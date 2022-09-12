This type of frog is a specialty of Lang Son province, the price is 10 times higher than the copper frog, which is always sought after by consumers.

Read full article on original website
Police locate woman likely linked to children found dead in suitcases
South Korean police say they believe a possible relative of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand last week is likely in South Korea.Immigration records show that the unidentified woman in her 40s arrived in South Korea in 2018, but there has been no record of her departure since, said Park Seung-hoon, an official at the National Police Agency in Seoul.Park said South Korean police have conveyed the information to New Zealand police after receiving a request for investigative help. But South Korean police currently have no authority to track down the woman's whereabouts or detain...
natureworldnews.com
Lonsdaleite: Evidence Shows Fallen Space Diamond May be from a Dead Planet Light Years Away
Lonsdaleite, also called as the "Hexagonal Diamond," likely originated within a long dead planet located light years away from Earth. According to a new study, scientists claimed to have figured out why the ultra-hard space diamond was found inside a rare type of meteorite several decades ago. If confirmed, the...
Woman Arrested in South Korea After Bodies of Two Children Found in Suitcases in New Zealand
A woman has been arrested in South Korea after the remains of two young children were found stuffed in suitcases in New Zealand in what police described as a “very challenging” investigation.New Zealand Police confirmed the arrest, revealing South Korean authorities arrested the woman on a Korean arrest warrant pursuant to two charges of murder relating to the two young victims.The arrest warrant was issued by the Korean courts as a result of a request by New Zealand Police for an arrest warrant under the extradition treaty between New Zealand and the South Korea, said Detective Inspector Tofilau Fa’amanuia Vaaelua.The...
Discovery of Ancient Maya City with More Than 300 Buildings Halts Ongoing Railroad Project in Mexico
Efforts to construct the $8 billion Maya Train project have yet again been thwarted by the discovery of an ancient Maya archaeological site comprised of more than 300 buildings, according to Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH). Construction in the Yucatán peninsula has been ongoing since 2020. Last Thursday, in a regular news briefing held by Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, INAH director Diego Prieto confirmed that an archaeological survey along section 5 of the project, between Playa del Carmen and Tulum, has uncovered a significant archeological site. More than 300 buildings have already been found in the...
natureworldnews.com
CT Scans Reveal Horrifying Ordeal of Two Murdered Mummies in South America
Recent CT scans of three South American mummies by researchers revealed evidence that two were murdered mummies. Warning: This article contains embedded posts of photos of the mummified bodies that may be disturbing for some readers. Two of the mummies are male and one is female; they are from Peru...
Pakistan flooding: Crew brings food to dog ‘standing guard’ on roof of flooded home
A rescue team in northern Pakistan brought food to a dog they said appeared to be standing guard on the roof of a flooded house.Khyber Pakhtunkhwa crews said the animal refused to leave the home, which had been vacated by the family.Video shared to Twitter by the rescuers on 2 September shows the moment they came to the dog’s assistance in the city of Nowshera.Pakistan’s prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said the flooding, which has killed over 1,100 people, is the worst in the country’s history.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Helicopter airlifts stranded boy to safety from raging Pakistan floodwaterHelicopter airlifts stranded boy to safety from raging Pakistan floodwaterPakistan is facing ‘monsoon on steroids’ warns UN chief amid deadly flooding
PETS・
natureworldnews.com
Existence of Mexico's Pathogen That Causes Clubroot Disease of Crops Like Cabbage and Kale Confirmed
Clubroot disease has long been thought as a subject of speculation or anecdotal evidence only. However, a new study confirmed the existence of Mexico's pathogen Plasmodiophora brassicae that causes the deadly plant disease affecting crops like cabbage and kale. The unprecedented discovery highlights the aversion of a potential global plant...
ohmymag.co.uk
600-year-old holy site reveals skeletal remains of hundreds of children
Diggers were recently searching around the mysterious St Saviours, and what they found left them surprised. The diggers were clearing up the ruins of a structure located in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, Wales, where they found a holy site which might date back to 600 years. Burial site or Mass grave?. According...
Dramatic footage shows orcas breaking an ice platform to trap and kill a seal, a rare technique used by only 100 whales
The whales made an artificial wave to break up the ice platform by swimming side by side, as shown in a new BBC documentary.
Inside the plane ‘boneyards’ where millionaires dump their £72m private jets and military aircraft are left to rot
WHAT goes up must come down - and for these jets that means being left to rot in sprawling plane "graveyards". An eerie aircraft resting place sprung up in Thailand where two private jets worth a total of £72million were dumped - while dozens of abandoned military aircraft are gathering dust at a vast site in Arizona, USA.
Farmers accidentally created a flood-resistant ‘machine’ across Bangladesh
A groundwater pump delivers water from below a farm during the dry season in Bangladesh. M. Shamsudduha Pumping water in the dry months makes the ground sponge-like for the wet season, a system called the Bengal Water Machine.
Scientists Finally Know Why Massive Sharks in Packs Swim Around in Circles
Scientists have finally figured out why basking sharks swim around each other in circles. Basking sharks are the second largest fish in the world, after the whale shark, and they have a strange courtship ritual. The Marine Biological Association (MBA) and the Irish Basking Shark Group have recently published a paper that explains basking sharks’ interesting behavior.
Phys.org
A dam built in the Amazon created thousands of 'forest islands' but they are too small to sustain most species
Built in the 1980s, the Balbina Dam is one of dozens of large dams across rivers in the Amazon Basin. Such dams might leave behind seemingly green patches of forest, but our new research has shown these disconnected patches of forest are no longer able to support thriving ecosystems. The...
MIT scientists build briefcase-sized machine to turn saltwater into drinking water
A team of researchers based at MIT has developed a new, portable desalination device that could give people the ability to make saltwater drinkable. The researchers, led by Dr Jongyoon Han, a professor of electrical engineering, computer science, and biological engineering, began working on a small-scale desalination device as many as ten years ago. Last year, on Boston’s Carson Beach, they realised they’d achieved something significant. It was on that beach, Fortune reports, that researchers at MIT’s Research Laboratory for Electronics ran a glass of seawater through their desalination device before Junghyo Yoon drank it and gave a thumbs...
Ancient Passing Covered by Ice for Over 2,000 Years Comes to Light in Swiss Alps
The pass between Scex Rouge and Tsanfleuron in western Switzerland has been iced over since at least the Roman era.Phys.org. Climate change brings mostly negative effects as the glacier melts, it has gotten so bad this summer that even the ice on the Swizz Alps had melted. We do need to see the glass half full as this melt has unveiled a strange passing that has been covered by ice and snow for at least the past 2000 years.
Employee Fills Boss’s Jeep Tires to 97 PSI, Reports ‘It Doesn’t Go Up to 100 Percent’
Via RedditThe employee who filled the tires thought they had to go to 100 percent.
CARS・
Good News Network
Mice Families Move into Dream Village Built By Gardener–And Are Hand Fed Flowers Every Day – LOOK
Two families of mice live in their own purpose-built homes at the end of a man’s garden— they’re hand-fed flowers each day and even have their own pub. People get up to all kinds of interesting things in their later years, and Gez Robinson is no exception. He first created a wildlife area at the bottom of his garden to get into photography and that’s where he first found the new tenants.
BBC
Typhoon Hinnamnor: Seven drown in flooded South Korean car park
Seven people in South Korea have died after they were trapped in an underground car park during floods caused by Typhoon Hinnamnor. They had gone down to move their cars but got caught by the incoming torrents. Crew said they rescued two people, who reportedly survived by clinging to ceiling...
mansionglobal.com
Architectural Country Estate in Central Israel, Surrounded by Orchards and Olive Groves, Lists for 33 Million Shekels
A modern architectural villa in the Israeli countryside outside of Tel Aviv has hit the market for 33 million shekels (US$9.8 million). Located about 50 minutes north of the city in the moshav shitufi—a type of cooperative village—of Sde Warburg in central Israel, the residence boasts views of the countryside, manicured grounds and mature plantings, according to listing agent Israel Flamanboim of Israel Sotheby’s International Realty, which listed the home late last month.
