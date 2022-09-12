ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apopka, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynews13.com

Fentanyl found at high school in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A powder that tested presumptive positive for fentanyl was found near the lockers on Friday at Atlantic High School in Port Orange, according to a Facebook post by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say a teacher asked the school resource deputy for help...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Changes to dangerous Ormond Beach interchange under consideration

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A fast-growing spot in Volusia County that already has substandard infrastructure may get a facelift. Crashes and congestion plague US-1 at I-95 in the Destination Daytona area of Ormond Beach. What You Need To Know. US-1 at I-95 in the Destination Daytona area of Ormond...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Apopka, FL
Government
City
Apopka, FL
Local
Florida Society
Apopka, FL
Society
Local
Florida Government
mynews13.com

FDOT to reduce Orange Avenue down to one lane both ways

ORLANDO, Fla. — Problems parking in Ivanhoe Village may be eased if a Florida Department of Transportation project moves forward. FDOT planning to reduce Orange Avenue down to one lane both ways. The plan aims to slow down speeding. FDOT also plans to turn convert the outside lanes into...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

5 things to know about Old Town's Car Cruise

The Old Town Saturday Nite Classic Car Show and Cruise is revving up for the continuation of it 32nd year celebration. We’ve reconnected with an 84-year-old Kissimmee man who wouldn’t dare to miss a week. Dave Dean owns a bunch of garages on his Kissimmee property. Tucked inside...
KISSIMMEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11 Memorial#Apopka 9 11 Memorial Run#Emt
mynews13.com

Universal: Dark Arts projection show returning to Hogwarts Castle

ORLANDO, Fla. — Just in time for Halloween season, Universal is bringing back the Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle projection show. Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle projection show returning to Universal's Island of Adventure. The show will begin performances Sept. 16 and run select nights through Oct. 31. Death...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy