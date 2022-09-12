CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A timely debate about which shore, east or west, will come down to a competition to see who can bring in the most volunteer firefighters. The competition is being spearheaded by the Capitol Region Council of Governments (CapCOG) after FEMA gave them a $ 2.2 million, four-year grant. CapCOG and the local fire departments in the Capitol region hope that they can recruit 200 new volunteers over the next four years, and reach a goal of 50 new recruits for 2022.

NEW KINGSTOWN, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO