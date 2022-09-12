ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, IL

Former EIU coach Mike Shanahan confident in new Panthers program

By Brice Bement
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09XGHD_0hrTrZV000

CHARLESTON (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois has begun their season 0-2, losing to Chattanooga and Northern Illinois, but they have been competing better than last year.

It’s a new look to the EIU program under new head coach Chris Wilkerson. Former EIU coach Mike Shanahan believes the new coach is taking the program in the right direction.

“I actually talked to the football team for a little bit and you can tell the energy that he has and what a class guy he is and what a great job he will do for the football program, Shanahan said. “As we all know, that first year is a little tough, but that’s where you start and takes a while to build it up the right way. And that’s what we’re hoping to do today, is raise some money for the athletic program and help them any way we can.”

The Panthers play Saturday at Illinois State.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Illini men’s golf begin their season

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois golf is ready to kick off their season. The 11th ranked Illini are hosting the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational at Olympia Fields Country Club this weekend. The OFCC will host North Carolina (No.2), Florida (No.3), and several other top 25 teams. The Illini’s lineup will look like this: No. 1: Jackson BuchananNo. 2: Piercen […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illinois volleyball sweeps EIU in Charleston

CHARLESTON (WCIA) — In the first meeting between the two programs since 2005, No. 25 Illinois volleyball made quick work of Eastern Illinois Wednesday night, winning in straight sets at Lantz Arena (25-15, 25-23, 25-22) to improve to 5-3 on the season. Jessica Nunge had a match high 14 kills, to go along with four […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

Illini athletes teaming up to tackle hunger

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — A group of Illinois football players are helping people in Central Illinois who face hunger every day.  Amanda Borden, Vice President of Development with the Eastern Illinois Food Bank, said thousands of people and 1 in 5 children face hunger each day in the area.   Nine players, who are part of […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, IL
Local
Illinois Football
Charleston, IL
Football
Local
Illinois Sports
Charleston, IL
Sports
WCIA

Brandon Harvey leading program turnaround for Centennial football

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — There may be no better embodiment of how much Centennial has improved under head coach Kyle Jackson than running back Brandon Harvey. “It was a big adjustment for him, and it was a big adjustment for us,” Harvey said about playing under Jackson. Seeing varsity action as a freshman, Harvey had a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Ezekiel Holmes to miss rest of season with injury

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Ezekiel Holmes will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. The junior outside linebacker went down in the first half against Virginia on Saturday and did not return. Holmes had to be helped off the field and was later carted to the locker room. Illinois head coach Bret Bielema […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

City Council approves McKinley Field game

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Central Maroons varsity football team is cleared to play a game on its own field. The Champaign City Council voted Tuesday night in favor of amending an agreement with the high school that forbade varsity football games from being played at McKinley Field. Although the junior varsity team could […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Central football is one vote away from playing at McKinley field

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Central High School football players are now on the verge of being able to play a game at McKinley field. We’ve told you the team practices there and plays home games at Centennial. But two meetings this week could allow them to play one game at McKinley.  It would require amending an […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eiu#Panthers#American Football#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

Final vote for McKinley Field game set for Tuesday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A months-long feud could come to an end on Tuesday. Champaign Central High School’s varsity football team wants to play a game at McKinley Field, but some who live nearby are protesting the idea. The proposal is now in the hands of the Champaign City Council. The council will vote on […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illini basketball commit not coming for 2022 season

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illini commit and France native Zacherie Perrin will be heading to prep school instead of Illinois. Perrin tweeted that he’s going to Sunrise Christian Academy in the states and that he’s committed to joining the Illini after the prep school. That leaves Illinois with another scholarship.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illini Orange Krush tickets sell out in 36 minutes

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Student tickets for the 2022-2023 Illinois basketball season went on sale on Wednesday and sold out in a flash. The tickets went on sale at 5 p.m. and it took just 36 minutes for all 3,000 to be sold. The athletic department said more than 1,100 were bought in just the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

HS scoreboard (9-13-22)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school sports on Tuesday including Cissna Park volleyball’s straight set win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm. VOLLEYBALL Cissna Park 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0 Salt Fork 2, Hoopeston Area 0 Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Villa Grove 0 Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Tuscola 0 Central 2, Peoria 0 BOYS SOCCER Oakwood/Salt Fork 5, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 0 Iroquois […]
GEORGETOWN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

EIU announces enrollment gains

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois University is celebrating an increase in enrollment.   In a release, Eastern Illinois University announced 8,857 students are enrolled for the Fall 2022 semester. This includes a 11% increase for first-time freshmen in Fall 2022 compared to the Fall 2021 semester.     “We place a priority emphasis on the relationships we […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

Illini fan writes children’s book

SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — This month, Illini football fan Nick Smith will publish a children’s book about the Illinois football game experience. The 24-page book, titled “Football at Illinois,” will explore all of the sights, sounds, and traditions surrounding football games at Memorial Stadium in Champaign with full-color illustrated pages accompanied with text. “The book […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

New Interim G.M. Named for Palmer Arena

Events at Danville’s David S. Palmer Arena are continuing on schedule as the search begins for a new general manager. Bill Pickett has more…. The Arena Board appointed Teri Gaffney the interim manager during their meeting Tuesday evening. She replaces Joe Dunagan who was terminated earlier. Gaffney has been the Director of Human Resources at the Palmer Arena for the past year. She earlier worked for 30 years at OSF Medical Center in Danville and Urbana as assistant to the president.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Champaign Planned Parenthood begins offering procedural abortions

First post-Roe abortion ban goes into effect in Indiana CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Indiana’s near-total ban on abortion went into effect Thursday. Planned Parenthood of Illinois, in tandem, announced its Champaign Center will offer procedural abortions for the first time in anticipation of an increase in demand. It doubles access in central Illinois to the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Planned Parenthood to expand Champaign center

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Planned Parenthood is expanding one of its centers to prepare for an influx of patients. The center in Champaign is expanding by 5,000 square feet. They are adding additional procedure rooms, waiting rooms, education or consultation rooms, ultrasound rooms, a recovery room, a lab and a clinician’s office. They are doing […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Pulitzer Prize winner visits U of I campus

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and University of Illinois graduate Eli Murray returned to his alma mater Tuesday night for a Q&A discussion with professors and students. Alongside colleagues Corey G. Johnson and Rebecca Woolington, Murray won the coveted prize for Investigative Reporting for the Tampa Bay Times in May 2022. The series, […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Decatur Schools finalizes plans for new STEM school

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Public Schools board has deterimed a location for its new STEM school and approved a contract with BLDD Architects to design it. The new American Dreamer STEM Academy will be at the site of the former Oak Grove School. The building is budgeted to cost $37 million, paid for […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

WCIA

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy