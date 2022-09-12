ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WCVB

Man rescued from tracks of MBTA Red Line station

BOSTON — A man was taken to a Boston area hospital after being rescued from the tracks at a Red Line MBTA station. The incident happened around 7 p.m. at the Andrew MBTA station. Boston firefighters rescued the man from the tracks. We're told that man touched the third...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Former high-level MBTA employee accused of threatening co-worker

BOSTON — A man who was until recently one of the MBTA's highest-paid employees is now criminally charged with threatening to commit a crime against one of his co-workers. As the T continues its unprecedented Orange Line shutdown, it's moving forward without former electrical inspector and union officer John Keady.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

MBTA passengers should expect more longer-term diversions in future

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is in the final days of the full 30-day closure of the Orange Line, accomplishing "extensive track work and rail replacement," according to the MBTA general manager. "We are in a great position to finish strong and finish on time," MBTA general...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston's Fenway neighborhood is packed with amazing experiences and cuisine

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Fenway Gallery offers events and exhibits year-round for the art-lover in all of us. Want to grab a bite before or after the gallery? Head to El Pelon Taqueria, with locations in Fenway and in Brighton for delicious, authentic Mexican cuisine. Looking for a night of soul food? Loretta’s Last Call is right around the corner with amazing Southern food and live music.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston asks for community’s help in beautifying the city by planting daffodils

BOSTON — A Boston program is coming back for its eleventh year to bring more color into the city, Mayor Michelle Wu announced. Boston Blooms with Daffodils is an initiative from the Boston Parks and Recreation Department to beautify the public ways of Boston. Wu announced today that over 15,000 daffodil bulbs will be distributed and planted this year.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boil water order covering most of Mansfield, Massachusetts, lifted

MANSFIELD, Mass. — Mansfield officials said the Massachusetts town's water is safe to drink three days after issuing a boil water order for most residents following the detection of E. coli bacteria in the water supply. According to officials, the town was notified Wednesday of its third consecutive test...
MANSFIELD, MA
WCVB

Invasive seaweed threatens the Gulf of Maine

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Are the great underwater kelp forests in the Gulf of Maine in jeopardy from invasive seaweeds, and how will that impact the marine ecosystem? Researchers from the University of New Hampshire are mapping the ocean floor and scuba diving to get a better picture of life below the surface.
NEEDHAM, MA
WCVB

Students shelter in place during 'potentially concerning situation'

ACTON, Mass. — Students at Acton-Boxborough Regional High School sheltered in place for a time Wednesday after what school officials called a “potentially concerning situation." Superintendent Peter Light said the school received an anonymous report that a student or multiple students may have brought a gun to the...
ACTON, MA
WCVB

Picketing Starbucks workers on Commonwealth Avenue told to leave property

BOSTON — Picketing workers at the Starbucks on Commonwealth Avenue in Boston said they've been forced off the property and onto the sidewalk. An attorney for the coffee giant told the protesters they had to leave the patio where they've been set up for two months and move their picket to the sidewalk, citing safety concerns.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Man accused of breaking into Marblehead town offices

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — A Marblehead man is scheduled to face charges Tuesday after he was accused of breaking into town offices. Police were called Monday morning to a reported breaking and entering at the Mary Alley Municipal Office Building on Widger Road. Upon arrival, officers said they found damage...
MARBLEHEAD, MA

