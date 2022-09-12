Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Orange
CNY Playhouse’s new play offers viewers a futuristic ‘escape from reality’
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. The idea of a play within a play dates all the way back to Shakespeare’s time, but it’s never been done like it was in CNY Playhouse’s “Spacebar: A Broadway Play by Kyle Sugarman.” Featuring promiscuous scenes about a tavern in space and a woman who can only speak in the future tense, “Spacebar” is a far cry from “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
Daily Orange
COVID-19 is not over. SU needs to stop thinking it is.
This summer, Syracuse University decided not to track COVID-19 cases on campus in the fall semester. As a result, the SU community is not aware of active COVID-19 cases, blinding students to the reality of the pandemic. In previous years, SU tracked and published positive cases on the COVID-19 dashboard, but the university discontinued the site over the summer.
Daily Orange
David Seaman balances SU Libraries and 2nd stint as iSchool dean
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Over the course of his seven-year tenure, David Seaman has always served as dean of libraries at Syracuse University, with an occasional stint as the interim dean for the School of Information Studies. Seaman, who...
Daily Orange
Middle Eastern students at Syracuse University need a physical space on campus
My mom immigrated to the U.S. from Iran when she was just 16 years old. At that age, I didn’t fully understand how valuable it was to be fully immersed into my culture, which my mom feverishly kept alive in my household. Growing up Iranian-American meant that baking Christmas cookies and watching Home Alone intertwined with our yearly Shabe Yaldā dinner, a celebration that fell on the longest night of the year and filled the house with Persian music and family.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Orange
Syracuse men’s basketball announces ACC schedule for 2022-23 season
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Roughly a month away from Syracuse men’s basketball’s opening exhibition against Indiana University of Pennsylvania, the Orange’s Atlantic Coast Conference schedule was announced earlier today. The Orange finished 9-11 in the...
Daily Orange
New Ways Ministry awarded for compassion, advocation for LGBTQ rights
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. All Saints Parish Catholic Church, tucked between Syracuse University’s north and south campuses, has a sign reading “All Are Welcome” on the front face of the building. The signs don’t stop there....
Daily Orange
Levonte Johnson’s pace opens up No. 16 Syracuse’s offense in 1-0 win over Niagara
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Levonte Johnson pinned a lavalier microphone onto his jersey for his postgame interview, answering how many offsides he thought he was called for against Niagara. “Like nine,” Johnson responded with a smile. He...
Daily Orange
‘For my brother’: King Doerue leads Purdue months after brother’s death
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. At The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Amarillo, Chris Doerue’s brothers took turns speaking about their late brother. King Doerue stepped on stage, seeing walls slick with a light pink shade, a wooden piano stationed to his right and pictures of Jesus performing baptisms scattered around the room. He then began to recall the pair’s relationship.
RELATED PEOPLE
Daily Orange
SU jumps to No. 16 after win over Notre Dame
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse (4-0-1, 1-0-0 Atlantic Coast) climbed eight spots to No. 16 in the weekly United Soccer Coaches poll following a 1-0 win over then-No. 22 Notre Dame (1-2-1, 0-1 ACC) on Saturday. The ranking is the Orange’s second highest of the season after they reached No. 15 two weeks ago.
Daily Orange
Syracuse University’s new Academic Strategic Plan to be finalized March 23
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Syracuse University is in the process of developing a new Academic Strategic Plan, which it expects to finalize in March 2023. The plan will outline the university’s academic aims for the next five years in...
Daily Orange
Panelists at SU event discuss on-campus, off-campus gender affirming resources
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Last Wednesday, Syracuse University’s Gender Affirming Care Team held a discussion at Schine Student Center about queer life SU. At the discussion, panelists reviewed resources available to transgender and nonbinary students. Here’s a list...
Daily Orange
Whitman MBA program STEM designation benefits employment for international students
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. The Martin J. Whitman School of Management MBA program received a STEM designation in February for five of its concentrations: accounting, business analytics, finance, marketing and supply chain management. The certification enables international students on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Orange
Opponent Preview: Everything to know about Purdue
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse, now 2-0 for the first time since 2018, returns home to face Big 10 opponent Purdue. The air-raid offense is working, the run game is as potent as ever, and receivers are going for big-yard catches and breakaway touchdowns. Defensively, Syracuse allowed a combined 21 points to Louisville and UConn.
Comments / 0