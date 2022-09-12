Photo: Unique lion dance, blowing fire like a circus performer on the Mid-Autumn Festival night by young people in the suburbs of Hanoi

At the resorts in the North, visitors can watch the terraced fields in the ripe rice season. Le Champ Tu Le is located in Nuoc Ong village, Tu Le commune, Van Chan district, Yen Bai. The resort is located in Tu Le valley at the foot of Khau Pha pass, with views of fields and terraces. Visitors here can feel the culture of the Thai, Mong, and Dao ethnic groups, enjoy specialties of five-color sticky rice, Tu Le nuggets, take a hot spring bath to take care of their health. Photo: Resort.

