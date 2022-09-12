Read full article on original website
'Project Penny Heaven' to keep an unseen past alive
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The headstone of Clashay Johnson is the only marker in York City Cemetery, though it's far from the only grave on the small plot in North York. Hundreds are buried, unmarked under the uneven ground. The Friends of York City Cemetery are looking to put...
A man in New Freedom is bringing bikes back to life
NEW FREEDOM, Pa. — We all had that special something that we were totally invested in as children. For Paul Gobat, that something was bicycles. Growing up with six brothers and two sisters, the only way he could have a bike was if he built one himself. So, he learned.
Latinos Unidos of York continues mission to serve the Latino community
YORK, Pa. — For five years, Latinos Unidos of York has been working to empower the Latino community and strengthen bonds to promote the social, civic, and economic integration of Latino families in York. “York has a lot of amazing services, so you don’t have to reinvent the wheel....
Furry Friends with Ghost and Gretel, the dogs!
YORK, Pa. — This week's furry friends are brought to us by the York County SPCA. They have two dogs that have been at the shelter for quite some time that are looking for their forever families. Our first furry friend is Ghost, a Pitbull who is just under...
Santas gather from far and wide in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Christmas may be over 100 days away, but plenty of Santa and Mrs. Clauses were out sharpening their skills today at the 11th Annual Santa Gathering in Lancaster. The unique workshop is designed to help Santas and Mrs. Clauses all across the country prepare for visiting...
America's Largest RV Show returns to Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — America's Largest RV Show kicks off its 53rd annual RV expo in Dauphin County on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Everything from small pop-up campers to large luxury coaches. Industry professionals are also presenting seminars on RV maintenance, safety, and travel tips throughout the five-day event. Officials...
York Hiring Fair hosted nearly 60 companies at PeoplesBank Park
YORK, Pa. — Dozens of companies gathered in York County Thursday in search of new workers. In collaboration with sports radio WOYK, the York County Economic Alliance hosted a hiring fair that featured some of the area's most prominent employers. The event was hosted at PeoplesBank Park at 5...
East Shore vs. West Shore: A friendly competition aims to bring in the most volunteer firefighters
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A timely debate about which shore, east or west, will come down to a competition to see who can bring in the most volunteer firefighters. The competition is being spearheaded by the Capitol Region Council of Governments (CapCOG) after FEMA gave them a $ 2.2 million, four-year grant. CapCOG and the local fire departments in the Capitol region hope that they can recruit 200 new volunteers over the next four years, and reach a goal of 50 new recruits for 2022.
Penn Cinema Drive-In announces October line-up of Halloween-themed movies
LITITZ, Pa. — This fall, Penn Cinema Drive-In, located at 541 Airport Road in Lititz, is hosting a spooktacular line-up of movies!. From festive classics to family favorites, the six-week event has something for all lovers of the Halloween season. The movie line-up is as follows:. The Shining: Oct....
Local cemetery holds "Fete en Noir" fundraiser
COLUMBIA, Pa. — Hundreds of people, dressed head-to-toe in black, made their way to the Mount Bethel Cemetery in Columbia, Friday night. The cemetery hosted the 4th annual “Fete en Noir” event, an annual event dedicated to maintaining the cemetery. “Mount Bethel Cemetery is a nonprofit," said...
Missing Waynesboro girl found safe
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Update: Waynesboro Police have confirmed that Baumgardner has been found and is safe. Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl in Franklin County. Natalia Baumgardner, of Waynesboro, was last seen Monday at her home on Grandview Avenue, police say. Police believe she may have run...
Dickinson College's Farm Works to host grand re-opening
CARLISLE, Pa. — Dickinson College's Farm Works, a shop that features food and other goods produced at the Dickinson College Farm, is planning a grand re-opening celebration. The event will be held Friday, Sept. 23 from 3 to 4 p.m. at its storefront at 169 W. High Street. It is open to the public and will include lots of free samples.
Lancaster man will stand trial for victim's fatal overdose in April
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man will stand trial for drug delivery resulting in death and other charges related to a victim's overdose death in the city on April 22, prosecutors said Thursday. Daniel Pineda, 24, of the 200 block of North Plum Street, is also charged with delivery...
State educators to gather at Cousler Park in York County to discuss Doug Mastriano's education plan
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Educators across the Commonwealth are meeting at Cousler Park in Manchester Township, York County this afternoon to discuss how gubernatorial candidate and State Senator Doug Mastriano's education plan could cause a dramatic cut in public school funding if implemented. The meeting is slated to begin...
Concern over large tree hanging on wires in Windsor Township sparks action
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update: As of Thursday morning, the tree has been removed. There is no word on by whom or by what entity. FOX43 News is working to track that information down. People living in a York County neighborhood say a tree has been dangerously perched on...
Community gives back on annual United Way Day of Giving
HARRISBURG, Pa. — United Way's Annual 30th Annual Day of Caring is all about giving back to the community. The largest Project of Caring took place at Wildheart Ministries with 275 volunteers. “Construction, painting, some urban gardening. It’s a very hands-on project that’s really going to impact the entire...
New Lancaster Planned Parenthood clinic to offer medicated abortions
LANCASTER, Pa. — On Tuesday, Sept. 13, Planned Parenthood opened a new Lancaster clinic on Manor Street. This marks the first time Planned Parenthood has had a physical location in Lancaster County since 2020. “I’m really excited that we’re opening this month," said Melissa Reed, CEO of Planned Parenthood...
Educators, teachers fear potential impacts of Sen. Mastriano's education plan
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On Wednesday local, state, and national education institutions met in York County to discuss state senator and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s comments on school funding. The discussion centered around a comment made by Mastriano back in March where he proposed slashing funding per student...
TimeDone Pennsylvania strives to empower residents with criminal records
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Alliance for Safety and Justice, the nation's largest public safety reform group, hosted a block party in Harrisburg on Saturday, Sept. 10 to connect Pennsylvanians who have past arrests and convictions with helpful resources. The gathering was held at Breaking the Chainz from 11 a.m. to...
Police search for missing teen in Waynesboro
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy. Kanten David Gage, of Waynesboro, was last seen by his guardians at their home on East North Street between noon and 1 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Waynesboro Police. Investigators believe Gage may have run...
