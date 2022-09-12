Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
It’s on! Where to catch the Ethereum Merge live
Ethereum is heading for the most significant upgrade in its history, which is scheduled to happen at around 5:27 am UTC on Sept. 15. Those wanting to watch the Ethereum network make its historic shift to proof-of-stake (PoS) in real-time will have plenty of options to choose from. The Ethereum...
CoinTelegraph
Selling the rumor? Biggest Ethereum Merge staker Lido DAO loses 40% in 30 days
Lido DAO (LDO) has declined by more than 40% in the last 30 days with more room to fall in the coming days amid a potential sell-the-news event, such as the Merge. Lido DAO is Ethereum’s biggest staking service, having deposited over 4.14 million of the blockchain’s native asset, Ether (ETH), into the Ethereum 2.0 smart contract on behalf of its users, according to the latest data.
CoinTelegraph
The Ethereum Merge is completed: Here's what's next
The Ethereum blockchain has successfully completed its shift away from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus following the merge of the Mainnet and the Beacon Chain. The Merge took place on Sep.15 as the network shifted to PoS seamlessly, seeing hardware-based miners replaced by validators that stake Ether (ETH) to process transactions, add new blocks and maintain the network.
CoinTelegraph
Breaking: Historic day for crypto as Ethereum Merge to proof-of-stake occurs
The Ethereum Merge has officially taken place, marking the full transition of the network to proof-of-stake (PoS). On Sept. 15 at 06:42:42 UTC at block 15,537,393, the long-awaited Merge saw the merging of the Ethereum mainnet execution layer and the Beacon Chain’s consensus layer at the Terminal Total Difficulty of 58,750,000,000,000,000,000,000, meaning the network will no longer rely on a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinTelegraph
'I was there': Special NFTs allow you to celebrate Ethereum's Merge
The Merge is fast approaching — and the switch to a Proof-of-Stake blockchain will be the most significant moment in Ethereum's history. Now, Proof of Attendance Protocols — unique NFTs known as POAPs for short — are being created for crypto enthusiasts who want a special memento of this historic occasion.
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum’s Merge will affect more than just its blockchain
As with many things in life, events are not siloed. When any type of event or action occurs, planned or unplanned, it causes changes and reactions to surrounding components. Think of a stone thrown into a pond creating ripples in the water while also altering the aquatic environment below the surface. This school of thought can also be applied to the Ethereum Merge.
CoinTelegraph
3 ways scammers will try to fool you over Ethereum’s Merge
Scammers are likely to use excitement around the Ethereum Merge to launch new scams aimed at newbie crypto users, PolySwarm CEO and co-founder Steve Bassi has warned. The Ethereum Merge is expected to take place within the next 24 hours. Speaking to Cointelegraph, Bassi said these scams could come in...
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum traders shorted ETH price in record numbers during the Merge — 50% crash ahead?
Ethereum successfully completed its long-awaited transition to proof-of-stake via "the Merge" on Sept. 15, while traders have been increasingly shorting Ether (ETH) in anticipation of a sell-the-news event. Ethereum funding rate plumme. Ether's futures funding rates across leading derivatives platforms dropped below zero—to their worst levels to date—before the Merge....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinTelegraph
Does Ethereum's new ETHPoW fork stand a chance? ETHW price falls 65% post-Merge
ETHPoW, a separatist Proof-of-Work (PoW) blockchain forked from Ethereum's Merge, went live on Sep. 15. However, the chain suffered technical issues after the launch, which put downward pressure on its ETHW token. ETHW price down 65% amid "ChainID" fiasco. The price of ETHW has dropped by 65% since ETHPoW's launch...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price loses $20K, ETH price drops 8% after 'monumental' Ethereum Merge
Bitcoin (BTC) spent a second day threatening $20,000 support on Sept. 15 as markets processed the Ethereum (ET Merge. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD spiking below $20,000 again overnight to recover marginally above the boundary for a brief period. The largest cryptocurrency broadly failed to regain...
CoinTelegraph
Environmental groups want Bitcoin to follow Ethereum’s example in moving to proof-of-stake
Transitioning the Ethereum blockchain from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake has reduced its energy usage by more than 99% — and many climate activists have called for Bitcoin to follow suit. In a Thursday notice following the Merge, the United States-based Environmental Working Group, or EWG, announced it would be starting...
CoinTelegraph
IOTA co-founder: Lummis-Gillibrand is a blessing for the crypto industry
There’s never a good time for a crypto winter, but it would be difficult to envision a worse time than right now. Even before 70% of Bitcoin’s (BTC) value evaporated seemingly overnight, things were not going great in the court of public opinion. Negative sentiment was everywhere; a Twitter account documenting crypto bros taking it on the chin racked up hundreds of thousands of followers. Now the biggest crypto exchanges in the world are laying off full-time employees by the thousands, and the self-proclaimed “Cryptoqueen” has landed a spot on the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list for defrauding investors out of $4 billion. Oof. The prosecution rests.
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum may now be more vulnerable to censorship — Blockchain analyst
Ethereum’s upgrade to proof-of-stake (PoS) may make it more vulnerable to government intervention and censorship, according to the lead investigator of Merkle Science. Speaking to Cointelegraph following the Ethereum Merge, Coby Morgan, a former FBI analyst and the lead investigator for crypto compliance and forensic firm Merkle Science, expressed his thoughts on some of the risks posed by Ethereum’s transition to PoS.
CoinTelegraph
Most of the crypto market is down, but Cosmos (ATOM) price is up — Why?
The Ethereum Merge has finally happened. It’s over, and fortunately, it went smoothly without any major hiccups. As predicted by many, the event turned out to be a “buy the rumor sell the news” style event, or perhaps, the hotter-than-expected consumer price index print on Sept. 12 was the real catalyst that pushed the market in its current direction.
CoinTelegraph
Norwegian town wants 'noisy' Bitcoin miner out, CEO responds
There's a new Bitcoin (BTC) energy FUD in town: noise. In Sortland, a Norwegian municipality, locals are waging war on Bitcoin miners to thwart further BTC mining developments. Their latest complaint against proof-of-work (PoW) mining is that it's loud. It’s not enough that Bitcoin miners in Sortland use 100% renewable...
CoinTelegraph
BNB Chain to collab with Google Cloud to bolster Web3, blockchain startups
Binance’s smart contract blockchain platform BNB Chain has partnered with Google Cloud to bolster Web3 and blockchain startups. Startups that are currently building products and services on the BNB Chain blockchain will also be able to build on Google Cloud’s scalable, secure and open source infrastructure. This will...
CoinTelegraph
‘Green ETH’ narrative to drive investment and adoption, say pundits
The shedding of Ethereum’s energy-intensive proof-of-work (PoW) system is expected to see Ether (ETH) “flow into the institutional world,” according to a number of fund managers and co-founders. On Thursday, Ethereum officially transitioned to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, which is expected to cut energy consumption used...
CoinTelegraph
3 reasons SOL price is up 30% in 2 weeks — Will Solana's uptrend continue?
Solana (SOL) ticked higher on Sep. 13, mirroring similar upside moves in the broader cryptocurrency market, led by Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). On the daily chart, SOL's price gained over 4% to $39, its best level in 3 weeks. The token's intraday gains came as an extension of a prevailing uptrend that has seen its price gaining 30% in just 2 weeks.
CoinTelegraph
This week’s Ethereum Merge could be the most significant shift in crypto’s history
On this week’s “The Market Report” show, Cointelegraph’s resident experts discuss the significance of the Ethereum Merge, the latest CPI data, important things to know in Bitcoin (BTC) this week and altcoins analysis. To kick things off, we broke down the latest news in the markets...
CoinTelegraph
Discover golden opportunities for your business with Blockchain Dubai Summit 2022
The two-day Blockchain Dubai Summit 2022 at the Grand Hyatt is going to become the leading gathering of senior decision makers discussing the impact of blockchain and crypto technologies on industries. Taking place on Oct. 14 and 15, the event will bring together tech visionaries, entrepreneurs, investors, developers and industry enthusiasts, among others, and offer a jam-packed program replete with speeches on trending topics on how blockchain is changing the world. The summit will host only prominent speakers who present their own exclusive perspective on the future of the most fast-growing industries in the world.
Comments / 0