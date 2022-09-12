ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gwinnettprepsports.com

Buford stretches out Region 8-AAAAAAA softball lead with win over Mill Creek

HOSCHTON — Buford opened up a three-game lead in Region 8-AAAAAAA softball with a 10-0 victory at Mill Creek on Thursday. The Wolves (15-0, 7-0) broke open a close game with an eight-run, fourth inning and finished the victory in five innings because of the mercy rule. Five walks by Mill Creek pitchers and a costly error contributed heavily to Buford’s big inning.
BUFORD, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Buford defeats Mill Creek in region play

BUFORD — Buford defeated Mill Creek 25-16, 25-12, 25-13 in Region 8-AAAAAAA volleyball on Tuesday. Ashley Sturzoiu had 15 kills, and Sydney Austin had 10 kills to lead the Buford attack. The Wolves also got 22 assists from Polly Cummings and 10 digs from Dylan Cummings.
BUFORD, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Acworth, GA
Springfield, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
gwinnettprepsports.com

Trio of homers key in unbeaten Buford softball's victory at Mountain View

LAWRENCEVILLE — Buford scored seven runs on a trio of homers Tuesday in a 12-2 win at Mountain View in Region 8-AAAAAAA softball. Caroline Stanton was 3-for-3 with a two-run home run, three RBIs and two runs, Olivia Duncan was 3-for-3 with a two-run home run and Abby McKinnis was 1-for-1 with a three-run, pinch-hit home run, the first of her career. Madison Pickens went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs in the victory, and Adriana Martinez had two hits and two RBIs.
BUFORD, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Annake Meadows gives Archer softball walk-off win over Parkview

LAWRENCEVILLE — Annake Meadows drove in Taylor Anderson for the game-winning run in the seventh inning as Archer scored a 7-6, walk-off win over Parkview in Region 4-AAAAAAA softball. Anderson was 2-for-4 and scored three runs for the Tigers, who also got offensive contributions from Addison Smith (1-for-3, two...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Parkview's Ally Graden commits to Georgia Highlands

Parkview senior Ally Graden committed Tuesday to the Georgia Highlands College fastpitch softball program. Graden, an outfield and utility player prospect, helped the Panthers to the region title and the second round of the state playoffs last season.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy