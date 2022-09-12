ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Shaquille O'Neal Names His Worst Teammate Of All-Time

Throughout his legendary NBA career, Shaquille O'Neal played with dozens of teammates for six different franchises. So when Shaq was asked who was the worst teammate he ever had during a recent episode of "The Big Podcast," he had plenty of guys to choose from. However, O'Neal's mind immediately went...
thecomeback.com

Red Sox DFA pitcher right after he blows game vs Yankees

The Boston Red Sox lost 7-6 to the New York Yankees in 10 innings on Tuesday night at Fenway Park (in a game that featured home runs No. 56 and 57 from Aaron Judge). The Yankees scored three runs in the top of the 10th inning before the Red Sox came up just short — scoring two runs — in the bottom half of the inning.
Yardbarker

Watch: Did Mets' Pete Alonso throw bat because Cubs' Adrian Sampson walked him?

Members of the first-place New York Mets are visibly frustrated heading into the halfway point of September. The 89-54 Mets have dropped back-to-back home games to the 60-82 Chicago Cubs, have been outscored 9-3 across those contests, and will enter Wednesday's matchup between the clubs holding just a half-game lead over the second-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East standings.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, and More for September 13

The Dodgers can clinch the NL West for the ninth time in the last ten years tonight with a win in Arizona or a Padres loss in Seattle. The two games start at the same time, but Clayton Kershaw and Merrill Kelly are both quick workers while Padres starter Yu Darvish is on the slow side, so there’s a decent chance the Dodgers can wrap up the West on the field before the Padres finish losing to the Mariners.
Yardbarker

Mark McGwire: Aaron Judge Will Pass Roger Maris, Challenge Barry Bonds

As Aaron Judge chases Roger Maris’ American League and Yankees record for most home runs in a season, one notorious ex-slugger believes No. 99 should set his sights higher. Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa surpassed Maris’ 61 home runs in 1998, with McGwire ultimately resetting the bar at 70 longballs. Another bopper synonymous with baseball’s steroid era, Barry Bonds, toppled that total with 73 dingers in 2001.
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs Select Jared Young

The Cubs have selected the contract of infielder/outfielder Jared Young, per Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune. Outfielder Rafael Ortega is going on the 60-day IL in a corresponding move after fracturing his finger last night. Young, 27, was a 15th-round selection of the Cubs in 2017 and has been...
dodgerblue.com

Miguel Vargas Watched ‘The Sandlot’ For 1st Time Before Dodgers Dress-Up Day

The annual Los Angeles Dodgers dress-up day was held last weekend for the team’s final flight out of California this season as they made their way to Arizona. Some of the costumes included Trea Turner dressing up as “Jordan Belfort,” the main character in “The Wolf of Wall Street,” Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman paired up to go as Tiger Woods and caddie Steve Williams, and Tony Gonsolin and Alex Vesia went as “Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy,” from “Spongebob Squarepants.”
