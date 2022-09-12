Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Max Kellerman issues apology after insinuating Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols is cheating
Albert Pujols has had a magical season, his last as an MLB superstar. Back with the St. Louis Cardinals for one more go, Pujols has seemingly regained his old form. He looks like the Albert Pujols who hit 49 home runs in 2006. Well, he's not quite on that pace this season, but at 42 years old, it's incredible that he's hit 18 dingers so far to this point.
FOX Sports
Aaron Judge does it again! Another home run to tie the game for the Yankees
Aaron Judge does it again! Another home run to tie the game for the New York Yankees against the Boston Red Sox.
dodgerblue.com
2022 Dodgers Dress-Up Day: Cody Bellinger Misunderstood Justin Turner’s Chippendales Costume
The annual Los Angeles Dodgers dress-up day was held Sunday for the team’s flight from San Diego to Phoenix, and it produced a wide variety of costumes that had social media buzzing. Among them were Cody Bellinger, Joey Gallo, Andre Jackson and Justin Turner dressing as Chippendales dancers. During...
Steph Curry Reportedly Might Sign A $1 Billion+ Lifetime Deal With This Company
Matt Sullivan did a profile on Steph Curry for Rolling Stone, and he revealed that the Golden State Warriors superstar is potentially signing a lifetime deal with Under Armour.
NBA・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Finds an Excuse for Craig Kimbrel Following Blown Save
Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel blew his fifth save of the season last night, but manager Dave Roberts sees a silver lining in the embattled righty's performance.
Paul O’Neill taking shot at Yankees may have turned offense around
Are you sick of watching almost every player on the New York Yankees put forth consistent, non-competitive at-bats since shortly before the All-Star break? Hell, are you sick of watching that for the better part of the last three seasons?. Well, just imagine how former Yankee Paul O’Neill feels! He’s...
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Touches on Clayton Kershaw’s Future in LA
As the clubhouse celebration died down on Tuesday night, Dodger insider David Vassegh caught up with president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, the architect of the best team in baseball. Vassegh asked Friedman about Clayton Kershaw, who threw seven shutout innings in the clinching game and has a 2.44 ERA...
Shaquille O'Neal Names His Worst Teammate Of All-Time
Throughout his legendary NBA career, Shaquille O'Neal played with dozens of teammates for six different franchises. So when Shaq was asked who was the worst teammate he ever had during a recent episode of "The Big Podcast," he had plenty of guys to choose from. However, O'Neal's mind immediately went...
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
CC Sabathia: Angels' Shohei Ohtani should be American League MVP over Yankees' Aaron Judge
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has garnered a ton of attention as he chases Roger Maris' franchise and American League record of 61 home runs in a single season. Despite what Judge has accomplished, though, CC Sabathia believes that someone else deserve the American League MVP award. The former...
thecomeback.com
Red Sox DFA pitcher right after he blows game vs Yankees
The Boston Red Sox lost 7-6 to the New York Yankees in 10 innings on Tuesday night at Fenway Park (in a game that featured home runs No. 56 and 57 from Aaron Judge). The Yankees scored three runs in the top of the 10th inning before the Red Sox came up just short — scoring two runs — in the bottom half of the inning.
Yankees broadcast calling out Boston fans during Red Sox series rules
The New York Yankees escaped with a 7-6 win over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Tuesday night after a combination of manager Aaron Boone and Wandy Peralta nearly gave it away. But a win’s a win! Doesn’t matter if the Yankees are leading the division and the...
Dodgers News: Former Jays Star Trying to Complete Comeback with LA
Dodgers outfielder Kevin Pillar has been recovering from shoulder surgery
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dodgers: DBacks Continue to Live in Fear That Someone Will Have Fun at Chase Field
Hey, Arizona Diamondbacks! We think Rachel Green said it best on Friends a long, long time ago:. Nine years ago, the Dodgers clinched the NL West at Chase Field, and when they found out the DBacks really didn’t want them to celebrate by jumping in the pool behind the fence in right-center field, those impetuous rascals did just that.
Yardbarker
Watch: Did Mets' Pete Alonso throw bat because Cubs' Adrian Sampson walked him?
Members of the first-place New York Mets are visibly frustrated heading into the halfway point of September. The 89-54 Mets have dropped back-to-back home games to the 60-82 Chicago Cubs, have been outscored 9-3 across those contests, and will enter Wednesday's matchup between the clubs holding just a half-game lead over the second-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East standings.
Dodgers Celebrity Fan Stirs Padres Pot with MLB Controversy
The Dodgers have a lot of celebrity fans, and actor Rob Lowe is literally one of the biggest names among them. A member of the famed “Brat Pack” of the 1980s, Lowe grew up and went on to star in movies and television shows, including The West Wing and Parks & Recreation.
Dodgers vs Diamondbacks: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, and More for September 13
The Dodgers can clinch the NL West for the ninth time in the last ten years tonight with a win in Arizona or a Padres loss in Seattle. The two games start at the same time, but Clayton Kershaw and Merrill Kelly are both quick workers while Padres starter Yu Darvish is on the slow side, so there’s a decent chance the Dodgers can wrap up the West on the field before the Padres finish losing to the Mariners.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Mark McGwire: Aaron Judge Will Pass Roger Maris, Challenge Barry Bonds
As Aaron Judge chases Roger Maris’ American League and Yankees record for most home runs in a season, one notorious ex-slugger believes No. 99 should set his sights higher. Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa surpassed Maris’ 61 home runs in 1998, with McGwire ultimately resetting the bar at 70 longballs. Another bopper synonymous with baseball’s steroid era, Barry Bonds, toppled that total with 73 dingers in 2001.
MLB・
Cubs Select Jared Young
The Cubs have selected the contract of infielder/outfielder Jared Young, per Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune. Outfielder Rafael Ortega is going on the 60-day IL in a corresponding move after fracturing his finger last night. Young, 27, was a 15th-round selection of the Cubs in 2017 and has been...
dodgerblue.com
Miguel Vargas Watched ‘The Sandlot’ For 1st Time Before Dodgers Dress-Up Day
The annual Los Angeles Dodgers dress-up day was held last weekend for the team’s final flight out of California this season as they made their way to Arizona. Some of the costumes included Trea Turner dressing up as “Jordan Belfort,” the main character in “The Wolf of Wall Street,” Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman paired up to go as Tiger Woods and caddie Steve Williams, and Tony Gonsolin and Alex Vesia went as “Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy,” from “Spongebob Squarepants.”
Dodgers vs Diamondbacks: Latest Betting Odds, Predictions and Picks for September 14
Back in the days of 40-man September rosters, you could expect a “hangover lineup” the day after clinching the division. In 2013, a day after swimming in Chase Field’s magical Forbidden Pool, the Dodgers started Tim Federowicz at catcher and Drew Butera at first base, because why use one catcher who can’t hit when you can use two?
Dodgers Nation
Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.https://www.DodgersNation.com
Comments / 1