Steph Curry would’ve loved a Kevin Durant Warriors return: ‘Hell yeah’

By Christopher Scarglato
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Steph Curry wasn’t hesitant about being open to a potential Warriors reunion with Kevin Durant.

In an interview with Rolling Stone , the Golden State star said he would have been be OK with blowing up the reigning-champion Warriors roster in the offseason to play with Durant again.

“If you said, ‘Oh, KD’s coming back, and we’re gonna play with him,’ I had so much fun playing with him those three years, I’d be like, ‘Hell, yeah!’” Curry said. Then you have to think: What does that actually mean? What does it look like?

“You tell me I’m playing with [current Warriors teammates Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, and Draymond Green], I’m like, ‘Hell, yeah!’ There’s all types of emotion and things that happen to the league.”

“If anybody’s saying that you wouldn’t entertain that conversation — no disrespect to anybody on our team — but you don’t know how things work. But you also understand, like, if we run this thing back, I’ve got complete confidence in my team that we can win it again, as constructed.”

Steph Curry, left, would have been open for a reunion with Kevin Durant.
Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Durant previously won back-to-back titles while playing with the Warriors before abruptly leaving for Brooklyn in 2019.

The Nets star went through a saga during this offseason after requesting a trade , having a retirement rumor buzz around , and reportedly asking for Nets owner Joe Tsai to fire Brooklyn’s brass .

Curry touched on the Durant saga at one point in July, calling a potential Durant trade a part of the “rumor mill.”

Steph Curry, left and Kevin Durant played for three years together as teammates on the Warriors.
Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

And after months of tension, the 12-time NBA All-Star said in late August he’s coming back to Brooklyn next season .

Curry told Rolling Stone there was an internal conversation among the Warriors about potentially bringing Durant back to San Francisco.

“I was never hesitant. The idea of playing with KD and knowing who he is as a person, from our history in those three years, I think KD’s a really good dude. I think he is misunderstood,” Curry said.

“I think he has had certain things happen in his life that hurt his ability to trust people around him, in a sense of making him feel safe at all times. So all of those things, I understand, having played with him and gotten to know him. I love that dude.”

New York Post

New York Post

