battle with pancreatic cancer. Fuller played football and baseball for the Red Raiders before he was diagnosed in March of this year;...
A Small Texas Buc-ee’s Will Soon be the Biggest Buc-ee’s of All
It's crazy to think how Buc-ee's has changed the travel habits of so many people. Using my family as an example, whenever we are planning longer trips across Texas, we make sure that there is a Buc-ee's or two along the way. Sometimes our travels will take us to New...
No. 1 donut shop in the US is in Texas with more in-state among top 100, according to Yelp
When looking for you the perfect donut, what do you look for? Flavors, price, texture, location, quality, or social media following? Well, we believe that finding the best donut shop is all up to you and what you're willing to do for your tastebuds.
Austin Chronicle
Cha'keeta B Goes From Running Track to Running Tracks
There's an unmistakable ferocity found within Cha'keeta B's eyes, a ferocity matched only by her tenacious rap flow. Her magnetic presence transforms a simple burnt orange hair/T-shirt combo coupled with black Adidas track pants into something worthy of a drip check. By many accounts, the Eastside-raised emcee holds a place within the higher tiers of Austin hip-hop despite not releasing an official debut studio album some 10-plus years into her career. Now with hands in numerous industries, she's ready to set off a flare to remind people of her capabilities.
Roadtrip! Here Are The Top 5 Most Beautiful Small Towns in Texas
Cooler temperatures are coming and that makes for excellent road trip weather. It's fun to check out new places or revisit old favorites for a weekend road trip. Texas is full of fun places to explore but if you're looking for a fun laid-back road trip you definitely need to visit one of these beautiful small Texas towns.
13 Investigates sources confirm calls for multiple Texas school threats came from same phone number
When asked if the false reports are connected, investigators in Waco said they "are not sure," but ABC13 sources said the calls in Texas came from the same number.
Officers respond to threats at 2 Central Texas schools
Connally High School's campus was temporarily put on hold Tuesday after police got a report of a shooter on campus. Police investigated the threat and determined that it was a false report.
84 'juggings' reported in Austin so far this year
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating 84 "jugging" incidents from this year. Jugging is when a person withdraws money from a bank or ATM and is followed and then targeted by thieves at a different location. Police have made an arrest in the one of the cases. On...
Eater
Yes, Ramen Tatsu-Ya’s Opening in Far South Austin and Lakeline
Popular Japanese restaurant mini-chain Ramen Tatsu-ya is indeed opening two new locations in the Austin area this year. The first is found in Far South Austin on 8601 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200. It opened on Sunday, September 11. The second will be found in Lakeline at 14028 North-183, Building G, Suite 310 sometime in late 2022.
KVUE
The Texas hurricane that washed up thousands of live snakes and gave a famous newsman his big break
TEXAS, USA — September is considered one the most active months for hurricanes to strike the Texas coast, and this week marked the anniversary of two of the worst: Hurricane Carla in 1961 and Hurricane Ike in 2008. Carla turned out to be one of the biggest storms in...
Moriah Wilson, Kaitlin Armstrong focus of NBC Dateline’s 31st season premiere
One of television's most popular shows, Dateline NBC, will focus its 31st season premiere on Wilson's murder. It's a two-hour special from NBC correspondent Keith Morrison entitled "The Last Ride."
globalconstructionreview.com
Design for Texas’ tallest tower unveiled by KPF
US architect Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF) has unveiled its design for what will become Texas’ tallest tower, the 1,022ft, 74-storey mixed-use Waterline in Austin. Waterline will contain luxury apartments on the top 33 storeys, 27 storeys of Class-A office space, 1 Hotel Austin will occupy the bottom 14 floors, and a 24,000 sq ft public ground-floor complete with shops and restaurant.
Texas school district warns parents it will begin 'leveling' classrooms
The school district is reacting to a teacher shortage.
FanSided
