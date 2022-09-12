Read full article on original website
Marching Mizzou to perform at the Kansas City Chiefs home opener
COLUMBIA - Three hundred and fifty members of Marching Mizzou will perform during the Kansas City Chiefs home opener game at Arrowhead Stadium Thursday night. Last month, the Chiefs invited Marching Mizzou to perform at halftime of their home opener for the 2022 NFL season against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Amy Knopps, the associate director of bands and director of Marching Mizzou.
Stephen's College art exhibit focuses on Missourians' mental health
The words emanate powerfully from video playing on a giant white screen on the wall at Stephens College's Kimball Ballroom, where a just-opened art exhibit focuses on Missourians and their mental health experiences. The message on the video: "Just because you have moments of weakness doesn't mean you aren't strong."
What you need to know: Friday, September 16
City of Columbia Public Works finalists joined together for a public meet and greet. The city's Public Works director oversees the designing, building, operating and maintenance of the city's streets, bridges, sidewalks and parking infrastructure, as well as public transit. The city has narrowed down the public works candidates from...
Amtrak cancels its long distance routes to prepare for potential strikes
JEFFERSON CITY - Train cancelations are affecting Missouri starting Thursday and long distance routes are canceled Friday, according to the Kansas City Star. This is due to delayed negotiations between the U.S. freight railroads unions with employees waiting for a decision between the two which could cause a potential strike.
VIDEO: Drought Assessment Committee to meet Friday
The Drought Assessment Committee will meet from 10 a.m. to noon at the Lewis and Clark Office Building in Jefferson City. The public meeting will also be live-streamed.
'Mizzou Madness' brings basketball court to Francis Quadrangle
COLUMBIA - Tiger fans will have the chance to see this year's men's and women's basketball teams as Mizzou Madness returns to campus. A basketball court will be placed on the Francis Quadrangle, Friday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. The 2022-23 men's and women's basketball teams will be introduced and...
MU to host ceremony for College of Veterinary Medicine's $30 million renovations
COLUMBIA — MU's College of Veterinary Medicine will host a groundbreaking ceremony Friday for the $30 million renovation and expansion of its laboratory. The renovations will add 34,200 square feet to the Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (VMDL), according to a press release. The VMDL performs diagnostic tests for early detection of foreign and emerging animal diseases in Missouri's animals, from companion animals to wildlife.
Columbia police answer questions about 'no-action' police stops
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police offered an explanation to why 184 traffic stops in 2021 resulted in 'no action.'. Columbia Police Lieutenant Clint Sinclair and Sergeant Derek Moore appeared before a committee that advises Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones on Tuesday. The officers were invited to answer questions about why so many traffic stops result in no action being reported.
City of Columbia Public Works finalists joined together for a public meet and greet
Columbia residents had the opportunity to attend a meet and greet on Thursday with the three Public Works director finalists. The remaining candidates, Eric H. Stevens, Martin Gugel and current Columbia Public Works employee Shane Creech were all in attendance.
Acting Columbia police chief advises Neighborhood Watch on crime prevention
Columbia residents shouldn’t abandon reporting crimes to police despite the increased use of doorbell cameras and other home security devices, acting Police Chief Jill Schulde told the annual meeting of the Columbia Neighborhood Watch. The Columbia Neighborhood Watch holds an annual meeting every September to go over the budget...
New transportation plan could make Jefferson City area more accessible
JEFFERSON CITY - A new Capital Area Active Transportation Plan is set to improve infrastructure in several communities. The Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (CAMPO) began its development of the plan in August. The group is in charge of infrastructure planning for Jefferson City and surrounding communities in Cole County and Callaway County. This week, they are hosting meetings in Holts Summit and Jefferson City to present the plan to citizens.
Columbia College students manage garden for a good cause
COLUMBIA - The Columbia College Science Club is giving back to the community by harvesting a garden to donate fresh produce to the local Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri. The leaders for the project are students Zoe Davis, the Science Club president and Kristin Kelly, the Science Club treasurer.
Boone County health department adds 5 COVID-19 booster clinics
COLUMBIA - Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services has added additional COVID-19 vaccine clinics for those interested in the bivalent booster. There are currently open appointments on the following days:. Saturday, Sept. 17. Monday, Sept. 19. Wednesday, Sept. 21. Saturday, Sept. 24. Wednesday, Sept. 28. All clinics, which run...
DNR, Parson recognize Energize Missouri Agriculture program farmer in New Bloomfield
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources and Gov. Mike Parson recognized New Bloomfield farmer Thomas Stuart Tuesday for participating in Energize Missouri Agriculture, a $3 million energy efficiency cost-share program. The program, administered by the DNR's Division of Energy, helps farmers move toward energy efficient and profitable...
New owner of Audrain and Callaway Community Hospitals fires employees, closes facility
MEXICO − Employees from Platinum Health Systems, the company that bought Noble Health earlier this year, received an email last Thursday telling them that the company terminated their positions at the Audrain and Callaway Community Hospital, former employees told KOMU 8. "This is to inform you that your current...
Capital City takes down Hickman 15-1
COLUMBIA - The Capital City Cavaliers traveled to Columbia to take on the Hickman Kewpies and they looked good in all three phases of the game. Lydia Coulson was on the mound and she pitched all six innings giving up only one run. The bats looked good as well as...
City of Columbia hosts meet and greet with Public Works director candidates
COLUMBIA - Columbia citizens will have the opportunity to meet with Public Works Director candidates Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The city's Public Works director oversees the designing, building, operating and maintenance of the city's streets, bridges, sidewalks and parking infrastructure, as well as public transit. Public Information Officer Sydney Olsen...
Cook, Burden III talk offensive woes and look ahead to Saturday's game.
COLUMBIA - The Mizzou football team dropped to 1-1 last weekend after a bad loss to the Kansas State Wildcats. The Tigers failed to score a touchdown until the final moments of the 4th quarter, and it came in the form of a run from running back Cody Schrader. The...
Workers repair damage after Jefferson City High School bus crash
JEFFERSON CITY − Workers were at Jefferson City High School Tuesday morning repairing the damage that came as a result of a bus crash Monday afternoon. Nine student-athletes were injured after a school bus operating for Jefferson City High School crashed down a hill and through a parking lot.
Columbia College takes the win in 3 sets over Tabor
COLUMBIA - Columbia College swept Tabor College 3 sets to zero in Tuesday night's matchup. It was back-to-back points in the first set until Columbia College took a 15-12 lead and Tabor College called a timeout to stop the Cougar point streak from extending. The block from Luisa Ferreria would put the Cougars up 18-12 and they would go on to win the set 25-14.
