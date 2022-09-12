ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cate Blanchett has a third Oscar in her sights after winning her second best actress award at Venice Film Festival

By Ahmer Khokhar
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Cate Blanchett, 53, may have a third Oscar on the horizon after becoming a second time winner of the coveted best actress award at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday.

Fifteen years after she took out the Coppa Volpi for her stunning portrayal of Bob Dylan in I'm Not There, Blanchett again proved she is one of the best actresses of her generation.

The two-time Oscar-winner was anointed for her role in the breathtaking new film Tar which is written and directed by Todd Field.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fvJ75_0hrTqoko00
Cate Blanchett, 53, may have a third Oscar on the horizon after becoming a second time winner of the coveted best actress award at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday 

Blanchett plays an esteemed classical music conductor accused of improper relationships with female colleagues.

The movie also touches on politically sensitive issues which have made headlines recently including the #MeToo movement and women in positions of authority.

Speaking in Venice, Blanchett rejected any notion of her sending hidden political messages through her portrayal of Lydia Tár, one of the most celebrated conductors of her time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ssw4Z_0hrTqoko00
The two-time Oscar-winner was anointed for her role in the breathtaking new film Tar which is written and directed by Todd Field 

'I don’t see artistic practice as an education tool,' she said.

'After a film comes out it can be politicised, discussed, people can be disgusted with it, offended by it, inspired by it, but that’s outside our control.'

This year's Venice Film Festival was staged from August 31-September 10, with Blanchett receiving her award just 24 hours after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

In keeping with the sombre mood around the world, Blanchett was draped in a long, black Louis Vuitton gown as a mark of respect to Britain's longest serving monarch of seven decades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zt8id_0hrTqoko00
Blanchett attended the award ceremony alongside her adopted daughter Edith, who is 7 years-old 

Blanchett attended the award ceremony alongside her adopted daughter Edith, who is 7 years-old.

Cate also shares three biological sons: Dashiel, 20, Roman, 17, and Ignatius, 13, with her playwriter husband Andrew Upton.

If Blanchett won another Oscar next year she would be just one shy of the legendary Katherine Hepburn's record of four wins Its a tantalising prospect but on that Blanchett isn't spending much time thinking about.

'You can't put the cart before the horse in terms of awards,' she said.

'You guys make it sound like we're disingenuous and I can't speak for everyone, but I am certain that nobody set out to sit here.

'They simple set out because they were passionate about something.'

Blanchett celebrated her latest accolade with a 'cup' of red wine.

