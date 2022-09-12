ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Stair climb memorializes fallen heroes of 9/11

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n7iFq_0hrTrs4h00

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Junior ROTC at Apollo High School remembered the service and sacrifice of first responders on 9/11 by hosting a Memorial Stair Climb.

Organizers say this was done in conjunction with Daviess County High School’s Navy JROTC — one of many collaborations between both groups to remind younger generations of the meaning of service.

Tri-State first responders remember September 11th

Apollo’s Junior ROTC commander tells us he’s proud of the cadets and grateful to be a part of such an event.

“It is a solemn ceremony and it’s designed to be,” explains retired Lt. Roy Frierson. “As we remember the names we remember them going into the buildings and going up the stairwells, stair after stair after stair, hoping that they’ll find someone hoping that they’ll bring someone out safely.”

He continues by saying, “And in doing so, they offered up their lives at the altar of freedom, so that’s why we did that.”

LST-325 embarks on Ohio River voyage

Each cadet represented a fallen first responder and at the end of the climb, the cadet rang the pre-positioned fire bell and read the name of a lost first responder. Local law enforcement and first responders also participated in the climb.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
hancockclarion.com

Getting to know you: Ami Hunt

Ami Hunt was born and raised in Lewisport. She is the daughter of Keith and the late Donna Westerfield. “We were very family-oriented and involved with the community,” she said. “I guess that’s why I’ve never left. My heart’s in Lewisport.”. Growing up, Ami said...
LEWISPORT, KY
WEHT/WTVW

‘Rainbow Mass’ draws thousands of Catholics to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A long-running Catholic Mass returns for the first time to Owensboro in two years following the pandemic. Wednesday’s “Rainbow Mass” brought together seventeen Catholic schools from across Western Kentucky to the Owensboro Sportscenter. We’re told the Rainbow Mass began in the 1980’s. The Mass gets its name from the different school […]
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Sports
City
River, KY
Owensboro, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Sports
WEHT/WTVW

License plate birdhouses support Kentucky veterans

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — If you want to help veterans of the bluegrass, Daviess County has an option that might be perfect for you. The county’s clerks office is giving out license plate birdhouses to those who make a $20 donation. The donation supports H.A.V.E., also known as ‘Help A Veteran Everyday’. Several years […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Missing Georgia girl last seen in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department is reaching out to the public to help find a missing teenage girl from Georgia. Police say 16-year-old Kareena Singh went missing in Owensboro on Tuesday. She is described as having red hair and brown eyes. Kareena also weighs around 160 pounds and is 5’3″ tall. Police […]
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11 Memorial#Apollo High School#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Morganfield Lions Club hosting 2022 Corn Festival

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) – With a theme of “Plant Your Future,” the Morganfield Lions Club plans to hold the 2022 Corn Festival during September 22 through 24. A news release says the Lions have pledged to have more music at this year’s Festival, along with the usual popular events including the parade, pageants, CrossFit competition […]
MORGANFIELD, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Gun show coming to Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Gun collectors or hunting enthusiasts looking for a gun show will find one at the West Kentucky Archery Complex in Madisonville. On September 17 through 18, RK Shows will have a variety of vendors displaying guns, hunting supplies, military surplus and outdoor gear. Organizers say vendors will be available to teach […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EPD detective honored for stopping Casey White manhunt

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville detective that had a huge hand in stopping the nationwide manhunt for Casey White and Vicky White was recognized today. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding honored several deputies and officers during their awards and promotions ceremony — Detective Darren Richardson was one of them. Richardson was awarded the Sheriff’s […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Fire reported at Darby Hill

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A fire was reported on Darby Hill in Newburgh. The Ohio Township and Newburgh fire departments responded and said the house was badly burned leaving a large hole in the roof. Neighbors at the scene noted that the house was known to have pets, and it’s unknown at this time if […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Music festival coming to Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – If you’re looking to attend a music festival in Madisonville on September 17, stay tuned. Organizers of the Western Kentucky Music Festival, say this is the first music festival that caters to up-and-coming independent artists. The event is held each year in the Madisonville City Park, near the park’s lake. Lex […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess Co. Animal Shelter makes brief hours change

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — If you were hoping to get to the Daviess County Animal Shelter after 4 o’clock on Friday, you’re might be out of luck. The shelter announced they’ll be closing at 4 p.m. on Friday, September 16. They tell us that the animal shelter is closing early because of parking lot […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

SWIRCA & More holding 18th annual BrewFest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Voted Evansville’s Best Brew Festival by Evansville Living Magazine, Brewfest 2022 is an event where people can taste beer for a good cause. SWIRCA officials say its 18th annual BrewFest will be on September 17 at West Side Library Park from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The organization says people will […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Crews respond to fire on Woodland Knoll Lane

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Fire crews in Evansville are responding to a call about a structure fire in the 5700 block of Woodland Knoll Lane. Fire crews say the fire began at an attached garage and has spread to the other side of the house. Officials say this is a subdivision off of Upper Mount […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy