Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New burger joint coming to Forsyth County - how does it compare to what's already in town?Kimberly BondForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County homeJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Eli Manning makes stop in Forsyth County for store grand openingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Art Fest debuts at Cumming City Center this weekendJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Related
gwinnettprepsports.com
VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Dacula defeats Peachtree Ridge, Collins Hill
DACULA — Dacula’s volleyball team picked up wins over Peachtree Ridge (25-19, 25-22) and Collins Hill (23-25, 25-16, 15-6) on Thursday. The Falcons were led by Anna Askue (16 assists, nine aces), Makayla Warner (nine kills), Bianca Gibosee (nine kills), Aaliyah Mohammed (36 digs) and Breah Watson (five blocks).
gwinnettprepsports.com
Buford stretches out Region 8-AAAAAAA softball lead with win over Mill Creek
HOSCHTON — Buford opened up a three-game lead in Region 8-AAAAAAA softball with a 10-0 victory at Mill Creek on Thursday. The Wolves (15-0, 7-0) broke open a close game with an eight-run, fourth inning and finished the victory in five innings because of the mercy rule. Five walks by Mill Creek pitchers and a costly error contributed heavily to Buford’s big inning.
gwinnettprepsports.com
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Victoria Na strikes out 16 in North Gwinnett's win over Peachtree Ridge
SUWANEE — Victoria Na struck out 16 in six innings Tuesday as North Gwinnett defeated Peachtree Ridge 9-1 in Region 8-AAAAAAA softball. Na scattered five hits, three walks and an unearned run as the Bulldogs improved to 3-0 in the region.
gwinnettprepsports.com
VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Buford defeats Mill Creek in region play
BUFORD — Buford defeated Mill Creek 25-16, 25-12, 25-13 in Region 8-AAAAAAA volleyball on Tuesday. Ashley Sturzoiu had 15 kills, and Sydney Austin had 10 kills to lead the Buford attack. The Wolves also got 22 assists from Polly Cummings and 10 digs from Dylan Cummings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gwinnettprepsports.com
PHOTOS: Buford at Mill Creek Softball
Sports editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post. A Gwinnett native documenting Gwinnett County sports with the GDP since 1997.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Parkview's Haley Primm, Greater Atlanta Christian's Addison Alsobrook earn running honors
Parkview’s Haley Primm and Greater Atlanta Christian’s Addison Alsobrook were named Gwinnett runners of the week by the county’s cross country coaches. Primm placed fourth at the Big Peach Mustang Stampede with a time of 20 minutes, 21.74 seconds, and Alsobrook finished third at the North Hall Invite with a time of 16:42.30.
gwinnettprepsports.com
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Jayla Alexander's walk-off double lifts Duluth
DULUTH — Jayla Alexander’s walk-off double brought home Kendall Smiley for the game-winning run Wednesday as Duluth’s softball team edged Alcovy 3-2. Smiley went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base to lead the Wildcats’ offense, while Sharona Huang (2-for-4, double, RBI, run) and Alexander (2-for-3, walk) also had multi-hit games. M Marley reached base twice, both on walks.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Trio of homers key in unbeaten Buford softball's victory at Mountain View
LAWRENCEVILLE — Buford scored seven runs on a trio of homers Tuesday in a 12-2 win at Mountain View in Region 8-AAAAAAA softball. Caroline Stanton was 3-for-3 with a two-run home run, three RBIs and two runs, Olivia Duncan was 3-for-3 with a two-run home run and Abby McKinnis was 1-for-1 with a three-run, pinch-hit home run, the first of her career. Madison Pickens went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs in the victory, and Adriana Martinez had two hits and two RBIs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
gwinnettprepsports.com
Annake Meadows gives Archer softball walk-off win over Parkview
LAWRENCEVILLE — Annake Meadows drove in Taylor Anderson for the game-winning run in the seventh inning as Archer scored a 7-6, walk-off win over Parkview in Region 4-AAAAAAA softball. Anderson was 2-for-4 and scored three runs for the Tigers, who also got offensive contributions from Addison Smith (1-for-3, two...
Comments / 0