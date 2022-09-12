ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, GA

Comments / 24

Sonja Love
3d ago

Just awful. The child didn't want to go. More than likely it was court ordered visitation. But, the child is old enough to say she didn't want to be there. He has that smug look on his face. Just sickening.

Reply(1)
6
Hambone w
4d ago

this is just insane now why would this woman bring that man to another man house to get shot. damn shame.

Reply(6)
7
blah85
3d ago

This is just sad. A child has lost both parents now as a result of stupidity. Now 3 broken families. Smh.

Reply(3)
4
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Newton Sheriff's Office releases names of shooting victims

COVINGTON — The identities of a couple who was shot and killed during a custody exchange Sept. 11 have been released by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. Desiree Thomas, 33, and Craig J. Thomas, 29, were shot while dropping off Desiree Thomas’ 15-year-old daughter at the home of the teen’s father on Pebble Lane in western Newton County.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Newton County, GA
State
Georgia State
Covington, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Covington, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Newton County, GA
Crime & Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Investigation finds federal violations at local hospital after teen’s death

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglasville mother says her son was dismissed from a local emergency room and denied care, that may have saved his life. Tosha Nettles said she understands the pandemic truly tested metro Atlanta hospitals as personal worked long hours around a news and deadly virus. But Nettles said her son’s COVID symptoms were mistaken for an attitude problem when she took Tyler Fairley 17-year-old to Wellstar Douglas last year.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#North Georgia#Violent Crime#The Newton County Sheriff
11Alive

Woman in custody after allegedly barricading herself in East Point home following dispute with Animal Control

EAST POINT, Ga. — A woman has been taken into custody after allegedly barricading herself in a home in an East Point neighborhood Tuesday, authorities said. It happened in the 1700 block of Center Avenue. Police said the woman got into a dispute with Fulton County Animal Control, allegedly threatening an animal control investigator with a knife before going back into the home and barricading herself.
EAST POINT, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Theft ring targeting The Home Depot stores nationally, busted in Coweta County, deputies say

NEWNAN, Ga. - Coweta County authorities have busted a suspected theft ring targeting Home Depot stores nationwide. Deputies say they seized two minivans full of large plastic storage bins. Those bins were stolen from The Home Depot store in Newnan, investigators say. Inside, the bins were packed with stolen tools and batteries. Forty-seven items were seized totaling more than $9,000 in store merchandise.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
55K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy