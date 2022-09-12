Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
(Possibly) Don't drive down Chuluota Road in Chuluota, FloridaEvie M.Chuluota, FL
Could this be the most haunted house in all of Florida?Evie M.Florida State
Orange County, FL Breaks All-Time Tourism Tax RecordTaxBuzzOrange County, FL
3 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
mynews13.com
Winter Park High School parents notified of threat for 2nd day in a row
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Following Wednesday’s incident at Winter Park High School, where a student brought a gun on campus, parents were notified of another threat Thursday. For two days in a row, Winter Park High School parents were notified of a threat on campus. Orange County Public...
mynews13.com
Lake County deputies identify deceased man who was barricaded in a stolen RV
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A person barricaded inside a recreational vehicle in Lake County near Lake Louisa State Park early Wednesday has died, sheriff's deputies said. Deputies said they suspect the man, identified as 37-year-old Richard William, overdosed on drugs. Deputies said his last known address was in Ocala.
mynews13.com
Fentanyl found at high school in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A powder that tested presumptive positive for fentanyl was found near the lockers on Friday at Atlantic High School in Port Orange, according to a Facebook post by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say a teacher asked the school resource deputy for help...
mynews13.com
Changes to dangerous Ormond Beach interchange under consideration
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A fast-growing spot in Volusia County that already has substandard infrastructure may get a facelift. Crashes and congestion plague US-1 at I-95 in the Destination Daytona area of Ormond Beach. What You Need To Know. US-1 at I-95 in the Destination Daytona area of Ormond...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynews13.com
FDOT to reduce Orange Avenue down to one lane both ways
ORLANDO, Fla. — Problems parking in Ivanhoe Village may be eased if a Florida Department of Transportation project moves forward. FDOT planning to reduce Orange Avenue down to one lane both ways. The plan aims to slow down speeding. FDOT also plans to turn convert the outside lanes into...
mynews13.com
5 things to know about Old Town's Car Cruise
The Old Town Saturday Nite Classic Car Show and Cruise is revving up for the continuation of it 32nd year celebration. We’ve reconnected with an 84-year-old Kissimmee man who wouldn’t dare to miss a week. Dave Dean owns a bunch of garages on his Kissimmee property. Tucked inside...
mynews13.com
10 Indian River Lagoon projects funded through Space Coast tourism dollars
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Oyster restoration, seagrass planting and removing old watercraft were among the projects selected for funding by the Brevard County Commission during its last regular meeting of August. What You Need To Know. Ten projects were funded for the upcoming fiscal year from the so-called “bed...
mynews13.com
Orange County commissioners to hold public hearing about affordable housing incentive
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County leaders will address the affordable housing crisis at a public hearing on Tuesday. The Affordable Housing Trust Fund plan is a projected $50 million to help incentivize builders to create more affordable housing. The proposal by the Orange County Board of Commissioners looks to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynews13.com
Universal: Dark Arts projection show returning to Hogwarts Castle
ORLANDO, Fla. — Just in time for Halloween season, Universal is bringing back the Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle projection show. Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle projection show returning to Universal's Island of Adventure. The show will begin performances Sept. 16 and run select nights through Oct. 31. Death...
Comments / 0