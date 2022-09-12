ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

FOX 43

'Project Penny Heaven' to keep an unseen past alive

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The headstone of Clashay Johnson is the only marker in York City Cemetery, though it's far from the only grave on the small plot in North York. Hundreds are buried, unmarked under the uneven ground. The Friends of York City Cemetery are looking to put...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

A man in New Freedom is bringing bikes back to life

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. — We all had that special something that we were totally invested in as children. For Paul Gobat, that something was bicycles. Growing up with six brothers and two sisters, the only way he could have a bike was if he built one himself. So, he learned.
NEW FREEDOM, PA
FOX 43

Furry Friends with Ghost and Gretel, the dogs!

YORK, Pa. — This week's furry friends are brought to us by the York County SPCA. They have two dogs that have been at the shelter for quite some time that are looking for their forever families. Our first furry friend is Ghost, a Pitbull who is just under...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Santas gather from far and wide in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Christmas may be over 100 days away, but plenty of Santa and Mrs. Clauses were out sharpening their skills today at the 11th Annual Santa Gathering in Lancaster. The unique workshop is designed to help Santas and Mrs. Clauses all across the country prepare for visiting...
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

America's Largest RV Show returns to Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — America's Largest RV Show kicks off its 53rd annual RV expo in Dauphin County on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Everything from small pop-up campers to large luxury coaches. Industry professionals are also presenting seminars on RV maintenance, safety, and travel tips throughout the five-day event. Officials...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

East Shore vs. West Shore: A friendly competition aims to bring in the most volunteer firefighters

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A timely debate about which shore, east or west, will come down to a competition to see who can bring in the most volunteer firefighters. The competition is being spearheaded by the Capitol Region Council of Governments (CapCOG) after FEMA gave them a $ 2.2 million, four-year grant. CapCOG and the local fire departments in the Capitol region hope that they can recruit 200 new volunteers over the next four years, and reach a goal of 50 new recruits for 2022.
NEW KINGSTOWN, PA
FOX 43

Local cemetery holds "Fete en Noir" fundraiser

COLUMBIA, Pa. — Hundreds of people, dressed head-to-toe in black, made their way to the Mount Bethel Cemetery in Columbia, Friday night. The cemetery hosted the 4th annual “Fete en Noir” event, an annual event dedicated to maintaining the cemetery. “Mount Bethel Cemetery is a nonprofit," said...
COLUMBIA, PA
FOX 43

Missing Waynesboro girl found safe

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Update: Waynesboro Police have confirmed that Baumgardner has been found and is safe. Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl in Franklin County. Natalia Baumgardner, of Waynesboro, was last seen Monday at her home on Grandview Avenue, police say. Police believe she may have run...
WAYNESBORO, PA
FOX 43

Dickinson College's Farm Works to host grand re-opening

CARLISLE, Pa. — Dickinson College's Farm Works, a shop that features food and other goods produced at the Dickinson College Farm, is planning a grand re-opening celebration. The event will be held Friday, Sept. 23 from 3 to 4 p.m. at its storefront at 169 W. High Street. It is open to the public and will include lots of free samples.
CARLISLE, PA
FOX 43

Community gives back on annual United Way Day of Giving

HARRISBURG, Pa. — United Way's Annual 30th Annual Day of Caring is all about giving back to the community. The largest Project of Caring took place at Wildheart Ministries with 275 volunteers. “Construction, painting, some urban gardening. It’s a very hands-on project that’s really going to impact the entire...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Police search for missing teen in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy. Kanten David Gage, of Waynesboro, was last seen by his guardians at their home on East North Street between noon and 1 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Waynesboro Police. Investigators believe Gage may have run...
WAYNESBORO, PA
