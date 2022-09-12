ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connersville, IN

Mystery as second dead body found in neighborhood in a month after bizarre boom sounds

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
 4 days ago
A GRIM mystery continues after two bodies were found near a cemetery less than one month apart.

Residents in Connersville, Indiana are on edge after the most recent body was discovered on Saturday morning just before 8am.

The bodies of two men were discovered near a cemetery less than a month apart, said police Credit: Fox59
Connersville, Indiana resident Crystal Spears said she was awoken by loud 'booms' in the middle of the night. A gunshot was fired through a neighbor's gutter (pictured above) Credit: Fox59

The Connersville Police Department said the deceased man was found under suspicious circumstances.

Cheyanne McQueen, who walks through the city’s cemetery with her son almost every day, said she stopped dead in her tracks when she came upon a disturbing sight.

“They had a body bag on a gurney” McQueen told Fox59. “And there was two people in the white coats or shirts that were pushing the gurney and they pushed it away.”

Other residents in the area mentioned seeing crime scene tape surrounding a home across the street from the graveyard, including Crystal Spears, who said that she and her husband were woken up by loud knocks on their door from police.

According to Spears, she heard several bizarre bangs the night before and thought they were fireworks.

“It was like a boom,” she said. “And then, boom boom boom. I had no idea we’d be waking up to find that.”

It was revealed that the loud noises were gunshots, with one of the bullets going through their neighbor’s gutter.

Spears said she heard about eight or nine shots and is now worried about the safety of her community.

“It makes me sick to my stomach,” she said. “It’s so terrifying and heartbreaking that could happen in a quiet neighborhood.”

Aside from calling this a “suspicious death investigation,” the Connersville Police Department has not released any information on the deaths.

Another man’s body was discovered in a cemetery right outside of town last month.

The man had gunshot wounds to his body.

“It’s bizarre,” said Spears. “It’s truly bizarre.”

Police said they are working to identify the deceased man.

Indiana State Police is also assisting with the investigation along with the Fayette County Coroner.

The noise was actually several gunshots, with one piercing through their neighbor's gutter Credit: Fox59
Police have said the deaths were 'suspicious' but not much information is available Credit: Fox59

