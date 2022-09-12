ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suwanee, GA

VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Dacula defeats Peachtree Ridge, Collins Hill

DACULA — Dacula’s volleyball team picked up wins over Peachtree Ridge (25-19, 25-22) and Collins Hill (23-25, 25-16, 15-6) on Thursday. The Falcons were led by Anna Askue (16 assists, nine aces), Makayla Warner (nine kills), Bianca Gibosee (nine kills), Aaliyah Mohammed (36 digs) and Breah Watson (five blocks).
DACULA, GA
Buford stretches out Region 8-AAAAAAA softball lead with win over Mill Creek

HOSCHTON — Buford opened up a three-game lead in Region 8-AAAAAAA softball with a 10-0 victory at Mill Creek on Thursday. The Wolves (15-0, 7-0) broke open a close game with an eight-run, fourth inning and finished the victory in five innings because of the mercy rule. Five walks by Mill Creek pitchers and a costly error contributed heavily to Buford’s big inning.
BUFORD, GA
VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Buford defeats Mill Creek in region play

BUFORD — Buford defeated Mill Creek 25-16, 25-12, 25-13 in Region 8-AAAAAAA volleyball on Tuesday. Ashley Sturzoiu had 15 kills, and Sydney Austin had 10 kills to lead the Buford attack. The Wolves also got 22 assists from Polly Cummings and 10 digs from Dylan Cummings.
BUFORD, GA
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Jayla Alexander's walk-off double lifts Duluth

DULUTH — Jayla Alexander’s walk-off double brought home Kendall Smiley for the game-winning run Wednesday as Duluth’s softball team edged Alcovy 3-2. Smiley went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base to lead the Wildcats’ offense, while Sharona Huang (2-for-4, double, RBI, run) and Alexander (2-for-3, walk) also had multi-hit games. M Marley reached base twice, both on walks.
DULUTH, GA
Trio of homers key in unbeaten Buford softball's victory at Mountain View

LAWRENCEVILLE — Buford scored seven runs on a trio of homers Tuesday in a 12-2 win at Mountain View in Region 8-AAAAAAA softball. Caroline Stanton was 3-for-3 with a two-run home run, three RBIs and two runs, Olivia Duncan was 3-for-3 with a two-run home run and Abby McKinnis was 1-for-1 with a three-run, pinch-hit home run, the first of her career. Madison Pickens went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs in the victory, and Adriana Martinez had two hits and two RBIs.
BUFORD, GA
Annake Meadows gives Archer softball walk-off win over Parkview

LAWRENCEVILLE — Annake Meadows drove in Taylor Anderson for the game-winning run in the seventh inning as Archer scored a 7-6, walk-off win over Parkview in Region 4-AAAAAAA softball. Anderson was 2-for-4 and scored three runs for the Tigers, who also got offensive contributions from Addison Smith (1-for-3, two...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA

