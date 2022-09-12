ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KOMU

Marching Mizzou to perform at the Kansas City Chiefs home opener

COLUMBIA - Three hundred and fifty members of Marching Mizzou will perform during the Kansas City Chiefs home opener game at Arrowhead Stadium Thursday night. Last month, the Chiefs invited Marching Mizzou to perform at halftime of their home opener for the 2022 NFL season against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Amy Knopps, the associate director of bands and director of Marching Mizzou.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KOMU

Stephen's College art exhibit focuses on Missourians' mental health

The words emanate powerfully from video playing on a giant white screen on the wall at Stephens College's Kimball Ballroom, where a just-opened art exhibit focuses on Missourians and their mental health experiences. The message on the video: "Just because you have moments of weakness doesn't mean you aren't strong."
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

What you need to know: Friday, September 16

City of Columbia Public Works finalists joined together for a public meet and greet. The city's Public Works director oversees the designing, building, operating and maintenance of the city's streets, bridges, sidewalks and parking infrastructure, as well as public transit. The city has narrowed down the public works candidates from...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

'Mizzou Madness' brings basketball court to Francis Quadrangle

COLUMBIA - Tiger fans will have the chance to see this year's men's and women's basketball teams as Mizzou Madness returns to campus. A basketball court will be placed on the Francis Quadrangle, Friday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. The 2022-23 men's and women's basketball teams will be introduced and...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

MU to host ceremony for College of Veterinary Medicine's $30 million renovations

COLUMBIA — MU's College of Veterinary Medicine will host a groundbreaking ceremony Friday for the $30 million renovation and expansion of its laboratory. The renovations will add 34,200 square feet to the Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (VMDL), according to a press release. The VMDL performs diagnostic tests for early detection of foreign and emerging animal diseases in Missouri's animals, from companion animals to wildlife.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia police answer questions about 'no-action' police stops

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police offered an explanation to why 184 traffic stops in 2021 resulted in 'no action.'. Columbia Police Lieutenant Clint Sinclair and Sergeant Derek Moore appeared before a committee that advises Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones on Tuesday. The officers were invited to answer questions about why so many traffic stops result in no action being reported.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Acting Columbia police chief advises Neighborhood Watch on crime prevention

Columbia residents shouldn’t abandon reporting crimes to police despite the increased use of doorbell cameras and other home security devices, acting Police Chief Jill Schulde told the annual meeting of the Columbia Neighborhood Watch. The Columbia Neighborhood Watch holds an annual meeting every September to go over the budget...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

New transportation plan could make Jefferson City area more accessible

JEFFERSON CITY - A new Capital Area Active Transportation Plan is set to improve infrastructure in several communities. The Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (CAMPO) began its development of the plan in August. The group is in charge of infrastructure planning for Jefferson City and surrounding communities in Cole County and Callaway County. This week, they are hosting meetings in Holts Summit and Jefferson City to present the plan to citizens.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Columbia College students manage garden for a good cause

COLUMBIA - The Columbia College Science Club is giving back to the community by harvesting a garden to donate fresh produce to the local Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri. The leaders for the project are students Zoe Davis, the Science Club president and Kristin Kelly, the Science Club treasurer.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Boone County health department adds 5 COVID-19 booster clinics

COLUMBIA - Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services has added additional COVID-19 vaccine clinics for those interested in the bivalent booster. There are currently open appointments on the following days:. Saturday, Sept. 17. Monday, Sept. 19. Wednesday, Sept. 21. Saturday, Sept. 24. Wednesday, Sept. 28. All clinics, which run...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Capital City takes down Hickman 15-1

COLUMBIA - The Capital City Cavaliers traveled to Columbia to take on the Hickman Kewpies and they looked good in all three phases of the game. Lydia Coulson was on the mound and she pitched all six innings giving up only one run. The bats looked good as well as...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

City of Columbia hosts meet and greet with Public Works director candidates

COLUMBIA - Columbia citizens will have the opportunity to meet with Public Works Director candidates Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The city's Public Works director oversees the designing, building, operating and maintenance of the city's streets, bridges, sidewalks and parking infrastructure, as well as public transit. Public Information Officer Sydney Olsen...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia College takes the win in 3 sets over Tabor

COLUMBIA - Columbia College swept Tabor College 3 sets to zero in Tuesday night's matchup. It was back-to-back points in the first set until Columbia College took a 15-12 lead and Tabor College called a timeout to stop the Cougar point streak from extending. The block from Luisa Ferreria would put the Cougars up 18-12 and they would go on to win the set 25-14.
COLUMBIA, MO

