Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest: Treats, Meet and Greets & More!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Active military, veteran students share experiences with The Fletcher School’s online master’s programThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
The Rev. Mariama White-Hammond talks Green New Deal, environmental justice work in BostonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
This Local Farmers Market is Transforming into an Artisan Fair for One Day Only!Dianna CarneyWeymouth, MA
Somerville Community Land Trust acquires first property, aims to lessen city’s housing crisisThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
WCVB
Man rescued from tracks of MBTA Red Line station
BOSTON — A man was taken to a Boston area hospital after being rescued from the tracks at a Red Line MBTA station. The incident happened around 7 p.m. at the Andrew MBTA station. Boston firefighters rescued the man from the tracks. We're told that man touched the third...
WCVB
Truck has roof seared off on Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Massachusetts
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The roof of a tractor-trailer was sheared off early Thursday when the vehicle struck a footbridge on Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The crash happened just after 6 a.m. near Magazine Street. Only one lane of traffic is getting around the crash. Trucks are not allowed...
WCVB
Former high-level MBTA employee accused of threatening co-worker
BOSTON — A man who was until recently one of the MBTA's highest-paid employees is now criminally charged with threatening to commit a crime against one of his co-workers. As the T continues its unprecedented Orange Line shutdown, it's moving forward without former electrical inspector and union officer John Keady.
WCVB
Welding incident caused fire at Mass. school construction site; company's 'hot work' permit expired
WORCESTER, Mass. — The Worcester Fire Department says a fire at the construction site of a new high school in the Massachusetts city was caused by a welding incident. The fire started Monday afternoon at 299 Highland St., where the new Doherty Memorial High School is being built and next door to the current high school.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCVB
MBTA passengers should expect more longer-term diversions in future
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is in the final days of the full 30-day closure of the Orange Line, accomplishing "extensive track work and rail replacement," according to the MBTA general manager. "We are in a great position to finish strong and finish on time," MBTA general...
WCVB
Boston's Fenway neighborhood is packed with amazing experiences and cuisine
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Fenway Gallery offers events and exhibits year-round for the art-lover in all of us. Want to grab a bite before or after the gallery? Head to El Pelon Taqueria, with locations in Fenway and in Brighton for delicious, authentic Mexican cuisine. Looking for a night of soul food? Loretta’s Last Call is right around the corner with amazing Southern food and live music.
WCVB
Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after Quincy, Massachusetts, stabbing
QUINCY, Mass. — A man was taken to the hospital Thursday after a stabbing in Quincy, Massachusetts, police said. Witnesses said the attack appeared to be connected to a road rage incident. The stabbing happened at about 1 p.m. in the area of Glover Avenue. “I heard ‘road rage,’...
WCVB
Broken pipe forces Massachusetts RMV Plymouth Service Center to close for 'more than one week'
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Appointments and staff members are being relocated from a Massachusetts RMV location for "more than one week" after flooding caused by a broken water pipe over the weekend. The pipe burst on Sunday inside a ceiling at the Plymouth Service Center located at 40 Industrial Park...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCVB
New Hampshire distillery cooks up crab-flavored whiskey to tackle the green crab problem
NEEDHAM, Mass. — European green crabs are an invasive species that is devastating the native New England shellfish population. One local distiller,Tamworth Distilling, is hoping to help the problem by developing a green crab whiskey.
WCVB
Fuji Steakhouse in Needham, Mass., fires up the hibachi flattop for dinner and a show
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Fuji Steakhouse Needham is a great spot for all ages to satisfy that craving for sushi and hibachi. A fan-favorite in town, the restaurant offers amazing Japanese cuisine.
WCVB
Boston asks for community’s help in beautifying the city by planting daffodils
BOSTON — A Boston program is coming back for its eleventh year to bring more color into the city, Mayor Michelle Wu announced. Boston Blooms with Daffodils is an initiative from the Boston Parks and Recreation Department to beautify the public ways of Boston. Wu announced today that over 15,000 daffodil bulbs will be distributed and planted this year.
WCVB
Man stabbed in possible road rage incident
A man was taken to the hospital Thursday after a stabbing in Quincy, Massachusetts, police said. Witnesses said the attack appeared to be connected to a road rage incident.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCVB
Boil water order covering most of Mansfield, Massachusetts, lifted
MANSFIELD, Mass. — Mansfield officials said the Massachusetts town's water is safe to drink three days after issuing a boil water order for most residents following the detection of E. coli bacteria in the water supply. According to officials, the town was notified Wednesday of its third consecutive test...
WCVB
19-year-old found dead in crashed SUV in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police say
WILMINGTON, Mass. — A 19-year-old woman was killed late Tuesday night in a crash in Wilmington, Massachusetts, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said. At about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wilmington police found a Chevy Traverse off the road in the area of 411 Salem St. with a woman inside. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
WCVB
Watch: Employee of Massachusetts coffee shop jumps for joy as he receives first paycheck
MELROSE, Mass. — The moment of pure joy experienced by a Massachusetts coffee shop employee upon receiving his first paycheck is going viral. Bitty & Beau's Coffee in Melrose opened in August 2021 and employs people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. When the coffee shop opened last year, Joe...
WCVB
Invasive seaweed threatens the Gulf of Maine
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Are the great underwater kelp forests in the Gulf of Maine in jeopardy from invasive seaweeds, and how will that impact the marine ecosystem? Researchers from the University of New Hampshire are mapping the ocean floor and scuba diving to get a better picture of life below the surface.
WCVB
Case that 'detonated' at Northeastern had note railing against Facebook, virtual reality
BOSTON — A Northeastern University staff member is being treated for minor injuries after a package delivered to the Boston campus detonated while it was being opened, according to the school. A spokesperson for Northeastern said the incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. at Holmes Hall, home to the...
WCVB
Students shelter in place during 'potentially concerning situation'
ACTON, Mass. — Students at Acton-Boxborough Regional High School sheltered in place for a time Wednesday after what school officials called a “potentially concerning situation." Superintendent Peter Light said the school received an anonymous report that a student or multiple students may have brought a gun to the...
WCVB
Picketing Starbucks workers on Commonwealth Avenue told to leave property
BOSTON — Picketing workers at the Starbucks on Commonwealth Avenue in Boston said they've been forced off the property and onto the sidewalk. An attorney for the coffee giant told the protesters they had to leave the patio where they've been set up for two months and move their picket to the sidewalk, citing safety concerns.
WCVB
Man accused of breaking into Marblehead town offices
MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — A Marblehead man is scheduled to face charges Tuesday after he was accused of breaking into town offices. Police were called Monday morning to a reported breaking and entering at the Mary Alley Municipal Office Building on Widger Road. Upon arrival, officers said they found damage...
Comments / 0