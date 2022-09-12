LAWRENCEVILLE — Buford scored seven runs on a trio of homers Tuesday in a 12-2 win at Mountain View in Region 8-AAAAAAA softball. Caroline Stanton was 3-for-3 with a two-run home run, three RBIs and two runs, Olivia Duncan was 3-for-3 with a two-run home run and Abby McKinnis was 1-for-1 with a three-run, pinch-hit home run, the first of her career. Madison Pickens went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs in the victory, and Adriana Martinez had two hits and two RBIs.

BUFORD, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO