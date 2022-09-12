Women’s and Gender Studies Department urges SU to rethink current COVID-19 policies

Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Orange
Whitman MBA program STEM designation benefits employment for international students
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. The Martin J. Whitman School of Management MBA program received a STEM designation in February for five of its concentrations: accounting, business analytics, finance, marketing and supply chain management. The certification enables international students on...
Daily Orange
Middle Eastern students at Syracuse University need a physical space on campus
My mom immigrated to the U.S. from Iran when she was just 16 years old. At that age, I didn’t fully understand how valuable it was to be fully immersed into my culture, which my mom feverishly kept alive in my household. Growing up Iranian-American meant that baking Christmas cookies and watching Home Alone intertwined with our yearly Shabe Yaldā dinner, a celebration that fell on the longest night of the year and filled the house with Persian music and family.
Daily Orange
COVID-19 is not over. SU needs to stop thinking it is.
This summer, Syracuse University decided not to track COVID-19 cases on campus in the fall semester. As a result, the SU community is not aware of active COVID-19 cases, blinding students to the reality of the pandemic. In previous years, SU tracked and published positive cases on the COVID-19 dashboard, but the university discontinued the site over the summer.
Daily Orange
Syracuse University’s new Academic Strategic Plan to be finalized March 23
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Syracuse University is in the process of developing a new Academic Strategic Plan, which it expects to finalize in March 2023. The plan will outline the university’s academic aims for the next five years in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Orange
VPA students call for physical therapy, nutrition resources
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. In order to keep attending her dance classes, senior musical theater student Kat Kelly needs to see a chiropractor. But Syracuse University does not offer one on campus, so Kelly has to go to a private practice every other week.
Feds fault Upstate Medical University after baby monkey dies in lab
Syracuse, N.Y. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has cited Upstate Medical University for violating federal animal welfare regulations after a baby monkey used for research was found dead at Upstate in its cage. A July 14 inspection by the USDA determined the infant marmoset monkey died at Upstate...
Daily Orange
New Ways Ministry awarded for compassion, advocation for LGBTQ rights
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. All Saints Parish Catholic Church, tucked between Syracuse University’s north and south campuses, has a sign reading “All Are Welcome” on the front face of the building. The signs don’t stop there....
Daily Orange
David Seaman balances SU Libraries and 2nd stint as iSchool dean
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Over the course of his seven-year tenure, David Seaman has always served as dean of libraries at Syracuse University, with an occasional stint as the interim dean for the School of Information Studies. Seaman, who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh, an independent, takes sides in CNY race for Congress
Ben Walsh, Syracuse’s first independent mayor in 100 years, has decided to endorse Democrat Francis Conole in his bid to represent Central New York in Congress. Until now, Walsh had refrained as mayor from choosing sides in the region’s elections for Congress.
COVID booster clinics in Central New York
(WSYR) — Are you looking for a clinic to receive a bivalent COVID-19 booster in Central New York? See below for the following clinics: Cayuga County: A walk-in Clinic at the Fingerlakes Mall will be on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Below shows what the clinic will offer: 1st and 2nd […]
ithaca.com
When Ithaca Rode Shotguns
For many years, if anyone outside the region had heard of Ithaca, it was very likely because of either Cornell University or the guns of the Ithaca Gun Company. Now, except for its reputation among gun owners and collectors, Ithaca Gun has mostly receded into local history. Only the smokestack remains as a physical reminder of the factory, and issues surrounding redeveloping the site have swirled for years, but the story of the company’s rise and decline are an important part of Ithaca’s heritage.
Common Council member accuses county official of improper media influence around law enforcement reform
Update (7:50 p.m.): This story has now been updated with comments from former Tompkins Weekly columnist Deidra Cross. Another clarification has been made and is noted below. ITHACA, N.Y.—Allegations emerged on Wednesday night during the Ithaca Common Council meeting that a Tompkins County official had been exercising improper influence over local media coverage of the Reimagining Public Safety process, but the county has now officially pushed back against those accusations in a statement from County Attorney Bill Troy. Until several pending document requests are returned, it appears that may be the last word on the matter for the time being, leaving a murky, tangled web of a story until then.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daily Orange
Bird Library celebrates its 50th anniversary
In 1971, Warren Boes, then-director of Syracuse University libraries, called Bird Library “a library of the future.” Now, 50 years later, with seven floors of resources, study spaces and over 2 million research texts, Bird has entered the future. Bird opened its doors to the public on September...
cnycentral.com
Upstate suicide prevention program saving lives in CNY
A Syracuse doctor is taking a one-of-a-kind approach to save lives with a program that uses intensive psychotherapy to get to the root of the problem that is causing children to try to take their own lives. Inside the Upstate Psychiatric Center on the edge of downtown Syracuse, there is...
Daily Orange
Robert Shetterly’s politically charged art series turns 20 at ArtRage Gallery
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. In 2001, two planes dove into the World Trade Center, killing over 2,000 people. Then, the US invaded Iraq, killing over 200,000 people. In the year that followed, Robert Shetterly, a Maine-based multimedia artist and longtime activist in the Civil...
Four restaurants fail their health inspections: August 28-September 3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of August 28 to September 3. Four food services failed their inspections: Attilio’s/Karen’s Catering No. 1 Kitchen Oishi Fusion Storming Crab All restaurants on the list failed with critical violations. Read to see how each establishment […]
Syracuse hospital expands free prescription drug program to uninsured in 19 counties
Syracuse, N.Y. — Upstate University Hospital is expanding a free prescription drug program to uninsured people who live in 19 counties. The program was initially limited to residents of Onondaga County when Upstate launched it in July. It’s now available to qualified individuals throughout the region served by Upstate, which stretches from Binghamton to the Canadian border.
localsyr.com
Oneida Indian Nation announces construction for new community and cultural center
(WSYR-TV) — The Oneida Indian Nation held a celebration for the start of construction for its new community and cultural center on Tuesday, September 13. The center will be on Oneida Indian Nation lands and will help to revitalize its homelands and investments to preserve the community for generations to come.
ithaca.com
Where Ithaca Crime Happens
When the City of Ithaca set out to reimagine public safety two years ago, building a better relationship between residents and police was the top priority. As part of that effort the Ithaca Police Department developed an online data dashboard and gave the public access to it on June 8.
Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh, son of former Republican congressman, endorses Democrat in NY-22 race
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the first time in his five years as Mayor of Syracuse, Ben Walsh is making an endorsement in Central New York’s race for congress. Walsh is endorsing Francis Conole, the Democrat. Many endorsements aren’t surprises. In Walsh’s case, he’s the independent mayor who’s been twice-elected with no party support, the […]
Comments / 0